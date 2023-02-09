CORALVILLE
Coming into the girls’ state wrestling tournament with just one loss on the season, you didn’t have to be a genius to know that North Cedar junior Adison Musser, a member of the Anamosa team this winter, was pretty darn good.
Most of her matches this year rarely went as deep as the third period as the No. 2 ranked girl at 115-pounds sorely wanted a state championship after coming so close a season ago.
Early on, it appeared as though Musser’s mission was going to be accomplished as she breezed through the first two rounds Thursday, Feb. 2, inside a sold out Xtreme Arena in Coralville filled with fans watching the first sanctioned state tournament in the sport’s short history.
Then, in what seemed like the blink of an eye, everything changed.
“Adison was ranked No. 2 all season and I know her goal was a state championship,” said Raider girls’ wrestling coach Jake Wulf, as Musser was stunned in the tournament’s quarterfinal round being handed a 1:42 pin setback against Sioux City North’s sixth-ranked Molly Sek Thursday evening.
“But the way she bounced back after a loss in her quarterfinal match impressed me even more than a title would have. Adison kept her composure and came back the following morning ready to take some heads off recording two first period falls and an 8-5 decision in the third match of the day to reach the consolation finals where she unfortunately had to medically forfeit.”
Musser’s state journey began Thursday in the first-round hammering past Clinton’s Callia Logan (1:20 pin) and Dubuque Senior’s Hannah Reel (5:25) to reach the quarterfinals against Sek.
And in that match, like almost all of her others this season, it was Musser on the attack early recording a fast takedown just two seconds in before the back-and-forth scoring started from both wrestlers.
Sek tallied an escape and a takedown of Musser before the North Cedar star came through with a reversal of her own to even the score at 4-4 during a wild first 30-seconds. Sek then followed with an escape and another takedown before Musser was able to escape again. Then with the period starting to wind down, Sek added a third takedown and was able to get Musser on her back ending the match, and Musser’s dreams of a state title.
But the North Cedar junior was not going to allow the loss to linger, and went right back to work Friday, Feb. 3, opening with impressive pins over Cedar Falls’ Jasmine Oleson (1:17) and Reel (1:32) in the tournament’s consolation fourth and fifth rounds, respectively.
The triumphs pushed Musser to the 115-pound consolation semifinal round Friday where she battled her way to a big 8-5 decision over Vinton-Shellsburg’s Ellie Weets as a pair of reversals and a two-point nearfall, all in the second period, keyed the victory.
The bout however, would be the final one of the tournament for Musser who didn’t get a chance to wrestle for third-place against West Liberty’s 10th-ranked Silvia Garcia-Vasquez, handing the Comet star a medical forfeit to end the day, and the season.
“The talent is obviously there,” Wulf said. “And with some more work throughout the summer and next season Adison can be at the top of the podium come state in 2024.”
Oakland-Riverside’s top-ranked Molly Allen completed an undefeated season (31-0) winning the 115-pound state championship over Sek Friday night winning by fall in 4:43.
Musser wraps the greatest individual season in Anamosa program history with a phenomenal 45-3 overall record.
“Overall, as a team, I felt we had a good showing in Coralville on Thursday and Friday,” Wulf said. “The thing coach Scranton and I are most excited about is all the girls getting a win at the state tournament, and each of them recorded a fall as well.
“This year wasn’t like other years where anybody could get into the tournament. Everyone who made it to Coralville had to qualify, which means every single one of the girls in those brackets are solid wrestlers. This made winning down there tougher than in the past years. We ran into some bumps on the road and some of the girls didn’t have the tournament they were looking for, but I think the overall performance should be something everyone is proud of.”