CAMANCHE
It’s been an ascent the Anamosa girls’ track and field program has been on for a good chunk of the 2022 campaign, and Monday, May 2, in Camanche, the Raiders finally reached the summit.
Anamosa not only topped the six-team field scoring a whopping 157.5 points to claim the team championship, the program’s first in quite some time, but the team claimed three event titles as well during a meet that saw some incredible consistent scoring across the board from the Raider girls.
“Obviously, I’m beyond proud of the girls,” said Anamosa girls’ track coach Christine Miner. “Everyone contributed and we scored points in every single event, which was very exciting.”
Ashlynn Brown had a huge meet scoring 22 team points for the Raiders on the evening led by a championship efforts in the 3000-meter run (12:34.20) and 1500 (5:48.83). On each occasion a teammate scored second-place points for the Anamosa team as Savanna Venenga came through with a 6:20.52 clocking in the 1500 while Chloe Borst placed the same only in the 3000 after her 16:56.00 clocking.
The championships didn’t just come from open events as the Raiders’ 4x800 team also claimed a title as Venenga, Lola Holub, Regan Nebergall and Kaylee Fairbanks combined for a time of 11:54.26 that topped runner-up Midland.
Much like with every event at the Camanche meet the Raiders were strong in field events as Maddie Fischer was second in the discus after her 121-foot, 3-inch effort was topped by only Clinton Prince of Peace’s Lilly Isenhour (122-2) while the talented sophomore was also fourth in the shot put (33-4). Jorja Culver was sixth in the discus for the Anamosa team after her 79-2 effort
Alliya Vratney flew third in the high jump clearing the bar set at 4-6 while Fairbanks added fourth-place points in the long jump soaring 13-4 with teammate Allie Althoff also scoring as her 11-0 effort was eighth overall.
Anamosa relays were also consistent during the course of the evening as after the title-winning 4x800 team, the 4x400, shuttle hurdle, sprint medley and distance medley relays all placed second.
Holub, Reise Neuhaus, Nebergall and Fairbanks guided the 4x400 team to their runner-up performance coming through with a time of 4:35.90 while Nicole Wehring, Maggie Wagner, Nebergall and Neuhaus added a 2:03.72 clocking in the sprint medley. Wehring, Wagner, Neuhaus and Brown paced the distance medley team with a time of 4:54.35 while the shuttle hurdle finished in 1:30.60.
The Raiders also received third-place performances from the 4x200 (Wehring, Fairbanks, Nebergall, Wagner) and 4x100 (Halle Gatto, Althoff, Allyssa Power, Caejyn Helgens) relays who posted times of 1:57.77 and 1:00.42, respectively.
Vratney, who tallied 21.5 team points for the Raiders at the meet, scored second in the 400 hurdles (1:20.31) and 100 hurdles (20.58) while Power was third in the 200 (29.76) with Wehring also scoring third in the 200 after her 30.29 performance.
Power added fifth-place points in the 100 hurdles as well coming through with a time of 22.75 as did Venenga in the 400 (1:11.78). Helgens scored sixth in the 800 (3:17.44) and eighth in the 400 (1:18.32) while Gatto placed seventh in the 100 (15.52).
Also competing for the Raider girls at the Camanche co-ed meet were: 100- Althoff (9th, 15.93); shot put- Culver (10th, 22-10).
Anamosa edged Midland for the top spot at the meet as the Eagles tallied 152 points while Camanche (122 points), Savanna, West Carroll (80), Calamus-Wheatland (53.5) and Clinton Prince of Peace (32) rounded out the team scoring.
The Raider girls looked to take some of that title-winning momentum with them to Monticello Thursday, May 5, taking part at the River Valley Conference meet, and led by a championship from Fischer in the discus, scored 28 team points to place 11th against the 14-team league field.
The Anamosa sophomore was the class of the conference field in the discus as her 112-5 throw easily claimed the title over runner-up Madeline Nonnenmann, from Mid-Prairie, who tallied a 109-00 effort.
Points were much harder to come by against the league field for the Anamosa team compared to Monday night as Fischer’s fourth-place effort in the shot put (32-10.25) was the next highest scoring event while the 4x800 relay added fifth-place points as Holub, Venenga, Nebergall and Fairbanks combined to finish with a time of 11:33.35.
Holub, Neuhaus, Nebergall and Fairbanks scored sixth in the 4x400 turning in a time of 4:34.58 while the 4x200 team was also sixth as Wehring, Neuhaus, Nebergall and Wagner came through with a time of 1:55.77.
The shuttle hurdle team was eighth after Vratney, Power, Cadence Spores and Madison Ward crossed in 1:25.00.
Vratney scored in one of the Raiders’ two open events coming through with a solid seventh-place finish in the 400 hurdles crossing in 1:15.54 while Wagner tallied the other after her 14:09 clocking in the 100 was good enough for eighth in the league.
Also competing for the Anamosa girls at the River Valley Conference meet were: 100- Neuhaus (10th, 14.36); 200- Fairbanks (29.84), Gatto (26th, 32.68); 400- Vratney (15th, 1:09.58), Helgens (19th, 1:16.52); 800-Venenga (12th, 2:46.10), Helgens (25th, 3:17.54); 100 hurdles- Spores (17th, 21.25), Power (18th, 22.63); 1500- Brown (12th, 6:02.05), Venenga (13th, 6:02.34); 3000- Brown (9th, 12:15.88); discus- Culver (18th, 72-10); high jump- Vratney (10th, 4-4); long jump- Althoff (10th, 12-2), Helgens (11th, 12-0); shot put- Culver (24th, 21-9.75); 4x100- Gatto, Althoff, Power, Ward (13th, 1:00.02); sprint medley- Wehring, Wagner, Nebergall, Neuhaus (9th, 2:02.15); distance medley- Wehring, Wagner, Fairbanks, Brown (10th, 4:58.94).
Mid-Prairie dominated the girls’ meet winning the River Valley team championship scoring an impressive 149 points that topped runner-up Tipton (87) by 62 points. Northeast (84.5), Cascade (73), Monticello (72.5), Camanche (47), West Branch (44), Wilton (37), West Liberty (34) and Durant (32) rounded out the top-10 in the team standings while the Raiders defeated Iowa City Regina (23), North Cedar (15) and Bellevue (15).