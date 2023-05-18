MONTICELLO
There’s no denying that the season the Anamosa girls’ track and field team put together this spring has been a complete and total success.
So, when the Raiders walked away from their class 2A state qualifier meet performance Thursday, May 11, in Monticello, with just two advancing onto the state meet in Des Moines, the girls were understandably a little disappointed.
But that takes nothing away from that they accomplished this season, as the program will still have some representation at Drake Stadium when juniors Maddie Fischer and Jorja Culver take part in the class 2A state discus.
Fischer, as she’s done at pretty much every venue she’s competed at this season, claimed the championship in the discus coming through with a 120-foot, 9-inch throw that edged Alburnett’s Isabelle Graubard (117-1) for the top spot.
Fischer is no stranger to the pressures of the state meet making her third appearance there, but Culver earned her first after a sensational 105-11 effort that placed fifth at the meet in Monticello.
Both Fischer and Culver will be in Des Moines Friday, May 19, where Fischer will be seeded fifth at the event and Culver 19th based on their qualifier performances.
But it wasn’t just the discus where the Anamosa team got their scoring from at the meet in Monticello, the event started with a sparkling effort from Gabbi LaRue, Reise Neuhaus, Kaylee Fairbanks and Regan Nebergall in the sprint medley relay where the foursome just missed a state meet berth by a mere two-seconds finishing third in the event after a time of 1-minute, 56.25-seconds.
Anamosa got relay scoring from every single event on the night as the 4x200 (Nichole Wehring, Neuhaus, Fairbanks, Nebergall), 4x400 (Nebergall, Gabbi Kjormoe, Savanna Venenga, Fairbanks) and distance medley (Halle Gatto, Nebergall, Fairbanks, Ashlynn Brown) relays all scored fifth with times of 1:53.88, 4:24.03 and 4:38.90, respectively.
The Raiders got sixth-place points from the 4x100 (Wehring, Gatto, Neuhaus, LaRue) and 4x800 (Alliya Vratney, Ava Remley, Venenga, Brown) turning in times of 54.63 and 10:30.20, respectively, while the shuttle hurdle team was seventh as Allyssa Power, Rilie Little, LaRue and Cadence Spores came through with a 1:19.22 clocking.
The discus wasn’t the only field event scoring the Anamosa team got either as Vratney flew 4-8 in the high jump, good enough to place third in the event while Fischer came up with a 31-3.50 effort in the shot put to score sixth-place points form the Raiders.
On the track Remley led the way for Anamosa individuals not only coming through with a fourth-place finish in the 3000-meter run crossing in 12:04.67, but she also scored eighth in the 1500 (5:27.23).
Vratney came through with a fourth-place performance in the 400 hurdles crossing the finish line with a time of 1:11.94.
Venenga (2:33.17) and Kjormoe (1:07.16) both placed seventh in the 800 and 400 events, respectively, while Neuhaus scored eighth in the 100 (14.02).
Also competing at the 2A state qualifier meet for the Raider team were: 100- LaRue (10th, 14.21); 200- Wehring (10th, 29.47), Gatto (12th, 30.06); 1500- Brown (10th, 5:31); 3000- Audrey Fort (9th, 14:02.89); 100 hurdles- Spores (12th, 18.17), Little (17th, 19.30); long jump- Caitlyn Gorman (13th, 13-1), Crystal Bonifazi-King (15th, 12-7.25); shot put- Culver (10th, 25-0.25).
Anamosa placed seventh in the team standings scoring 64.5 points against the 12-team field. Williamsburg pulled away scoring 127 points to claim the qualifier team title while Cascade (104 points), Monticello (89.5), Alburnett (80), Waukon (73) and Northeast (72) rounded out the top-6 teams at the meet. The Raiders defeated Jesup (54), Beckman (29), Oelwein (29), MFL-Mar Mac (6) and Postville (2).