MONTICELLO
Anyone with even the most remote knowledge of Iowa high school discus throwers knows Anamosa sophomore Maddie Fischer is one of the very best in the area.
Last year as a freshman she made it all the way to the state meet and after an absolutely phenomenal performance at the state qualifier meet in Monticello Thursday, May 12, she’s heading back to Des Moines again, only this time as the program’s lone representative.
“We are thrilled that Maddie did what she does best and went out and launched a new personal-record in the discus on her very first throw,” said Raider girls’ track coach Christine Miner, as Fischer destroyed the 2A qualifier field as her 125-foot, 4-inch heave was almost 22-feet better than the runner-up effort from Camanche’s Allison Kenneavy (103-8).
“Jorja (Culver) also had a great night in the discus out-throwing her personal-best by almost eight-feet.”
Fischer had hopes her 34-9.75 throw in the shot put, good enough to score the Anamosa girls fourth-place points, was going to be enough to make it to Drake Stadium as well, but in the end came up just short.
Culver, mere minutes after watching Fischer uncork her huge discus throw, came through with one of her own releasing a 102-4 effort that if not for automatic qualifying would have been good enough to earn a trip to Des Moines as two of the 24 state qualifiers enter the state event with throws that weren’t as far as Culver’s.
Ashlynn Brown also saved some of her best for the last meet of the season coming through with a 5:38.88 clocking in the 1500, good enough to score the Raider girls seventh-place points.
“That was a PR by almost 10-seconds for Ashlynn,” Miner said. “She had no idea, too. I wish I had a picture for the look on her face when I told her the time she had. It was great.”
Anamosa’s 4x800 relay team, another one of the big scorers at the qualifier meet, scored fourth after Savanna Venenga, Regan Nebergall, Kaylee Fairbanks and Brown combined for a time of 11:13.49.
“The 4x800 relay team dropped about 13-seconds off our season-best time,” Miner said. “Which is amazing considering the heat that they were running in.”
The meet started with temperatures soaring into the mid-90s before things gradually began to cool during the course of the evening, which ended with the 4x400 team scoring the final points of the event taking sixth as Venenga, Reise Neuhaus, Nebergall and Fairbanks came through with a time of 4:33.96.
Relays had a solid night for the Anamosa girls as Nicole Wehring, Neuhaus, Nebergall and Maggie Wagner combined for a time of 1:56.54 in the 4x200, good enough to place sixth while Nicole Wehring, Maggie Wagner, Fairbanks and Brown ran the distance medley team to a seventh-place showing in 4:52.59.
Individually, Alliya Vratney flew down the track in the 400-meter hurdles as her 1:15.16 clocking was good enough to place sixth while Wagner adding scoring in the 200-meter dash as her time of 29.28 was seventh in the event.
Vratney also just missed scoring in the high jump as her 4-8 effort actually tied for sixth overall but after misses were calculated, was ninth against the field.
“State qualifiers or not, seeing how far this group of girls have come this year was incredible,” Miner said. “We started the year with virtually no girls very experienced in high jump or long jump. Didn’t have any hurdlers or sprinters. Only one girl interested in distance events and only a couple others interested in doing an 800.
“We finished the year with girls in every event. Several jumpers, several hurdlers and many girls able and comfortable running the mid-distance events. They are already talking about next spring and I could not be more excited for them as a team to see what is in store in the seasons to come.”
Also competing for the Anamosa girls at the 2A qualifier meet were: 100- Neuhaus (12th, 14.48), Madison Ward (16th, 14.81); 200- Wehring (9th, 29.70); 400- Caejyn Helgens (17th, 1:16.59); 800- Venenga (10th, 2:48.92), Helgens (22nd, 3:20.01); 100 hurdles- Vratney (16th, 19.20, Ward 18th, 21.38); 4x100 relay- Ward, Allie Althoff, Chloe Borst, Halle Gatto (12th, 59.98); sprint medley- Cadence Spores, Allyssa Power, Borst, Helgens (10th, 2:18.87); long jump- Gatto (12th, 12-9); shot put- Culver (19th, 23-3.25).
The Raiders placed in a tie for ninth with West Branch at the 12-team qualifier meet scoring 41 points and defeated Beckman (36.5 points) and Durant (35). Tipton claimed the girls’ team title scoring 106.5 points while Northeast was runner-up with 100.