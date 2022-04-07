ANAMOSA
Anamosa’s 2021 squad, blessed with a nice balance of youth and experience, guided the Raider girls’ soccer program to one of their most successful campaigns in recent memory not only winning five matches overall, but were 4-1 against River Valley Conference foes.
With an impressive 14 letter winners back from that team, there’s a very good reason Anamosa girls’ soccer coach Tom Rogers is so excited about 2022.
“Our letter winners will be very important to our success this season,” said Rogers, who returns experienced players in Chloe Breitbach, Claire Brown, Michaela Scranton, J.J. Christensen, Alivia Bottelman, Molly Rogers, Ava Scranton, Evie Breitbach, Sidney Toycen, Bri Neuhaus, Kinzey Bottelman, Emma Whitson, Madeline Broghammer and Trina Schmadeke.
“We lost several key players (Addy Rogers, Natalie Hersom, Katravia Burns, Liz Riniker, Lily Rogers, Jaiden Neuhaus and Jaiden Peasley) from last year’s team and we are counting on last year’s letter winners to step up and lead our team through this season.”
Anamosa’s top offensive threat a year ago returns in Chloe Breitbach, who scored a team-high 13 goals while adding three assists. Brown, Broghammer and Christensen also found the back of the opponent’s net a year ago and should see increased roles this spring.
“On the offensive end Chloe, Madeline and Claire will be strong leaders for us,” Rogers said. “We lost some key players on defense last year so we’re really looking for Ava, Michaela, Bri, Emma and Alivia to step up. We’ve been working hard at goalie development, but Jaiden Neuhaus left us some big shoes to fill. We have some promising prospects, but it’s still too early to tell who our primary goalie is going to be.”
Both of Anamosa’s goal tenders (Jaiden Neuhaus and Peasley) graduated, leaving another hole for Rogers to fill.
“Our main goal this season is improvement,” Rogers said. “Our girls have been working hard to achieve that goal. Developing our young defense is another primary goal. There is a lot of talent there, we just need time to turn that talent into a cohesive unit.”
Six freshmen join the program, and Rogers has been happy with their development through pre-season practices.
“We have several incoming freshmen that show great promise,” said Rogers, as freshmen Elise Broghammer, Hadley Frater, Ava Gibbs, Norah Humpal, Chelsea Sams and Ella Vaughn join the program this spring.
“We also have several returning players that have shown dramatic improvement since last year and will be stepping up to rill roles on our varsity squad. We’re really looking forward to seeing how they perform in competition.”
Through pre-season practices Rogers says there’s been no doubt where his team’s strengths lie this season.,
“Motivation,” he said. “These girls are willing to work hard and put in the effort it takes to be successful. Our offense is deep with experience returning nine letter winners. They should be fun to watch this season.”
Rogers has also been pleased with the way his team has been coming together.
“What I like most is how our team is meshing,” he said. “They are really connecting on the field and communication is good. Madeline Broghammer is a strong leader on and off the field. Blaire and Chloe are really starting to develop into leaders as well.”