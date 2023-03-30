Anamosa junior Savanna Venenga got the season started for the Raider girls running the opening leg of the 4x800 relay as the team competed at the River Valley Conference indoor meet on the University of Dubuque campus Tuesday, March 21.
Anamosa’s, left to right, Regan Nebergall, Savanna Venenga, Ashlynn Brown and Audrey Fort greet teammate Ava Remley, front, after the freshman completed the anchor leg of the River Valley Conference indoor 4x800 relay Tuesday, March 21, in Dubuque. The team scored in the event placing eighth coming through with a time of 11:14.88.
Anamosa sophomore Halle Gatto, right, closes in on teammate Reise Neuhaus while competing in the River Valley Conference indoor 4x200 relay Tuesday, March 21, in Dubuque. Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
Anamosa freshman Ava Remley runs the anchor leg of the 4x800 relay helping the team to an eighth-place finish in the River Valley Conference indoor event on the University of Dubuque campus Tuesday, March 21.
Anamosa junior Nicole Wehring glances at her teammates on the sideline as she finishes up her 4x200 relay anchor leg competing at the River Valley Conference indoor event Tuesday, March 21, in Dubuque, where the team scored eighth coming through with a time of 1:59.57.
Anamosa sophomore Cadence Spores topped all Raider girls in the River Valley Conference indoor 55-meter hurdle event posting a time of 10.54 that placed her 14th against the 27-hurdler field in Dubuque Tuesday, March 21.
Freshman Ryan Carlson keeps ahead of a Maquoketa runner while competing in the 4x800 relay for the Raider girls Tuesday, March 21, in Dubuque, where the Anamosa team placed eighth against an 11-team River Valley Conference indoor field scoring 18.5 points.
Anamosa sophomore Reise Neuhaus, right, takes off with the baton after receiving it from teammate Halle Gatto as the Raiders scored eighth in the River Valley Conference indoor 4x200 relay coming through with a time of 1:59.57. Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
They’ve been practicing for weeks now, but the Anamosa girls’ track and field team didn’t get a chance to finally compete in an actual indoor meet until Tuesday, March 21, going against the rest of the River Valley Conference field at the annual league meet on the University of Dubuque campus.
Needless to say, the Raiders made a positive first impression with several noteworthy performances led by a third-place showing from Alliya Vratney in the high jump.
The Raider sophomore flew over the bar set at 4-feet, 10-inches trailing only champion Ella Gronewold, of Mid-Prairie (5-2) and runner-up Tatum Nebergall, of Tipton (5-0).
Kayla Noll-Heims also scored in the event for the Anamosa team as her 4-6 effort tied for eighth overall in the league while teammate Rilie Little just missed a top-8 finish as her 4-6 performance was 10th overall due to misses.
Kaylee Fairbanks also scored well in field events for the Raiders coming through with a 14-11 performance in the long jump, good enough to place fourth in the league against an 18-jumper field.
On the track, it was a fifth-place effort from the sprint medley relay team of Regan Nebergall, Reise Neuhaus, Vratney and Savanna Venenga that led the way, as the foursome combined for a 4-minute, 52.85-second clocking while Halle Gatto, Neuhaus, Fairbanks and Nicole Wehring paced the 4x200 relay to a solid eighth-place performance coming through with a 1:59.57 clocking.
Anamosa’s 4x800 relay team also scored eighth at the league meet as Venenga, Nebergall, Ashlynn Brown and Ava Remley posted a time of 11:14.88.
The Raiders kept the relay scoring going in the meet-ending 4x400, as the 4:45.04 clocking turned in by Venenga, Fairbanks, Nebergall and Vratney was good enough to place eighth among qualified teams and was 10th overall in the event.
Remley also turned in a solid performance in the 1500-meter run coming through with a top-10 effort of her own as the freshman’s 5:34.69 clocking led all Raiders and was 10th in the event against the 23-runner field.
Also competing at the River Valley Conference indoor meet for the Anamosa team were: 55- Neuhaus (17th, 8.11), Gatto (27th, 8.51), Allyssa Power (33rd, 8.68) and Rebekah Graham (35th, 8.84); 200- Caitlyn Gorman (24th, 31.69), Cadence Spores (26th, 31.97) and Allie Althoff (32nd, 33.84); 400- Chloe Borst (24th, 1:18.81), Graham (25th, 1:19.08) and Madison Ward (26th, 1:19.52); 800- Ryan Carlson (19th, 2:59.12), Caejyn Helgens (25th, 3:13.75) and Audrey Fort (27th, 3:16.88); 1500- Ashlynn Brown (16th, 5:53.67) and Fort (21st, 6:40.76); 55 hurdles- Cadence Spores (14th, 10.54), Little (19th, 10.93) and Ward (25th, 11.94); 4x400 relay- Gabbi Kjormoe, Crystal Bonifazi-King, Noll-Heims, Ward (17th, 5:24.03); 4x800 relay- Borst, Carlson, Fort, Helgens (14th, 12:50); long jump- Althoff (18th, 9-9.5); shot put- Jorja Culver (14th, 24-7).
The Raiders scored 18.5 team points at the conference meet, good enough to place eighth against the loaded field defeating Iowa City Regina (18 points), Bellevue (16) and Beckman (15). Mid-Prairie dominated the indoor field cruising to the team championship scoring 118.5 points while Tipton (73.5), Maquoketa (70), Cascade (63), Monticello (43), Camanche (37) and Northeast (34.5) rounded out the River Valley indoor standings.