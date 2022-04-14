ANAMOSA
It wasn’t too many years ago when the Anamosa girls’ soccer program faced a state-ranked team, the results were less than desirable for Raider fans.
In fact, those matches usually didn’t go the complete 80-minutes either, ending with the frightful 10-goal rule.
It appears those days could be over in Anamosa, and the Raiders’ hard-fought 4-1 setback against a talented and class 1A 13th-ranked Iowa City Regina team Monday, April 4, only hammered home that fact.
“The girls played a great game, and against a very good opponent,” said Anamosa girls’ soccer coach Tom Rogers, who has been a key figure in the turnaround of the Raider program over much of the last decade.
“Iowa City Regina beat us 8-3 last year, and I felt that was a very good performance by our team. We came back this year and made it an even better game, proving just how far this program is growing and improving. It’s another step in the right direction for us, that’s for sure.”
Not knowing exactly what they might get weather wise, the sun broke out at game-time and the two teams played in chilly, but comfortable conditions with the Regals opening the scoring in the first half finding the back of the Raider net at the 7:48 mark. Chloe Breitbach answered back for the Raiders (1-2) almost exactly a minute later evening the score at 1-1, which is where the game stayed through the remainder of the opening 40-minute stretch.
“A 1-1 score was right where we wanted to be with a team the level of an Iowa City Regina,” Rogers said. “We put ourselves into a position to win, unfortunately, we just couldn’t quite get Grace Gaarde covered, as she scored all four of Regina’s goals, including three more in the second half.”
Gaarde tallied 15 shots at the Anamosa goal all by herself, as the team had just four more in the contest.
“We had our chances, too,” Rogers said. “We had as many shots as they did in the match but just weren’t able to get enough of them through to stay in the game.”
Anamosa and the Regals each blasted 19 shots at their opponents’ net as Breitbach led the hosts coming through with 12 while Madeline Broghammer added three with Claire Brown and J.J. Christensen coming through with two more each.
Anamosa keeper Michaela Scranton made 15 saves tending the Raider net.
Anamosa exacted a little revenge in the JV contest with the Regals, cruising to a 6-1 win with Ava Gibbs pulling off the rare hat trick scoring three second half goals.
“This was as dominating a performance by our girls as the score showed,” Rogers said. “It was the first game of the year for our JV girls and the first chance for a lot of them to actually play in a game, and they were hungry and ready for the opportunity. And it showed.”
Aphton Farrington got the scoring started in the first half finding the back of the Iowa City Regina net with some help from a Gibbs assist. With just 1:04 remaining in the first half Michaela Scranton extended the Raider advantage and handed the hosts a 2-0 lead at the half.
They would only keep it going in the final 20-minute stretch.
Gibbs scored the first of her three goals at the 17:52 mark before the Regals struck about a minute later to pull to within two goals of the hosts.
They would get no closer.
Gibbs scored again at the 14:49 mark and when Kinzey Bottelman blasted one past the Regina keeper, Anamosa had a comfortable 5-1 lead.
Gibbs completed her hat track scoring her third and final goal with a mere 1:43 to play adding icing to the already tasty JV cake.
Anamosa out-shot the Regals 13-3 led by four shots from Gibbs and Molly Rogers while Farrington chipped in with three more. Bottelman and Scranton added one shot each for the JV offense.
The Raiders were back on the field Friday, April 8, this time at Clayton Ridge where they dropped a tough 4-0 decision to the Eagles.
“We had some good looks at their goal, but not enough of them for great looks,” Rogers said. “Honestly, we were just off of our game and it cost us. This was a game that should have been a lot more competitive than it was. And Clayton Ridge scoring two quick goals at the start of each half sure didn’t help.”
Less than four-minutes into the match the Eagles tallied the game’s first goal before adding another three-minutes later taking a 2-0 advantage that stayed that way to the half.
“I thought with the way we settled down and didn’t allow another goal after those two quick ones we might be able to get back into this one,” Rogers said. “It just didn’t turn out that way, especially with the second half starting the way the first half did.”
Clayton Ridge added two goals in a 12-minutes span to start the second half and took a commanding 4-0 lead the Raiders just could not overcome.
“We sure tried though,” said Rogers, as his team mustered 21 shots in the match, led by eight from Chloe Breitbach.
“We’re just going to put this one behind us and move forward. We’re a better team than what we showed at Clayton Ridge.”
Brown added four shots for the visitors while Evie Breitbach and Sidney Toycen came through with three each. Broghammer, Christensen and Rogers all added one shot each for the Raiders.
Scranton tallied 24 saves tending the Anamosa net facing 28 Eagle shots.