ANAMOSA
It’s been nearly three weeks since the Iowa high school track and field outdoor season officially started back in late March, but when the Anamosa girls hosted their annual Lady Raider Early Bird meet Tuesday, April 12, amazingly it was the first time this spring the team was able to actually compete at an outdoor event.
Almost equally as amazing, it was only the second time this year the Raiders have even competed in a meet (opening their 2022 campaign at the River Valley Conference indoor in Dubuque back on March 22).
“With only two meets so far this season, it has been hard on the girls to not see some results for the work they have been putting in,” said Raider girls track coach Christine Miner, as her team scored 40 points to place sixth at the seven-team home meet on their own Ken Fearing track.
“But they have already shown tremendous improvement even between those two meets. We have had some massive PRs from our runners despite the vicious wind they’ve faced. We have a couple things that we would have had a solid chance at qualifying for the Drake Relays in, but just haven’t had the opportunities to compete.”
The Anamosa girls claimed one individual championship at their own Early Bird meet Tuesday, and it came from star thrower Maddie Fischer in the discus as the sophomore dominated their field coming through with a 113-foot, 10-inch effort in the extremely windy conditions.
Fischer won the shot put by 10-feet as Iowa City Liberty’s Darya Acas was runner-up with a throw of 103-10.
Fischer added field event points for the Anamosa girls in the shot put as well, coming through with a 32-5.25 throw that scored the Raiders sixth-place points.
Anamosa relays had a solid showing in the first outdoor performance of the season as six of the seven the hosts competed in scored points for the team, led by a fourth-place effort from the shuttle hurdle.
Carlee Webber, Olivia Shaw, Cadence Spores and Alliya Vratney combined for a 1:23.95 clocking in the shuttle hurdle relay while the 4x400, 4x800 and sprint medley relays all produced fifth-place performances.
Reise Neuhaus, Savanna Venenga, Ashlynn Brown and Regan Nebergall paced the 4x400 team to a 4:43.76 clocking while Venenga, Fairbanks, Brown and Nebergall came through with an 11:26.08 clocking in the 4x800. Madison Ward, Webber, Nebergall and Neuhaus were the ‘B’ team for the Anamosa girls in the sprint medley and came through with a 2:06 time to place fifth while the ‘A’ team of Caejyn Helgens, Chloe Borst, Allyssa Power and Vratney scored the team points for the Raiders with their 2:10.12 effort that officially placed seventh in the event.
Ward, Fairbanks, Neuhaus and Nebergall came through with a time of 2:01.47 in the 4x200 relay, good enough to score the Anamosa team sixth-place points while the 4x100 team did the same with their 56.53 clocking.
The Raiders were able to score in open individual events as well as Webber tallied seventh-place points in the 100-meter hurdles crossing the finish line in 18.06 while Ward’s 13-6.25 long jump scored the team eighth-place points.
“We have still been able to go out to the track fairly often for practice,” Miner said. “We’ve run some routes around town or in the park to try and stay out of the wind, too.
“We are looking forward to some meets next week for a lot of reasons, one of them being a better forecast. We hope!”
Also competing for the Raider girls at their Early Bird meet were: 100-Power (14th, 14.71), Ward (15th, 14.75), Spores (19th, 15.60); 200- Spores (19th, 32.62); 400- Vratney (13th, 1:13.45); 800- Venenga (11th, 2:46.35); 100 hurdles- Spores (18th, 21.53); long jump- Helgens (15th, 12-5.5), Borst (17th, 11-9).
Iowa City Liberty scored 193 points to edge runner-up Linn-Mar (189 points) as the two class 4A programs dominated the meet while Monticello (110) was third, Tipton (97) fourth and Albia (45) fifth. The Raiders defeated last-place West Branch (39).