There’s no doubting Anamosa sophomore Addy Appelhans is a very competitive person.
Whatever it is she puts her mind to, she goes all-in wanting nothing but the best for herself and her teammates.
The 2022-23 Raider girls’ wrestling season as been a success-filled venture for the program and Appelhans all winter long, who hoped more of that good fortune would spill over into the state tournament at Xtreme Arena Thursday, Feb. 2.
“For me, it was an amazing experience just being there wrestling at the state tournament in the first sanctioned season for the sport,” said Appelhans, who posted a 1-2 record at the pressure-filled event before bowing out at 125-pounds.
“Just being able to wrestle against and see all that talent out there on the mats was so motivating for me. I want to work that much harder now in the off-season and come back even better next year and hopefully not only work my way to wrestling on the second day of the tournament, but maybe even make it all the way up onto the podium like three of my teammates were able to do this year.”
Appelhans opened her journey at 125-pounds in Coralville going against West Fork’s Autumn Stonecypher who handed the Raider sophomore a 2:52 pin setback.
“Even before this one started, I knew this was going to be a tough match-up for me,” Appelhans said. “I wrestled her at regionals the week before in the semifinal round and it was a back-and-forth match the whole time. This one didn’t quite go as well for me though. She came out ready to go and I just had a hard time getting much of anything going.”
Stonecypher raced to an 8-2 first period lead scoring two takedowns as well as a pair of two-point near falls before Appelhans was able to score a reversal to start the second period.
Stonecypher, who earned a spot on the podium at 125 placing eighth in the class, came right back and reversed Appelhans who then was put onto her back ending the match.
Needing a win in the first-round consolation bout to keep her season alive, Appelhans did exactly that rolling to a 2:46 fall over Spencer’s Kyiah Logan.
“I had to keep it together and get the win,” Appelhans said. “The first match nerves kind of overwhelmed me, but I wasn’t going to allow that to happen again. I wasn’t ready for my season to be over, and I wanted a win at the state tournament.
Appelhans did both scoring a first-period takedown and after being put on her back early in the second period, reversed Logan put and the Spencer wrestler on her back and ended the match.
“I settled down and felt more like myself,” Appelhans said. “Getting that pin was so big for me in so many ways.”
Appelhans, in her third bout of the day, faced Red Oak’s Nicole Bond and quickly made a statement recording a takedown less than 30-seconds into the bout, but it was Bond who did all the scoring the rest of the way talking a 3:57 pin win, ending the season for the Raider sophomore.
“I fought for as long as I could,” said Appelhans who finishes the 2022-23 campaign with a 32-15 overall record. “That was a tough girl, and when she got things going, I started to struggle.
“It was a great year though, one I’m very proud of. Yes, I would have liked to have made it to the second day and kept on wrestling, but this experience is really going to motivate me to come back and be an even better wrestler next year. It’s been a great season for all of us, and I’m proud to have been a part of what we accomplished this season. Being a top-10 ranked team and top-10 team here at state, it’s all pretty special stuff. I’m really going to miss our seniors though. They’re like sisters to me.”
Anamosa girls’ wrestling coach Jake Wulf is pretty proud of his star sophomore as well.
“Addy is a staple of the program and will be for the rest of her career,” he said. “Addy came out of the state tournament without a medal, but if you look at the way she competed, you wouldn’t have guessed that outcome. She gives me a heart attack every time she wrestles because she does it so unconventionally, but she gets after it every time she toes the line and doesn’t have an ounce of quit in her.
“I can’t wait to see what the next two seasons bring.”