GOOSE LAKE
Coming off what was far and away their most lopsided loss of the 2022 campaign just three days earlier, the Anamosa girls’ soccer team wanted a quick change of momentum heading to Goose Lake Thursday, April 28, to tangle with host Northeast.
They got exactly what they wanted. And needed.
“Our plan was to attack early and often against Northeast and the girls did a fantastic job of that all game long,” said Raider girls’ soccer coach Tom Rogers, as his team held on for a clutch 4-3 victory over the Rebels.
“We were able to keep the ball down on our offensive end of the field most of the time and that really kept momentum on our side and we really set the tone early with a couple of goals.”
Anamosa (4-4) jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back after Claire Brown found the back of the Northeast net thanks to an assist from Chloe Breitbach and a mere 10-minutes into the game the visitors had a 1-0 lead.
It wouldn’t stay that way for very long.
Breitbach scored a little over eight-minutes later to push the Raider advantage to 2-0 before the Rebels answered scoring their lone goal of the first half at the 19:40 mark.
“Northeast had the same girl score all three of their goals,” said Rogers, as Northeast’s Cenady Soenksen added two second half goals for the hosts as well.
“She’s a very special player and we did our best to try and control her, but thankfully we were able to score enough goals of our own to pull this one out.”
Breitbach added another goal, with a Sidney Toycen assist coming with 16:44 to play in the first half and Anamosa led 3-1 at the break.
Breitbach completed her hat-trick scoring less than seven-minutes into the second half with some help from a Brown assist and the Raiders were in control leading 4-1.
“I was impressed with the way our defense did a good job of keeping the ball out of our goal area for most of the game,” Rogers said. “But when that Soenksen got a hold of it, she was tough to slow down.”
Anamosa outshot the Rebels 35-9 led by 12 attempts from Breitbach while J.J. Christensen added 11 more. Evie Breitbach, Madeline Broghammer and Toycen all added two shots for the Raider offense while keeper Michaela Scranton made six saves.
Anamosa started a winning streak the very next night, returning home to take a 3-0 final over visiting Tipton.
“I was so impressed the way the girls were able to come right back 24 hours after our big win at Northeast and then do the very same thing against Tipton,” Rogers said. “Once again we played our game on both ends of the field, dominated by keeping the ball down on our offensive end of the field almost exclusively and just came out ready to play and play hard.”
Chloe Breitbach scored early in the opening half (32:32 mark) and Broghammer late (with two-minutes remaining) as the Raiders jumped to a 2-0 halftime lead before Breitbach added insurance scoring 10-minutes into the second half for what proved to be the game’s final goal.
Anamosa tossed the shutout as Scranton saved all eight shots she saw from the Tiger offense while the Raiders were relentless offensively attacking Tipton’s defense by firing 34 shots, led by 12 from Chloe Breitbach and six from Christensen. Brown chipped in with five more.
Anamosa completed the sweep with a lopsided 4-0 win in the JV contest as Aphton Farrington, Ava Gibbs, Emma Whitson and Scranton all scored goals as the Raiders outshot the Tigers 27-0 in the match that saw the two teams play one 30-minute half.
“Our JV girls are talented and hungry to play,” Rogers said. “When they get a chance to get out there, they go all out and do not let up even for a single second. It’s impressive stuff to watch.”
Gibbs led the JV offense with seven shots while Molly Rogers and Scranton added six more each.
The busy three-match week opened with a tough 10-0 loss at class 2A 13th-ranked Mount Vernon Monday, April 25.
“Not a lot to say here,” Rogers said. “It was a brutally cold, windy and miserable day and we just did not show up with the right mentality to play a team as good as Mount Vernon.”
Evie Breitbach, Gibbs and Rogers tallied the Raiders’ lone shots in the match while the Mustangs managed 29 with Scranton making 17 saves. Hadley Frater added two more during her stretch as Anamosa’s goalie.
The two teams played a JV contest ending in a hard-fought 1-1 tie.
The Raiders opened the scoring when Gibbs blasted a shot past the Mount Vernon keeper and held a 1-0 lead at the half before the Mustangs knotted the score with a mere 58-seconds remaining.
Anamosa ripped 23 shots at the Mount Vernon net led by seven from Gibbs and six from Rogers while Ella Vaughn made her debut at goalie for the Raiders making eight saves.