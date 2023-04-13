ALBURNETT
She could see it coming with her team gradually improving from meet to meet as the 2023 campaign has progressed.
But even Anamosa girls’ track coach Christine Miner may have been surprised with what her team was able to accomplish in Alburnett Thursday, April 6.
Then again, maybe not.
“We saw some tough competition at Alburnett on Thursday, both from large and smaller schools,” said Miner, as her team performed at an extremely high level all night long winning the championship at the seven-team event scoring an impressive 129 points.
“Eastern Iowa never ceases to amaze me with the track and field talent we have in our community. Midland is absolutely loaded this year and we knew they were going to be tough, as they will continue to be all year. We were down a few of our top scorers, but the rest of the team sure made up for it and nearly all of our girls contributed to the team score. We used everyone to get the job done.”
Anamosa claimed five individual championships on the evening in Alburnett, from three different girls both on and off of the track in Ava Remley, Savanna Venenga and Maddie Fischer.
Remley won titles in both distance events topping the field in the 3,000-meter run as well as the 1,500 coming through with times of 11-minutes, 48.96-seconds and 5:34.39, respectively, while teammate Ashlynn Brown was runner-up in both as well finishing with a 12:24.75 clocking in the 3,000 and 5:37.89 effort in the 1500.
Venenga was impressive with her 800 performance cruising to the title crossing the finish line with a time of 2:42.88 that was almost 11-seconds faster than runner-up Jenny Claussen (2:53.83), of Central DeWitt.
Off the track, Fischer, one of the top discus throwers in the entire state, flexed those muscles yet again dominating the event unleashing a 126-foot, 1-inch effort that claimed the title by almost 25-feet over runner-up Isabelle Graubard, of Alburnett (111-8).
The Raider junior added 33-1 toss in the shot put to score yet another championship for the Anamosa team that again dominated the event by almost three-feet over the next-best throw.
Anamosa relays also scored well at the meet as the sprint medley, distance medley and 4x400 teams all turned in runner-up performances.
The sprint medley set the tone for the meet with as Halle Gatto, Nicole Wehring, Gabbi Kjormoe and Regan Nebergall came through with a 2:02.44 clocking that was only bested by Midland (1:59.01) while the distance medley team posted a 5:04.41 performance led by Allyssa Power, Caitlyn Gorman, Crystal Bonifazi-King and Remley.
The Raiders closed the night the way they started it, with an outstanding effort from the 4x400 team of Nebergall, Kaylee Fairbanks, Venenga and Kjormoe who combined for a time of 4:37.83.
Anamosa added third-place points from the 4x800 (Audrey Fort, Ryan Carlson, Fairbanks and Venenga) and 4x200 (Gatto, Wehring, Fairbanks and Nebergall) coming through with times of 11:27.04 and 1:57.81, respectively.
Fairbanks, as she has done often already this season, added even more field event scoring for the team finishing third in the long jump after her 15-0.25 leap while Spores was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles crossing with an 18:56 clocking.
Fischer wasn’t the only Anamosa girls scoring in the field events either, as teammate Jorja Culver added a 101-1 toss in the discus that was third against the 22-thrower field.
Fort doubled up points for the Raider girls in the 800 scoring fourth after her 3:00.49 clocking while Nebergall came through in the sprints for the Anamosa team placing fifth in the 200 crossing the finish line in 29.27.
Kjormoe did the same in the 400 after her 1:08.95 effort was also fifth.
The Raiders’ shuttle hurdle relay team of Spores, Power, Rilie Little and Madison Ward was fifth after their 1:24.07 time while the sprint medley (Spores, Little, Ward and Caejyn Helgens), 4x400 (Carlson, Fort, Lola Holub and Chloe Borst) and 4x100 (Gatto, Wehring, Power and Kjormoe) all placed sixth in the meet with times of 2:11.73, 5:10.17 and 57.31, respectively.
Also competing at the Alburnett meet for the Anamosa team were: 100- Noll-Heims (8th, 14.56), Gatto (9th, 14.58), Gabbi LaRue (10th, 14.76) and Ward (16th, 15.51); 200- Helgens (11th, 31.10), Bonifazi-King (12th, 31.24), Power (16th, 33.58); 400- Helgens (8th, 1:10.96), Borst (11th, 1:26.15); 800- Chelsea Holland (10th, 3:11.54); 100 hurdles- Little (8th, 20.04); 3000- Borst (7th, 16:08.10); high jump- Noll-Heims (8th, 4-4), Little (9th, 4-2); long jump- Gorman (9th, 13-7), Bonifazi-King (12th, 13-2), Allie Althoff (15th, 10-8.5); shot put- Culver (11th, 24-0.5); 4x100- Althoff, Gorman, Bonifazi-King, Noll-Heims (8th, 59.04); 4x200- Althoff, Gorman, Holub, Noll-Heims (6th, 2:06.60).
The Raider girls edged Midland (121 points) for the team title in Alburnett while also topping the host Pirates (105), Central DeWitt (101), Springville (60), Dunkerton (51) and Clayton Ridge (16).
Anamosa was right back on the track two days later in Marion Saturday, April 8, where the team tallied a pair of titles at a loaded Early Bird co-ed event hosted by the Wolves.
Fischer and Culver dominated the discus finishing 1-2 after throws of 123-9 and 105-7, respectively, while the distance medley relay team of Gatto, Bonifazi-King, Kjormoe and Brown cruised to a title coming through with a time of 4:52.05 that was almost 10-seconds faster than runner-up Waterloo East.
Fischer kept the field event scoring going in the shot put finishing second after her 37-3 performance while back on the track the 4x800 relay was also second as Remley, Brown, Fairbanks and Venenga came through with a time of 10:50.27.
Wehring, Gatto, Kjormoe and Nebergall scored fourth in the sprint medley after their 2:04.32 clocking as did Spores in the 100 hurdles crossing the finish line with a time of 19.37 with Little also scoring in the event posting a 19.92 clocking that was good enough for sixth.
Anamosa’s 4x400 relay team of Nebergall, Kjormoe, Fairbanks and Venenga was fourth after their 4:50.25 clocking.
Carlson added fifth-place points in the 800 (3:00.17) as did Remley in the 1500 (5:27.92) and the 4x100 relay team of Wehring, Gatto, Power and Kjormoe (56.58). Little scored fifth in the high jump after soaring over the bar set at 4-4.
The Raiders accumulated 66 points at the meet to place in a tie with Calamus-Wheatland for fourth in the team standings trailing champion Marion (149) and runner-up Cascade (123) while defeating last-place Waterloo East (52).
Also competing for the Anamosa varsity team at the Marion meet were: shot put- Culver (10th, 25-11.5); 100- LaRue (9th, 14.54), Wehring (11th, 14.74); 4x400- Wehring, Gatto, Fairbanks, Nebergall (6th, 2:00.22); 100 hurdles- Elise Broghammer (11th, 23.36); 800- Broghammer (7th, 3:12.38); 1500- Fort (10th, 6:39.81).
The Raider girls also competed in JV events led by a championship from Noll-Heims in the 100 hurdles posting a time of 14.65 while Spores (14.76) scored second in the event. Also competing at the JV level for the Anamosa team were: sprint medley- LeRue, Spores, Power, Broghammer (3rd, 2:16.98); 4x800- Borst, Helgens, Fort, Carlson (3rd, 13:04.53); 200- Power (5th, 33.68), Althoff (7th, 34.63); 4x100- Althoff, LaRue, Bonifazi-King, Culver (4th, 58.53).