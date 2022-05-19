ANAMOSA
Taking a 3-1 lead after a Claire Brown goal early in the second half, it appeared the Anamosa girls’ soccer team was well on their way to another win hosting Cedar Valley Christian/Alburnett Tuesday, May 10.
Then, in about a one-minute span, that lead was gone and the Raiders were going to have to work overtime if they wanted to get a coveted victory.
They wouldn’t have to work at it for long.
“This game was a barn-burner going back-and-forth, but in the end the girls were able to rally and get the job done in overtime,” said Raider girls’ soccer coach Tom Rogers, as a Chloe Breitbach goal a mere 1:03 into the 10-minute overtime session quickly ended the match giving the hosts a thrilling 4-3 triumph.
“The girls did a great job of attacking all game long and it wasn’t just a few of the girls doing the work too, we had so many out there taking shots at the CVC/Alburnett net and were doing it from so many different directions.”
Brown started the scoring blasting a shot past the CVC/Alburnett keeper a mere two-minutes into the match then after the visitors answered two-minutes later, the game was tied.
It would stay tied for long.
Ava Gibbs gave the Raiders the lead back scoring a goal after a nifty Breitbach assist and the hosts led 2-1 at the halftime break.
Brown’s goal just three-and-a-half minutes into the second half had Anamosa (7-7) up 3-1 and seemingly in control.
“We made a couple of mistakes defensively and CVC/Alburnett took advantage,” said Rogers, as the visitors scored consecutive goals at the 26:44 and 25:50 marks to even the score at 3-3.
“We were trying to get that goal and end the match in regulation, but it sure didn’t take long for Chloe to end it in overtime. A great way to end a game. Walk-off the field with the win.”
The Raiders dominated the field position game outshooting the visitors by a whopping 42-19 count with Breitbach (13 shots) and Brown (11) leading the way combining for 24 attempts at the CVC/Alburnett net. Gibbs added seven more while Sidney Toycen chipped in with four.
Michaela Scranton made 16 saves facing 19 CVC/Alburnett shots while tending the Anamosa goal.
Just 24 hours earlier the Raider girls made a little history, claiming an impressive 2-0 victory for host Bellevue-Marquette Monday, May 9.
“This was the first time since I’ve been coaching girls’ soccer here at Anamosa that we’ve beaten a Bellevue-Marquette team,” Rogers said. “We’ve had some tough loss against them over the years, and some tough playoff losses too. It feels good to be able to say we finally got the best of them.”
And it was a couple of penalty kick goals that did the job, too.
Emma Whitson scored the first PK with just 2:40 remaining in the opening half to get the Anamosa girls on the board before Breitbach added some insurance with another PK at the 21:27 mark of the second half.
With Scranton in the goal and with the way the Raider defense was playing locking up the Mohawk offense, it would be all the visitors would need.
“Our defense really was the key to this win,” Rogers said. “Ava Scranton and Kinzey Bottelman really played well and Emma Whitson at stopper really made things tough on Marquette all game long. Norah Humpal and Bri Neuhaus were all over the field, too. Everyone was contributing.”
Michaela Scranton faced 16 Bellevue-Marquette shots and made 16 saves while the Anamosa offense blasted 29 shots at the Mohawk net led by six from Brown and Breitbach while Madeline Broghammer added five more. J.J. Christensen chipped in with four attempts with Evie Breitbach and Gibbs coming through with two more each.
Anamosa completed their perfect week Friday, May 13, pulling away in the second half for a 3-0 triumph hosting West Liberty.
“We were having a hard time penetrating the West Liberty defense for much of the first half, then at the break we tweaked some things and were able to get some much better looks in the second half,” said Rogers, as his team scored three times in the final 40-minutes.
“Our defense was once again outstanding as Hadley Frater got her first varsity start as goalie and made it a memorable one with the shutout.”
Toycen got the scoring started for the hosts just four-minutes into the second half before back-to-back Chloe Breitbach goals, at the 29:10 and 25:56 marks, added insurance.
In the end, Frater wouldn’t even need it facing 16 Comet shots and making 16 saves.
Anamosa also managed 16 shots in the game led by five from Brown and two each from Christensen, Toycen and Chloe Breitbach.