TIPTON - Coming into the season, Anamosa girls track coach Ken Sunseri fully admitted he didn’t know a whole lot about his 2021 team.
Losing the 2020 campaign to COVID, and heading into this spring with a young squad, Sunseri knew it was going to take some time to build his group of girls back into competitive runners.
Mission accomplished.
Coming into the class 2A state qualifier meet in Tipton Thursday, May 13, Sunseri knew his team had several state worthy athletes, and he also knew he had several others who needed to face the pressure of a qualifier meet.
Two of those athletes advanced to state level as junior Ava Claussen-Tubbs earned class 2A berths in the 400 and 800-meter events while freshman Maddie Fischer qualified in the discus.
“We knew Ava (Claussen-Tubbs) was going to make it in the open 400 and 800 events, and we also knew we had some throwers who were state quality too,” Sunseri said. “Other than that, I put the girls into events just so they could experience a state qualifier meet, and I hope that will benefit them and the program in the years to come. I was very happy with the way all our girls went out and competed against some very talented runners and throwers. They showed they belonged at this level and scored some points that I wasn’t even expecting.”
On the track, what the Raiders did expect were outstanding performances from Claussen-Tubbs. The Anamosa junior dominated the field in the 400 cruising past the competition with a time of 1-minute, 1.37-seconds that was more than two-seconds faster than Tipton’s Addie Nerem (1:03.68) who was runner-up.
“It’s tough to run when you’re not challenged, and knowing most likely you won’t be challenged,” Sunseri said. “That time in the 400 wasn’t what Ava wanted, but she did what she needed to get to state and run another day.”
Claussen-Tubbs added a second-place showing in the 800, crossing in 2:26.53, a time that also qualified her for the state meet.
“That one was unexpected,” Sunseri said. “Ava came in with the top 800 time in the qualifier and got passed at the end. Without her really even knowing it, she slowed down on her second 200 and I think that eventually came back to cost her at the end. That wasn’t a normal 800 race for Ava, but she does get another chance to show what she can do in Des Moines.”
Off the track Fischer, who has been gradually improving all spring long in the discus, qualified to compete at the state level in the event after a 116-foot, 3-inch heave at the qualifier that placed second in the 20-thrower event.
“Much like Ava, Maddie making it to state comes as no surprise to anyone,” Sunseri said. “I would have loved to see all three of our throwers (with Kelsey Scofield and Lexi Bright) go. They all deserved it.
“Maddie was making me nervous there for a while though. Her first two throws in the discus went out of bounds and she needed to pop a big one on her third throw to qualify for finals. Thankfully, she did it.”
Fischer also scored points for the Raider girls in the shot put, taking seventh overall after a 30-5.75 toss.
The Raiders also just missed sending a relay to Des Moines as well, as the team of Grace Lubben, Maggie Wagner, Cydney Davis and Claussen-Tubbs finished third at the qualifier posting a time of 52.76.
“We missed qualifying that event by six-hundredths of a second,” Sunseri said. “That was so disappointing. I was really hoping that time would get in. The girls did everything I asked and ran a great race.”
Lubben added fifth-place points for the Anamosa team in the 100 crossing with a 13.41 clocking while Liz Riniker (1500) and Kaylee Fairbanks (400) both placed fifth turning in times of 5:34.21 and 1:08.09, respectively.
Paige Wehring, Chloe Borst, Kate Sander and Leah Sleep combined to tally a time of 2:05.24 in the sprint medley relay, scoring eighth-place points while Wagner was also eighth in the 200, crossing in 29.02.
Scofield also just missed another state berth in the discus after unleashing a 105-6 toss that placed her fourth overall at the qualifier.
Also competing at the class 2A state qualifier meet for the Raider team were: 100- Nicole Wehring (12th) 14.31; 100 hurdles- Paige Wehring (14th) 20.50, Sander (15th) 20.62; 800- Sleep (11th) 2:53.81; 200- Nicole Wehring (12th) 29.77; 1500- Savanna Venenga (13th) 5:52.99; long jump- Fairbanks (11th) 14-3, Borst (17th) 12-8.5; shot put- Bright (13th) 27-11.25.
Anamosa placed in a tie for sixth against the 12-team class 2A state qualifier field scoring 53 points defeating West Liberty (51 points), West Branch (44), Camanche (38), Durant (30.5) and Mediapolis (20). Northeast dominated the meet scoring 123 points to win the title while Tipton (106.5), Iowa City Regina (80), Bellevue (79), Louisa-Muscatine (58) and Wilton (53) all competed as well.