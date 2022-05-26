DES MOINES
Walking away from the state track and field meet a year ago after barely missing making finals in the discus, then Anamosa freshman Maddie Fischer knew what she needed to do in the off-season to make her dream of earning a coveted state medal come true in 2022.
Practice. Practice. And more practice.
Which is exactly what Fischer did.
Adhering to the strict guidelines throwers coach Joe Beadle wanted Fischer to stick to, the now sophomore was more than ready for the situation that presented itself Friday, May 20, as Fischer was back in Des Moines competing in the class 2A state discus event.
And this time she was not going to come up short.
“I’ve worked too hard and too long for this,” said Fischer, the lone Anamosa girls’ representative at the state meet in Des Moines last weekend and who unleashed a sensational 122-foot, 6-inch throw that medaled, placing fifth in the loaded event.
“I was so disappointed not to make finals in the discus last year and I didn’t want to have that feeling again. It hurt, and it was that feeling that motivated me in the off-season to get the work done and come back here more mentally and physically prepared. This year, I think I was. Though I was still pretty nervous in the prelims.”
Fischer needed to finish in the top-8 of the 24-thrower event to make the finals and a guaranteed medal.
After opening with a 110-6 effort that was followed up with a 108-1 throw, Fischer was down to her final throw in prelims and needed something just a little bit better to qualify for finals.
She did it with a clutch 112-8 performance in the last of her prelim throws and had her spot in the finals qualifying eighth among the final-8.
She wouldn’t stay there long.
“I felt the pressure just go away after making finals and had my three best throws there at the end,” said Fischer, who opened with a 119-6 before popping her best of the day coming through with her 122-6 effort in her second attempt of finals.
“It’s amazing what the weight of pressure can do, and I need to do a better job of not letting that bother me. I felt great in the finals and that’s the way I should feel all of the time.”
Fischer knows who she needs to thank when it comes to becoming the first Anamosa girl to medal in the discus since Audra Ketelsen did it way back in 2005.
“I wouldn’t have been able to accomplish all of this without coach (Joe) Beadle,” Fischer said. “He gets all the credit. I want to thank my mom too. Without those two I wouldn’t have been able to be here at the state meet. They help drive me to be better.”
And better is what Fischer still wants to be.
“Next year I want to make it to the Drake Relays in the discus and be a state champion,” she said. “I think I’ve got it in me to accomplish those goals, too. But it’s going to take a lot of hard work in the off-season to get there, and I’m ready to get started.”
West Lyon’s Jana Ter Wee topped the class 2A state discus field coming through with a throw of 131-feet while KP-WC’s Allie Schweitzberger was runner-up with a 125-7 effort.
“Maddie finished her year off doing what she’s been doing all year,” said Anamosa girls’ track coach Christine Miner. “Being consistent, dedicated and determined. “Coming into the state meet she was seeded ninth overall and finished fifth. I am so happy for her and coach Beadle bringing home a state medal. She has earned it.”