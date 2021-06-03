ANAMOSA
Taking advantage of playing on their own home field for a class 2A regional quarter-final contest Wednesday, May 26, the Anamosa girls soccer team walked off the field against visiting Tipton exactly the way they hoped they would.
With a rare post-season victory.
“This was the first time since I’ve been in high school that we’ve been able to move on in the playoffs,” said Raider senior Addy Rogers, who scored two goals leading the Anamosa girls to the huge 3-1 triumph over the Tigers.
“It was also perfect closure playing on my home field for the final time. We all wanted this win, but to be able to get it, and walk off our field as winners is extremely special, and a moment I’ll never forget.”
Rogers broke a scoreless tie blasting a shot past the Tipton keeper at the 13:27 mark of the first half with some help from a Sidney Toycen assist.
The score stayed that way until the half before the Tigers got on the board with 13:55 remaining in the second half, knotting the score at 1-1.
“None of us panicked,” Addy said. “We had been controlling most of the match having the ball on our offensive end of the field, and we knew we could come back and get another goal and win this thing. It was just going to be a matter of time.”
With the game winding under four-minutes to play, Anamosa (5-11) took the lead back when Chloe Breitbach found the back of the Tipton net with a mere 3:19 remaining in the match.
“We talked about getting better, higher quality shots and the girls were able to do that, especially late in this match,” said Anamosa girls soccer coach Tom Rogers, as his team blasted an amazing 43 shots at the Tiger net overall.
“Tipton’s goalie played a great game, and really kept them in it with some big saves, but our girls were relentless. They kept attacking and I knew we weren’t going to finish this game with just one goal.”
Actually, the Raiders didn’t finish it with two goals either, as Addy Rogers cemented the victory with a huge insurance goal with just 1:09 remaining with some help from a Breitbach assist.
“We came into this game with a strong mindset and all us were so hyped up ready to play,” Addy said. “We had beaten Tipton earlier this year and knew we could do it again.”
While the Raider offense was peppering shots at the Tipton goalie all game long, the Anamosa defense limited the Tiger offense to a mere nine.
“All the girls on the defensive end of the field know each other so well and we all know each other’s strengths, which makes it so much easier to play as a team and keep the field covered,” said Lily Rogers, the captain of that defensive effort.
“Jaiden Peasley, Ava Scranton, Bri Neuhaus and Kyra Christensen, we all trust what the other is going to do on our end of the field, and that allows us to be successful. We take it personally when a ball gets deep into our defensive end, and we’ll do anything we have to get it back up to the offense.”
Jaiden Neuhaus tallied eight saves tending the Raider goal and was comforted in the knowledge that her defense constantly had her back.
“I turn crazy when the ball gets deep into our territory,” Lily said. “I’m a very competitive person and I take that stuff personally. I wanted to go out with a bang on our home field, and we were able to do that. Everyone did their jobs.”
Breitbach powered the Raider offense coming through with 13 shots at the Tipton net while Madeline Broghammer tallied seven more. Addy Rogers and Claire Brown drilled six shots each while Kinzey Bottelman (3), Cali Koppes (2), Peasley (2), Liz Riniker (2), Michaela Scranton (1) and Toycen (1) all added to the Anamosa dominance.
“As impressive as our offense was, and 43 shots is impressive, our defense was outstanding,” Rogers said. “They made sure that Tipton didn’t get hardly any good looks at our goal. That was a big part of us being able to get this win and keep our season going.”
The win advanced to the Raiders to the class 1A regional semi-final round at Dubuque Wahlert Tuesday, June 1.