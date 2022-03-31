ANAMOSA
It’s been a revolving door for the Anamosa girls’ track program when it comes to the head coaching position, but while Christine Miner may be entering her first year with the Raider program this spring, she brings with her a wealth of experience.
And, she knows how to build a program. And where it needs to start, too.
“This is my first year at Anamosa, but my 10th year coaching,” said Miner, who has been a veteran coaching in the Tri-Rivers Conference area before making the move to the Raider program this spring.
“Even though we’re pretty young, we’ve got some talented kids on this team. But before competitiveness needs to come confidence, and that is what we’re trying to encourage with these girls. They are more than capable, they just need to know that, and believe that, too. The girls have been very eager to learn new things, which has been great.”
While most of the 2022 roster is relatively inexperienced, Miner is comforted in the knowledge that letter winners Allyssa Power, Maggie Wagner, Kayla Noll-Heims, Allie Althoff, Savanna Venenga, Chloe Borst, Kaylee Fairbanks and Maddie Fischer all return.
Fischer had a huge freshman campaign a year ago advancing all the way to the state meet in the discus, and will be looked upon as a major point contributor for the team in the field events (shot put and discus) again this spring as a sophomore.
“I never like discussing state hopefuls this early in the season because there are many other goals to achieve and focus on first on the way to looking towards state,” Miner said. “I have, however, discussed with the girls what an amazing experience state is and that I believe we can get there again.”
With so many new athletes joining the team, and so many others ready to make the jump to the varsity level this spring, Miner is still in wait and see mode when it comes to who will be most successful where, but she has liked what she’s seen from her team so far through pre-season practices.
“We have girls that are capable of competing in many different events,” said Miner, who welcomes a huge class of 10 freshmen (Cadence Spores, Regan Nebergall, Halle Gatto, Carlee Weber, Alliya Vratney, Hannah Petsche, Reise Neuhaus, Lola Holub, Caejyn Helgens and Olivia Shaw) to the team this spring.
“Many are learning things that are new to them and I am trying to show the girls they can be successful in areas they may have not thought they were capable of performing. I think because of that we are going to have some exciting developments and a few dark horses that are going to embrace their potential this year.”
With such a young, yet talented roster to work with, Miner is making sure everyone is on the same page when it comes to goals, too.
“Our number one goal this year, outside of personal improvement, is working together to shed a more positive light towards this program,” she said. “That is where success begins. We are trying to encourage positive attitudes towards that, and hopefully show that a successful track program doesn’t just show on the track, but in other activities as well.”