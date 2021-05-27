DES MOINES
Everywhere Anamosa’s Ava Claussen-Tubbs has been this spring, she’s been one of the top 400 and 800-meter runners.
Saturday, May 22, while competing in the class 2A state 800 run at Drake Stadium in Des Moines, nothing had changed. The Raider junior knew she could compete with anyone.
“I came to the state meet wanting a medal, especially in the 800, and while I wasn’t able to get that accomplished, it’s okay,” said Claussen-Tubbs, who placed 12th in the 2A 800 after coming through with a 2-minute, 22.87-seconds clocking.
“It didn’t help that I was running in the slower heat, but I ran as fast as I could and did the best I could. I can’t ask for anything more than that. It wasn’t like I was out here slacking off.”
Claussen-Tubbs, after almost getting boxed in early in the race, made a move at the 300-meter mark and took the lead, which she kept until the final 50-meters of the race.
“Just being here and competing against these great athletes here at the state meet is an honor,” she said. “I am satisfied with the way the season ended. Now I need to get to work in the off-season so I can get back here and win those state medals I was hoping I would win this year. Hopefully we can get a few relays here to state next year too.”
Sidley-Ocheyedan’s Madison Brouwer won the 2A 800-meter state title posting a time of 2:13.18 while Mid-Prairie’s Mitzi Evans was runner-up in 2:16.70.
Claussen-Tubbs opened her state meet Thursday, May 20, taking part in the 400-meter dash where she placed third in her heat and 11th in the state crossing the finish line with a time of 1:00.62.
“The 400 is a relatively new race for me, so to get anywhere in the 1-minute range, I am good with,” Claussen-Tubbs said. “I don’t start the 400 in blocks, and that’s something I’m going to have to figure out before the start of next year. I could save an extra half-second or full-second if I can learn how to come out of the blocks, and then I could possibly be in contention for a state medal next year.”
West Lyon’s Kennedy Kramer won the 2A 400 championship coming through with a time of 56.25.
“Like my 800, I didn’t get a PR at state, and that was something I wanted, but I did come very close. I’ve always been a more confident runner in the 800, but I think the 400 can be something I can get better at as I work in the off-season.”
Claussen-Tubbs also enjoyed seeing a full Drake Stadium crowd.
“When this place is full, there’s nothing like it,” she said. “It was great seeing so many people here and so many teammates here cheering us on. The atmosphere at state just makes you want to run that much faster. The adrenaline really gets pumping.”