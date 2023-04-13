ANAMOSA
It didn’t take Anamosa girls’ soccer fans very long to see that their team was on a mission in the 2023 season-opener hosting Maquoketa Monday, April 3.
The Raiders attacked the Cardinal net relentlessly in the opening 40-minutes of play and looked to immediately take control of the contest. But each and every time the hosts looked like they were going to bust into the scoring column, Maquoketa always seemed to dodge the bullet.
But that tenuous status wasn’t going to be able to stay sustainable for a full 80-minutes of game action, and the Anamosa girls continued their offensive in the second half breaking through for a pair of goals enroute to a huge season-opening 2-1 triumph over the Cardinals.
After Maquoketa scored a goal to start the second half, taking a 1-0 lead, J.J. Christensen answered right back to knot the score before Chloe Breitbach ripped a shot past the Cardinal keeper late for the game-winner.
The Raider offense managed an impressive 32 shots at Cardinal keepers led by 14 from Breitbach and seven from Christensen as the pair tallied 21 of the team’s 32 attempts. Ava Gibbs (6 shots) and Emma Whitson (5) combined for 11 more shots offensively for Anamosa while Mickala Herrick, Molly Rogers and Abigail Anders all chipped in with one shot each for the hosts.
“This was a good season-opener for the girls,” said Raider girls’ soccer coach Tom Rogers. “We haven’t beaten Maquoketa since I’ve been coaching here so to finally get that accomplished was very rewarding.”
The Raider defense managed to keep the Maquoketa offense relatively quiet most of the night holding the visitors to a mere five shots with first-time Anamosa keeper Leah Whitson making four saves.
“We were able to keep the ball on our offensive side of the field most of the night and our defense did a fantastic job of making sure Maquoketa’s offense didn’t get very many good looks,” Rogers said. “Norah Humpal, Abby Anders, Emilee Stephens and Ella Vaughn really stepped up defensively for us.
“Leah Whitson, for being just a freshman, did a great job at goalie and made things tough on Maquoketa all game long.”
The Raiders (1-1, 1-0) looked to keep the winning ways going staying with their homestand against visiting Central DeWitt Thursday, April 6, and against a Saber program who has historically dominated the series with Anamosa holding an 8-1 record in the nine games played, it was the Raiders coming in with the last triumph taking a 3-1 triumph over Central DeWitt just last spring.
Anamosa wouldn’t be able to stretch that into a winning streak as the Sabers cruised to a 4-0 victory, and the visitors did it with a dominant first half scoring three times to immediately take control of the contest before adding a second half tally for even more insurance.
“Central DeWitt played a very physical game and did a great job of moving the ball,” Rogers said. “We made some adjustments after halftime and were able to limit DeWitt to just one second half goal, which was a major improvement from the first half. Leah did a great job at the goal again, too.”
A Raider offense that was so aggressive against Maquoketa three days earlier, was held relatively in check by Central DeWitt as the hosts tallied six shots overall led by two from Breitbach and Christensen while Whitson and Anders each came through with one shot each for the Anamosa offensive effort.
Whitson was busy tending the Raider net facing 27 Saber shots making 23 saves.