CORALVILLE
As one of the top programs in the state of Iowa each of the sport’s first two seasons, the Anamosa girls’ wrestling team knew placing in the state tournament top-10 (like they had in 2020 and 2021) was going to be a tough proposition with lower numbers this winter, but that still didn’t stop the Raiders from taking center stage inside Coralville’s Xtreme Arena Friday, Jan. 21, and Sunday, Jan. 22.
“What an outstanding performance by our girls under pressure-filled conditions,” said Anamosa girls’ wrestling coach Dave Jenkins, as junior Ava Scranton led the way for the collection of six Raider girls (with Kinzey Parton, Bree Brophy, Addy Appelhans, Maggie Wagner and Emily Watters) who took to the mat at the two-day event that saw wrestling to an elite level unlike the sport has ever seen before.
“It really is amazing how good these girls are, and how fast the sport has grown. There are so many good wrestlers now. A couple years ago and even last year it wasn’t like it is now, and you know things are just going to continue to grow from here. It’s going to keep getting tougher and tougher to win, but our girls showed they belong at this state level, and really went out and competed and showed they are among the best in the state as well.”
Scranton, ranked fourth in the state, had a huge state tournament for the Anamosa team earning a coveted spot on the podium for a second straight year placing sixth at 130-pounds.
Scranton was on the mat seven times at the two-day event, which included three bouts on the opening day on Friday, and then four more on Saturday, before having her tournament ended with a forfeit loss to Martensdale-St. Mary’s fifth-ranked Josephine Wearmouth in the fifth-place match.
“That was not how I wanted to end my state tournament,” Scranton said. “I really thought I was wrestling well then in my fourth match on Saturday I injured my ankle and wasn’t able to finish the tournament. I really would’ve liked to have had a chance there at the end, I think I would have been able to win and place at least one spot higher.”
After receiving a first-round bye, Scranton opened her tournament on Friday with a quick 1:46 fall over BCLUW-SH’s Kenna Paxson before being handed a tough 10-5 setback against Cedar Rapids Prairie’s Mackenzie Childers in the third round.
“I’m just not sure what happened there in that third-round match,” Scranton said. “I’m friends with Mackenzie and I don’t know if I let the mental aspect of my game slip a bit because of being friends with her or what, but I didn’t wrestle to the level I should have and could have, and it cost me. I’ve wrestled against friends before and haven’t had a problem, but for whatever reason I sure did this time, and it’s something I’m going to learn from too.”
Scranton had one more match to wrestle Friday, needing a win over Waverly-Shell Rock’s eighth-ranked Lilly Stough in the consolation fourth-round to keep her tournament alive, and the Raider junior came through with another phenomenal effort.
“Ava has been wrestling the best she has all season right now, and what a perfect time to do it,” said Jenkins, as Scranton dominated the match posting a 1:58 pin triumph to keep herself alive in the tournament and advance to Saturday.
“It was great to see her come through on the big stage with a performance like that against such a quality wrestler like the Waverly-Shell Rock girl.”
And she wasn’t done yet.
Scranton came back Saturday and in her first appearance on the mat crushed West Fork’s Autumn Stonecypher cruising to a 17-0 technical fall before adding pin triumphs over Ames’ Alexis Winkey (2:47) and Colfax-Mingo’s sixth-ranked Danica Lin (2:45).
“I earned myself another shot at Mackenzie and this time I wanted to even the score,” said Scranton, who faced Childers for a second time, this time in the consolation semi-final round.
“I just didn’t get a chance to finish the job though. She had me in a single-leg and I tried to sprawl and momentum took me backwards and my foot got stuck and I hurt my ankle and couldn’t continue. While it’s not how I wanted to end my tournament, I guess I should be grateful this didn’t happen sooner in the tournament. If it had been earlier, I wouldn’t have been able to make the podium, and that was something I really wanted.”
Just 1:02 into the match against Childers, what was diagnosed as a high ankle sprain knocked the Anamosa star out of the tournament with just one match remaining.
“We warmed Ava up hoping she might be able to wrestle that fifth-place match against the Martensdale-St. Mary’s girl Saturday afternoon,” Jenkins said. “But while going through that process we realized it just wasn’t going to be safe putting her out there so we decided it was best to forfeit, as much as it killed Ava to do that.”
Scranton, even with tears pouring down her face, could still see the big picture.
“All-in-all I was pretty happy with the way things went,” Scranton said. “It was pretty cool to be a part of the champions march at the end of the tournament on Saturday night there with all the place-winners from every weight class, and then to see that our sport had officially become sanctioned right then too, just made for a very special night.”
Making it onto the podium for a second straight season has only fueled the fire in Scranton even more to come back for one more run next season and set her sights even higher.
“I’m going to keep going to the DC Wrestling Club in Marion and work on my game,” she said. “There are a lot of talented girls there who will only make me a better wrestler and allow me to experience new things. I’ll probably do some freestyle wrestling and hopefully go to some team camps with my high school teammates. I plan on working on wrestling a lot in the off-season and hopefully be able to move up on that podium next year.”
With Scranton leading the way scoring 20.5 team points, the Raiders placed in a tie for 46th in the team standings against the tournament field that featured wrestlers from more than 150 programs.
Waverly-Shell Rock claimed the state team championship scoring 219 points to easily outdistance runner-up Colfax-Mingo (159 points).
Scranton wraps a phenomenal 2021-22 campaign with a 21-8 overall record.