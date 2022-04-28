ALBURNETT
For a young team, getting in as many meets as possible has been paramount for Anamosa girls track coach Christine Miner to be able to get her girls acclimated to what it takes to compete at the high school level.
Obviously, weather has played a factor in that learning process being put on a hold, but Tuesday, April 19, in Alburnett, Miner was extremely pleased by what she witnessed from her team against a quality field of competitors.
“We faced some tough schools at Alburnett and still managed to come in fourth overall,” said Miner, as her team scored 67 points at the 10-team event.
“The girls were so happy, saying it had been a while since they scored that many points at a meet. They did it because they are learning how to work together as a team and fill in the gaps in events to either help earn points or to give a teammate a longer recovery.”
The Anamosa team scored in just about every event at the meet, led by title-winning performances from the distance medley relay, Ashlynn Brown and Maddie Fischer.
Madison Ward, Carlee Webber, Regan Nebergall and Ashlynn Brown paced the distance medley team to an impressive showing topping runner-up Alburnett by almost six-seconds to win the title as the foursome combined for a season-best time of 4:54.28.
Fischer, as she’s been doing all spring long for the Raider girls, was the class of the discus event unleashing a 116-foot, 9-inch throw that was more than 10-feet better than runner-up Sarah Moeller, of Clinton Prince of Peace (106-4) while Brown topped the field in the 3000-meter run crossing first in 12:48.50, almost a full-minute ahead of Springville’s runner-up Abi Stejskal (13:43.40).
Relays were an Anamosa strength at the meet with the 4x800 team of Savanna Venenga, Lola Holub, Kaylee Fairbanks and Regan Nebergall finishing third with their 11:54.89 clocking while Nicole Werling, Allyssa Power, Maggie Wagner and Reise Neuhaus scored fourth-place points for the sprint medley team after their 2:07.64 effort.
The Raiders’ 4x100 (Wehring, Power, Neuhaus and Webber) and 4x200 (Ward, Wehring, Holub and Fairbanks) teams both scored fifth at the meet after their 56.63 and 2:05.55 clockings, respectively.
Individually, on the track Brown added a third-place performance in the 1500-meter run finishing in 5:54.84 while Neuhaus was fourth in the 400 (1:09.65) and sixth in the 200 (30.61). Venenga also scored fourth with her 2:49.26 effort in the 800 while Webber raced to a fifth-place performance in the 100-meter dash crossing the finish line with a time of 14.24. Borst helped with distance events scoring taking fourth in the 3000 (17:31.77).
“We had many girls competing in events for the first time,” Miner said. “Olivia Shaw and Alliya Vratney both competed in the 400 hurdles for the first time and did a fantastic job. Alliya in the high jump, Lola and Caejyn (Helgens) in the 800 and Chloe (Borst) in the 3000, who has also decided she wants to stick with it.
“Ashlynn, our junior newcomer, has been coming onto the scene with her first-ever 3000 and 1500 and has shown that she will be an asset to getting the long-distance program rolling again.”
The Raiders defeated Edgewood-Colesburg (58 points), East Buchanan (47), Highland (36), Central City (35), Clinton Prince of Peace (26) and Dunkerton (20) while the host Pirates claimed their own meet team title tallying 121 points with Benton Community taking second (100) and Springville (73) third.
Also competing at the Alburnett meet for the Raider girls were: 100- Wehring (9th, 14.77), Kayla Noll-Heims (12th, 15.35), Allie Althoff (23rd, 16.67); 200- Wagner (7th, 30.95), Power (10th, 32.28), Noll-Heims (14th, 33.11); 400- Wagner (8th, 1:14.50); 800- Fairbanks (8th, 3:01.69), Helgens (13th, 3:33.99); 100 hurdles- Webber (12th, 20.14), Vratney (13th, 20.29); 400 hurdles- Vratney (7th, 1:22.94), Shaw (9th, 1:27.12); 4x100 relay- Halle Gatto, Althoff, Ward, Noll-Heims (12th, 1:00.49); 4x200- Gatto, Althoff, Borst, Helgens (9th, 2:15.91); sprint medley- Gatto, Althoff, Helgens, Shaw (7th, 2:14.99); shot put- Fischer (9th, 28-1.25), Jorja Culver (24th, 21-0); discus- Culver (9th, 82-2); high jump- Vratney (7th, 4-8), Noll-Heims (8th, 4-6), Holub (9th, 4-4); long jump- Fairbanks (9th, 13-9.5), Ward (10th, 13-9), Borst (18th, 11-1).
The Anamosa girls were right back on the track Thursday, April 21, and in near ideal conditions in Bellevue, had a huge night coming through with 26 personal-bests against the eight-team field.
“Most every girl that competed at a PR in at least one of her events,” Miner said. “Five girls got a PR in every event they did.”
Brown led the Raiders with a runner-up performance in the 3000 (12:42.49) while Borst also scored for the team in the event taking fourth (17:11.29). Anamosa’s top relay performance came from the distance medley (4:52.06) and 4x400 (4:45.03) teams as each was third overall while the 4x200 (1:57.88) and shuttle hurdle (1:24.72) were fourth.
The Raiders also scored with their 4x100 team as the 59.10 clocking was sixth in the event.
Brown came through with third-place points in the 1500 (5:50.39) while field event scoring also came from Vratney (4-10), and Noll-Heims (4-6) in the high jump placing third and fifth, respectively. Fischer’s 108-6 throw in the discus and 30-8.5 toss in the shot put added third and fourth-place points, respectively, for the team as well. Culver’s 93-4 effort in the discus was fourth in the event.
Back on the track Vratney was third in the 400 hurdles (1:18.21) while Neuhaus was fourth in the 400 (1:09.52) as was Webber in the 100 hurdles (19.49), Venenga in the 800 (2:48.80) and Nebergall in the 200 (28.99).
Wagner scored fifth-place points in the 100 winning her heat with a time of 14.50.
Also competing for the Anamosa team at the Bellevue meet were: sprint medley- (7th, 2:06.70); 100- Althoff (12th, 16.36); 100 hurdles- Cadence Spores (8th, 21.35); 200- Helgens (9th, 31.15); 400 hurdles- Shaw (8th, 1:26.01); long jump- Ward (8th, 13-4.5), Helgens (12th, 10-8.25), Althoff (14th, 10-4.75); shot put- Culver (20th, 20-2).
The Raiders placed third against the eight-team field scoring 85 total points and defeated Midland (81), Bellevue (43), Calamus-Wheatland (37), Clinton Prince of Peace (34) and Bellevue-Marquette (15). Maquoketa claimed the meet title tallying 153 points while Lisbon was runner-up (122).