DES MOINES
Having been a regular competing at the state track and field throwing events each of the last two seasons, Anamosa junior Maddie Fischer had a pretty good idea what to expect when she showed up in Des Moines taking part at the prestigious Drake Relays discus Thursday, April 27.
But it wasn’t just Fischer’s state meet experience that helped put her at ease as she competed against the best of the best Iowa high school discus has to offer.
“Honestly, I was less nervous competing at the Drake Relays on Thursday than I was for any of the previous two state meets,” Fischer said. “I’ve competed against a lot of the girls that were here at Drake when I was a kid at the AAU levels years ago. I guess that might be why I was more comfortable with the situation than maybe I would have been. I’ve been in this type of situation before, only at a different level.”
And then Fischer went out and showed she did indeed belong among the best of the best coming through with a 121-foot, 3-inch toss that placed the Raider junior 13th overall against the 24-thrower field.
“Overall, I thought this was a pretty good experience for Maddie to be able to compete at the Drake Relays,” said Anamosa throwers coach Joe Beadle. “She performed really well given the atmosphere and everything that was going on. This was Maddie’s first time competing at the Drake Relays and that can be pretty overwhelming to say the least. Drake is a pretty big deal and I thought Maddie held up extremely well.”
Fischer’s first throw at the competition went 119-8 that at the time placed her ninth in the event before coming through with her counting throw of 121-3 on her second attempt. The Raider junior unleashed a 119-1 effort on her third and final throw and missed making finals by a mere four-feet.
“The throw wasn’t exactly what I wanted here at Drake, but I tweaked my back a couple of weeks ago and am just now starting to come out of that,” Fischer said. “Coach Beadle and I have been working on some finer techniques with my form as well and I’m just getting used to that.
“I just looked at the Drake Relays as a state meet screening more than anything else, especially considering all the work coach Beadle and I have done working on some of the technical aspects. I’m going to be ready for conference, districts and state coming up in the next few weeks. Another thing I realized competing here at Drake is that class 2A is going to be stacked at state. There were a lot of 2A girls here at Drake competing in the discus. I don’t get to see the throwers from the central and western parts of the state, so it was nice to be able to see who else is out there.”
Fischer also was afforded a pretty memorable moment at the Relays as well.
“I was sitting in the stands watching some of the college and pro action and just happened to be right next to five Olympian shot putters,” she said. “I couldn’t believe it. How lucky was that? It was amazing to watch so many incredible throwers competing at so many levels all right in Des Moines. Hopefully if I can make it back here next year I can stay even longer and watch more of that. I was just blown away by the talent so many of these women have.”
Hampton-Dumont’s Charlee Morton topped the Drake Relays high school discus field coming through with a throw of 146-3 to win the championship.
Fischer was the lone River Valley Conference member competing in the field.