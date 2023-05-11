CAMANCHE
With a team filled with so many underclassmen, many didn’t know the Anamosa girls’ track and field team were even capable of scoring a lot of points at meets this spring, not to mention winning team championships.
But, after the Raider girls won another one, this time in Camanche Monday, May 1, it’s almost getting to the point where fans, and the Anamosa girls themselves, aren’t the least bit surprised by their high-quality performances.
A massive turnaround from the start of the season where no one knew what to expect, but on an extremely windy night in Camanche the Raiders made yet another huge program statement scoring a whopping 167 points to easily defend their team title over runner-up Central DeWitt (146 points).
“We had another terribly windy night, but the girls were determined to defend our title there from last year,” said Anamosa girls’ track coach Christine Miner. “We got a good lead early on and managed to stay just ahead of Central DeWitt all night. They have a large group with a lot of talent, and we knew it would be tough.”
But the Raiders got the job done yet again led by title-winning performances from Maddie Fischer (discus), Savanna Venenga (800), Cadence Spores (100 hurdles), Alliya Vratney (400 hurdles and high jump) and the 4x400 relay (Regan Nebergall, Gabbi Kjormoe, Venenga, Kaylee Fairbanks), collecting major points from an impressive six different events.
Fischer unleashed a 123-foot, 9-inch effort to easily win the discus while teammate Jorja Culver was third after her 105-7 effort in the event. Vratney continued the field event scoring winning the high jump soaring 4-10 while Rilie Little doubled-up points after her 4-4 effort was fourth.
Venenga dominated the field in the 800 coming through with a time of 2-minutes, 37.89-seconds to win by almost six-seconds over North Cedar’s Hunter Jones (2:43.45) while Spores (18.17) and Vratney (1:16.64) each claimed titles in the 100 and 400 hurdles, respectively.
Anamosa’s 4x400 team was in a class of their own posting a time of 4:30.13 that dominated runner-up Central DeWitt (4:52.26) while the 4x200 (Nicole Wehring, Reise Neuhaus, Fairbanks, Nebergall), 4x800 (Audrey Fort, Ryan Carlson, Vratney, Venenga) and distance medley (Halle Gatto, Neuhaus, Kjormoe, Ashlynn Brown) relays all scored second-place points coming through with times of 1:55.48, 11:55.76 and 5:02.01, respectively.
The Raiders’ 4x100 (Wehring, Gatto, Neuhaus, Gabbi LaRue) and sprint medley (Wehring, Gatto, Kjormoe, Nebergall) both came in third after their 55.63 and 2:08.04 clockings, respectively.
Field event scoring was huge for the Anamosa team all meet long as Fairbanks flew 15-1 to place third while Caitlyn Gorman was seventh after her 13-1 effort in the event. Fischer scored fifth in the shot put coming through with a 31-0 throw.
Back on the track and Anamosa girls continued to blow past the competition as Gorman was second in the 400 finishing with a time of 1:10.19 while Chelsea Holland also scored in the event taking sixth after crossing the finish line with a time of 1:17.92.
Brown was second after her 5:35.99 time in the 1500 while Carlson doubled-up points with her 6:26.20 clocking that was good enough to place fifth.
Brown (13:19.74) and Chloe Borst (16:53.41) added more distance event scoring finishing fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 3000.
Sprints scoring came from Fairbanks (28.29) and Kjormoe (29.93) in the 200 placing third and sixth, respectively while LaRue was seventh in the 100 (14.19).
Little added more hurdle points taking fourth in the 100-meter event after her 19.13 clocking.
Also competing for the Anamosa team at the Camanche co-ed meet were: 100- Neuhaus (9th, 14.23), Gatto (10th, 14.34), Emily Fritz (17th, 16.11); 200- Gorman (7th, 30.44); 800- Fort (8th, 3:07.84); 4x100 relay- Allie Althoff, Kayla Noll-Heims, Gorman, Culver (6th, 1:00.79); 4x200- Lola Holub, Allyssa Power, Noll-Heims, Culver (5th, 2:07.01); sprint medley- Althoff, Power, Spores, Holub (5th, 2:11.96); shot put- Culver (12th, 26-2).
The Raiders also defeated Camanche (136), Calamus-Wheatland (69), North Cedar (49), North Scott (35) and Clinton Prince of Peace (18) in the team standings.
Anamosa competed at the River Valley Conference meet in Tipton Thursday, May 4, where the Raiders managed to score 33 points against the extremely loaded 15-team field placing 10th overall.
“We are showing the drops in time we were hoping for at this point of the season at the conference meet,” Miner said. “And we had many in Tipton, both in relays and individually.”
The Raider girls crowned one River Valley Conference champion with Fischer winning another discus title coming through with a throw of 128-11 while Culver also tallied points in the event after her 101-3 effort was good enough to place fifth against the 26-thrower field.
Vratney also had a fine performance in the field events for the Anamosa team flying second in the high jump after clearing the bar set at 5-0.
Back on the track, individually, Venenga scored seventh in the league 800 crossing the finish line in 2:35.15 while Ava Remley was eighth in the 1500 posting a 5:25.52 clocking.
The Raiders’ top relay came from the sprint medley team that placed fourth as LaRue, Neuhaus, Fairbanks and Nebergall combined for a 1:56.56 time while the 4x200 (Wehring, Neuhaus, Fairbanks, Nebergall), 4x800 (Vratney, Carlson, Remley, Venenga) and distance medley relays all scored eighth after times of 1:53.83, 11:08.30 and 4:43.31, respectively.
Also competing at the RVC meet for the Anamosa team were: 100- LaRue (11th, 14.02), Gatto (20th, 14.49); 200- Fairbanks (11th, 28.47); Kjormoe (15th, 29.35); 400- Gorman (16th, 1:10.10), Bonifazi-King (19th, 1:12.30); 100 hurdles- Spores (12th, 17.86), Little (16th, 18.70); 1500- Carlson (20th, 6:10.35); 3000- Fort (12th, 14:25.52); 400 hurdles- Vratney (9th, 1:13.40); high jump- Little (18th, 4-4); long jump- Gorman (19th, 12-10.25), Bonifazi-King (21st, 11-9); shot put- Fischer (9th, 30-4.75), Culver (19th, 26-8); 4x100- Wehring, Gatto, Neuhaus, LaRue (13th, 56.12); 4x400- Nebergall, Kjormoe, Venenga, Fairbanks (9th, 4:28.99).
Mid-Prairie ran away with the RVC team championship scoring 128 points while the host Tigers were runner-up with 81 points. The Raiders defeated Wilton (31), Iowa City Regina (29), Beckman (18), West Liberty (13) and last-place Bellevue (12).