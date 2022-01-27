CORALVILLE
It wasn’t where Anamosa girls wrestling coach Dave Jenkins felt his star freshman belonged, but with the rules regarding wrestlers at the state tournament being what they were, Raider Addy Appelhans, one of the top 125-pounders in the area, was placed in the ‘silver’ bracket and not in the ‘gold’ bracket with all of the other top wrestlers.
Appelhans, by far the most accomplished wrestler in the 125-pound silver bracket, went out and did all she could do inside Xtreme Arena in Coralville Friday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 22.
But for Appelhans, wrestling in the silver division wasn’t a demotion, it was an opportunity. One she took full advantage of.
“Personally, I don’t think it was a bad thing at all,” said Appelhans, who rolled to a 3-0 record and claimed the 125-pound silver bracket championship.
“I’m just a freshman and I’ve never been to state before, so I looked at this as a way to improve and maybe be paired up with girls more with the level of experience that I have. Yes, my record was better than anyone else I wrestled there, but I didn’t let that get into my head, I just went out there and did the best that I could.”
Appelhans did more than that, she dominated the field just like Jenkins knew she could and would.
“Addy deserved a chance to be in the gold bracket, but with the way things were and the rules we had to abide by, this is how it played out for her,” said Jenkins, as Appelhans cruised to three impressive pin routs in her two days of wrestling.
“I felt good about her chances in the silver bracket, especially after we saw the girls she was going to be wrestling didn’t have anywhere near the record on the mat this year that Addy did. It was impressive watching her go out there, like she has all season long, with confidence and just dominate the field.”
Appelhans got her state tournament off to a phenomenal start Friday opening with a 47-second quarter-final fall over Algona’s Sydney Casey before adding a 1:11 pin win over Linn-Mar’s Carly Baumgartner in the semi-finals to advance to Saturday’s championship bout.
It wouldn’t even be close.
Appelhans, like she had done the day before, wasted little time in disposing of Glenwood’s Emily Lundvall, posting a 27-second fall to win the silver bracket’s 125-pound state title.
“I was even more impressed with what Addy was able to accomplish considering she had missed 10 days of practice with COVID and only was able to get two practices in before the state tournament,” Jenkins said. “She sure looked like someone who was anxious to get out there and prove herself, and I think she left no doubt about where we know she belonged all along.
“She took care of business and did what she needed to do. I think barely being on the mat for two-minutes during the entire tournament speaks for itself. Impressive stuff.”
Appelhans, one of Anamosa’s bright wrestling stars, closed the 2021-22 campaign with a 15-6 overall record.
“The whole state tournament weekend was an amazing experience,” Appelhans said. “And I’m definitely excited to come back next year and try and get back to the state tournament.”