DUBUQUE
At this early point of the 2022 Anamosa girls’ track and field campaign, it isn’t so much about where the young Raider girls finish in a particular event, it’s about the improvement the team and individuals continue to make as the Raiders head into the outdoor season starting this week.
The Anamosa girls showed plenty of that competing at the River Valley Conference indoor meet on the University of Dubuque campus Tuesday, March 22, led by a spectacular performance from Maddie Fischer in the shot put.
The superstar Raider sophomore, a state qualifier in the discus last season as a mere freshman, came through with a 33-foot, 1-inch toss to score the Raiders second-place points in the event, accounting for half of the team’s scoring at the conference meet.
Reise Neuhaus, Regan Nebergall, Kaylee Fairbanks and Savanna Venenga helped the Anamosa distance medley team to a sixth-place performance with their 5:05.16 clocking while Neuhaus, Nebergall, Fairbanks and Nicole Wehring combined to come through with a time of 2:00.78 in the 4x200 relay, good enough to score the team eighth-place points.
The Raiders added more relay scoring in the 4x400 as Neuhaus, Nebergall, Fairbanks and Lola Holub came through with a 4:49.45 clocking that was also eighth among counting teams.
Anamosa individuals also counted for the team as Maggie Wagner was seventh in the 400-meter dash (1:11.84) while Carlee Weber scored eighth in the 55 hurdles (9.94).
Also competing for the Raider girls at the River Valley Conference indoor meet were: 55-meter dash- Caejyn Helgens (32nd, 8.88), Allie Althoff (37th, 9.02), Halle Gatto (40th, 9.06), Chloe Borst (40th, 9.06); 200- Weber (9th, 29.75), Cadence Spores (28th, 34.25); 400- Gatto (24th, 1:20.57); 800- Olivia Shaw (16th, 3:09.51); 55 hurdles- Alliya Vratney (25th, 11.10), Shaw (30th, 11.44), Spores (36th, 12.35); 4x200 relay- Allyssa Power, Holub, Kayla Noll-Heims, Wagner (18th, 2:05.85); 4x400- Power, Venenga, Vratney, Wehring (16th, 4:56.90); high jump- Fairbanks (12th, 4-4), Noll-Heims (12th, 4-4), Holub (20th, 3-10); long jump- Helgens (16th, 12-7), Althoff (20th, 12-0.5), Borst (21st, 11-10); shot put- Jorja Culver (31st, 20-2).
Anamosa scored 16 team points at the league meet topping Durant-Bennett (14 points) and West Branch (4) as Northeast claimed the River Valley Conference indoor team championship tallying 91 points. Tipton (66), Camanche (53), Mid-Prairie (52.5), Monticello (51.5), Cascade (49), Bellevue (29), Iowa City Regina (28), North Cedar (25) and Beckman (25) rounded out the scoring at the event.