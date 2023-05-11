WEST BRANCH
Currently on one of the longest winning streaks in program history, the Anamosa girls’ soccer team stretched it even longer Monday, May 1, with yet another dominating performance at West Branch.
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: May 11, 2023 @ 9:36 pm
WEST BRANCH
Currently on one of the longest winning streaks in program history, the Anamosa girls’ soccer team stretched it even longer Monday, May 1, with yet another dominating performance at West Branch.
The Raiders used their skill and precision play at both ends of the field to absolutely dominate the host Bears taking a lopsided 7-0 final as Anamosa posted their seventh win in a row and stay undefeated in River Valley Conference action.
Anamosa (8-1, 8-0) did it by outshooting the hosts 22-2 keyed by a phenomenal five-goal first half that immediately set the tone as well as playing their usual rock-solid, tough-nosed defense.
Raider J.J. Christensen caught fire for the offense as no West Branch defender could stay with the talented junior who scored a single game career-high four goals to lead the visitors to the big win while teammate Chloe Breitbach added two more to go with an assist. Emma Whitson also found the back of the Bear net.
Ava Gibbs also played a key role in the offensive effort as well coming through with two assists.
Anamosa’s offense came from everywhere as Breitbach led the team firing an impressive nine shots at the West Branch goal while Christensen was also busy posting seven more. Molly Rogers added three shots for the Raiders while Gibbs came through with two and Whitson the one.
Freshman keeper Leah Whitson made sure nothing got past her facing just the two shots from the Bears’ offense.
The phenomenal start to the 2023 campaign has gotten noticed state-wide as the Raiders cracked into the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union class 1A rankings recently, debuting at No. 13. Anamosa makes an appearance in the rankings for the first time since the 2004 campaign and will face 15th-ranked Beckman Friday, May 12, in Dyersville, with a River Valley Conference North division championship most likely on the line.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.