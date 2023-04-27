DEWITT
The meet may have been small, but the schools competing were anything but as Anamosa was one of the littlest taking part at the Saber Relays hosted by Central DeWitt Monday, April 17.
It wouldn’t matter.
The Raiders didn’t back down from the challenge and went right at the host Sabers as well as North Scott, Iowa City Liberty and Davenport Assumption scoring an impressive 114 points to take second at the five-team event.
And it was Anamosa’s depth of talent that got the job done.
Even with the Raiders winning just two event titles on the chilly evening, Anamosa was able to pile up impressive points in pretty much every event, led by another championship from Maddie Fischer in the discus after the talented junior came through with a 119-foot, 4-inch performance that again dominated the field.
The Raiders’ 4x400 relay closed the night just the way head coach Christine Miner hoped they would, with a title cruising to a 4-minute, 33.19-second clocking as Regan Nebergall, Gabbi Kjormoe, Savanna Venenga and Kaylee Fairbanks claimed the championship by two-seconds over runner-up North Scott.
The 4x400 wasn’t the final stamp on what was a big night for Anamosa relays, as the distance medley team of Nebergall, Kjormoe, Fairbanks and Ava Remley came through with a time of 4:55.87 that was good enough to place second while the 4x200 team of Halle Gatto, Reise Neuhaus, Fairbanks and Nebergall were third after their 1:59.44 performance.
The 4x800 (Alliya Vratney, Venenga, Ashlynn Brown, Remley) and sprint medley (Nicole Wehring, Gatto, Kjormoe, Venenga) relays also placed third crossing the finish line with times of 11:14.71 and 2:07.57, respectively.
Wehring, Gatto, Neuhaus and Alyssa Power guided the 4x100 relay to a 57.50 clocking that was good enough to place fourth.
Individually, the Anamosa girls were just as impressive as Nebergall (29.79) and Neuhaus (29.90) were second and third, respectively in the 200-meter dash while Venenga was third in the 800 (2:42.14) as was Remley in the 1500 (5:34.74) and Cadence Spores in the 100 hurdles (18.87).
Field event scoring continued with Vratney who flew a solid second in the high jump clearing the bar set at 4-10 was Fischer did the same in the shot put after her 35-4.5 performance. Fairbanks flew sixth in the long jump (14-11) as was Jorja Culver in the discus after her 98-8 effort.
Neuhaus blazed her way down the track in the 100 coming through with a time of 14.33 that placed her fourth in the event while Vratney was fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:18.13) and fifth in the 400 (1:11.01).
Brown added more distance event scoring crossing the finish line in the 1500 with a 5:52.38 clocking that tallied the team sixth-place points.
“While we may have been disappointed in Mother Nature’s aggressive winds that seemed to follow us everywhere, we were far from disappointed in how our girls performed,” Miner said. “At DeWitt we were in a field of class 3A and 4A schools and still pulled off a second-place finish.”
Also competing for the Anamosa varsity team at the DeWitt meet were: 400- Chelsea Holland (7th, 1:14.65); 800- Ryan Carlson (9th, 3:12.28); 100 hurdles- Rilie Little (7th, 20.03); high jump- Kayla Noll-Heims (5th, 4-2); long jump- Crystal Bonifazi-King (13-2.5); shot put- Culver (8th, 24-4).
The Raiders defeated Central DeWitt (95 points), Iowa City Liberty (84) and Davenport Assumption (64) while trailing only champion North Scott (196).
Weather also played a major factor in Anamosa’s next meet at Bellevue Thursday, April 20, where Fairbanks led the way with a title-winning performance in the long jump flying 15-0 to easily outdistance the field on yet another chilly, windy and difficult to perform weather night.
“We weren’t sure how the scores were going to play out in Bellevue with them having to cancel the discus and shot put because of the ground conditions,” Miner said. “We usually score well in those areas, but the team made sure to cover those holes very well.
“We still performed very well despite the vicious winds.”
Fairbanks did her part with the field event championship as did Vratney, who flew 4-10 in the high jump to score the Raiders runner-up points.
Second-place points also came from the Raiders’ distance medley (Gatto, Neuhaus, Vratney, Venenga) and 4x400 relays after times of 4:53.96 and 4:35.56, respectively.
Vratney, Carlson, Audrey Fort and Fairbanks were third in the 4x800 (12:20.86) while the 4x100 (57.19) and sprint medley (2:06.87) were both fourth. The shuttle hurdle team of Power, Little, Elise Broghammer and Spores scored fourth after a solid 1:23.38 performance.
Caejyn Helgens led the way for Anamosa individuals on the track coming through with a solid second-place performance in the 400 finishing in 1:11.92 while Lola Holub double-up points in the event taking sixth (1:13.63).
Wehring scored third in the 200 (30.63) with Venenga (2:49.18) doing the same in the 800. Holland also scored in the 800 as her 3:10.73 clocking was seventh while Remley (3rd, 5:27.65) and Brown (7th, 5:46.30) placed in the 1500.
Vratney added third-place points in the 400 hurdles crossing in 1:17.36 while Remley (11:58.53) and Brown (12:53.99) did it again in the 3000 coming through with fourth and fifth-place efforts, respectively.
Spores, a regular scorer in hurdle events for the Anamosa team all spring long, came through with a time of 18.85 to take seventh in the 100 hurdles while Little placed eighth after her 19.42 effort in the same event.
Neuhaus’ 13.89 clocking in the 100 was tied for sixth in the event while Gatto scored eighth after her 31.19 clocking in the 200.
Field event scoring continued from Caitlyn Gorman in the long jump, as her 12-4 effort was seventh overall.
Also competing for the Anamosa team at the brutally cold meet in Bellevue were: 100- Wehring (9th, 14.27), Allie Althoff (17th, 15.74); 200- Holub (11th, 32.37); 400- Broghammer (8th, 1:18.36); 3000- Borst (7th, 14:24.75); high jump- Noll-Heims (7th, 4-4), Little (9th, 4-2); long jump- Althoff (8th, 12-1), Bonifazi-King (9th, 11-7).