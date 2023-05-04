ANAMOSA
It’s almost hard to believe that at the start of the season, there were more questions than answers as to how the Anamosa girls’ track and field program was going to be able to score points this spring other than from star thrower Maddie Fischer in the discus and shot put.
Now, more than six weeks later, the Raider girls have taken massive steps forward as a program and have shown, time and again, to have impressive depth in numerous events.
They displayed that amazing talent balance again Tuesday, April 25, hosting their annual co-ed meet, their final home meet of the 2023 campaign scoring 73 points to place third against a talented 13-team field.
While the hosts were held without a title on the evening, the final home meet of the season did afford the team’s four seniors (Ashlynn Brown, Allyssa Power, Kayla Noll-Heims and Chelsea Holland) a chance to say goodbye to the home fans competing on the Ken Fearing track one last time.
But one of the top performances of the night on the track came from a freshman, as Ava Remley scored second in the 3000-meter run coming through with a time of 11-minutes, 36.99-seconds while Chloe Borst also placed in the event as her 15:50.42 clocking was seventh overall.
Remley took care of much of the team’s distance event scoring also taking fifth in the 1500 (5:27.56) while Brown scored eighth in event as well crossing in 5:42.87.
Off of the track Maddie Fischer and Jorja Culver each turned in impressive performances in the discus as Fischer unleashed a 120-foot, 4-inch toss to place second against the 24-thrower field while Culver was third after her 103-5 effort.
The field event scoring continued from Alliya Vratney in the high jump as the sophomore flew 5-0 to take third in the event.
Savanna Venenga continued solid mid-distance event scoring taking third in the 800 crossing the finish line with a time of 2:36.90 while in the sprints Kaylee Fairbanks paced the team with a 28.36 performance in the 200 while Reise Neuhaus was seventh after her 14.12 clocking in the 100-meter dash.
Cadence Spores scored in hurdles as her 18.12 time in the 100-meter event was good enough to place third while Vratney added a 1:14.07 performance in the 400 hurdles, good enough to place fifth in the event.
Anamosa’s top relay performance came from the distance medley team of Halle Gatto, Neuhaus, Fairbanks and Brown who combined for a time of 4:42.80 which was good enough to secure third-place points while the 4x800 (Vratney, Venenga, Brown, Remley) was fifth in 10:43.03.
The Raiders’ 4x400 (Gabbi Kjormoe, Regan Nebergall, Venenga, Fairbanks) was sixth in 4:30.01 while the 4x200 team of Kjormoe, Neuhaus, Fairbanks and Nebergall scored seventh after their 1:55.08 clocking.
Also competing for the Anamosa team at their own co-ed meet were: 100- Nicole Wehring (14th, 14.54), Culver (16th, 14.71), Allie Althoff (22nd, 15.65); 200- Gabbi LaDue (16th, 30.17), Caejyn Helgens (18th, 30.84), Emily Fritz (19th, 31.57); 400- Wehring (13th, 1:12.04), Crystal Bonifazi-King (15th, 1:12.93), Holland (19th, 1:20.61); 800- Audrey Fort (11th, 2:58.49); 100 hurdles- Rilie Little (14th, 19.79); 4x100 relay- Wehring, Gatto, Neuhaus, Power (12th, 56.77), Spores, Bonifazi-King, Gorman, Noll-Heims (21st, 1:00.74); 4x200- Althoff, Power, Gorman, Noll-Heims (16th, 2:06.02); 4x400- Ryan Carlson, Fort, Borst, Holland (17th, 5:26.17); 4x800- Holland, Carlson, Fort, Helgens (10th, 12:30.42); sprint medley- Wehring, Gatto, Kjormoe, Nebergall (9th, 2:04.70), Power, Spores, Bonifazi-King, Lola Holub (12th, 2:10.08); distance medley- (10th, 5:45.97); long jump- Gorman (14th, 12-09), Althoff (17th, 10-0.5); shot put- Culver (22nd, 24-5).
Mount Vernon dominated the Raider co-ed scoring 180 points to easily win the team title while Mid-Prairie was second totaling 91 points. Anamosa defeated Lisbon (69 points), Monticello (63), North Linn (60), Midland (60), Maquoketa Valley (43), Independence (30), Bellevue (24), West Liberty (22), Easton Valley (16) and Starmont (3).