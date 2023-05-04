jex-05042023-spt-drake-fischer-9a.jpg
Anamosa junior Maddie Fischer gets ready to unleash the discus Tuesday, April 25, at the Raiders’ own co-ed meet. Fischer was in Des Moines Thursday, April 27, where she placed 13th overall coming through with a throw of 121-feet, 3-inches against the elite field.

 Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo

DES MOINES

Having been a regular competing at the state track and field throwing events each of the last two seasons, Anamosa junior Maddie Fischer had a pretty good idea what to expect when she showed up in Des Moines taking part at the prestigious Drake Relays discus Thursday, April 27.

