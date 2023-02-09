CORALVILLE
When a discussion comes up 50 years from now as to who the greatest wrestlers in Anamosa girls’ history are, by that time the list of names could be extremely long.
Raider fans certainly hope it will be, which means the program has had sustained success for decades.
But when it comes to the very beginning, there’s really only one logical place to start.
Ava Scranton.
With senior classmates Maggie Wagner and Emily Watters, the trio have been the faces of the Raider girls’ wrestling program from it’s start back in 2019-20, and have built it into a powerhouse that now rates among the very best in the state of Iowa.
And that’s saying something considering girls’ wrestling has no classes like every other sport. Big school vs. small school, it’s all a level playing field.
And the Anamosa girls have been up to that immense challenge for four amazing years.
Every single one of which has had Scranton, Wagner and Watters on the roster.
The 2022-23 campaign was no different either.
And it was Scranton helping lead the way not only graduating the program this winter as a state place-winner for a program-best third straight season, but leaves as the Raiders’ all-time leader in wins with 107, including a whopping 43 of them this season against just 13 losses.
Impressive numbers to say the least.
“Ava has done nothing but impress me all year long,” said Anamosa girls’ wrestling coach Jake Wulf, as his team amassed an impressive 68.5 points at the state tournament inside Xtreme Arena Thursday, Feb. 2, and Friday, Feb. 3, good enough to once again place in the top-10 (ninth) against a field of 138 different programs that were represented in Coralville, with Scranton placing eighth on the medal stand at 120-pounds.
“She is the best leader that we have in the room and works tirelessly to achieve her goals. Ava is a three-time state place-winner (fifth as a sophomore and sixth as a junior) and the winningest wrestler in Anamosa girls history. But her personality and success in every other part of life is what impresses me more than her accomplishments on the mat.”
Scranton, ranked sixth in the state at 120, opened her state tournament journey Thursday morning against Spencer’s Breanna Johnson, and after a dominating second period performance posted a 3:20 pin win.
In the second-round against South Central Calhoun’s Evelyn Kramer, Scranton was stunned being handed a 1:14 pin setback that dropped her into the consolation bracket where she needed wins to keep her career afloat.
“My goal before the start of the year was to make it to state, but once I got here, I didn’t have any kind of goal in mind,” Scranton said. “I just wanted to wrestle for as long as I possibly could. But after that loss to the South Central girl in the second round, I wasn’t ready to be done. Not yet. Not now.”
Scranton responded like coaches knew she would.
With a vengeance.
The Raider senior pinned Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Kendra Berglund in 3:05 in the consolation second-round before adding a fall against Glenwood’s Emily Lundvall in a third-round consolation bout ending in 2:38 that advanced Scranton to Friday’s round of wrestling.
Needing a win to secure a spot on the medal stand, Scranton came through with a huge fall Friday morning sticking Southeast Polk’s Addie Nelson in 3:18 for her 107th career win.
It would be the final one of her phenomenal career as Scranton closed the tournament with losses against Ames’ Lexa Rozevink (5:51) and Oakland-Riverside’s Carly Henderson (7-4) to place eighth at 120.
“I made it as far as I could and gave it my all,” Scranton said of her state tournament journey. “I put my whole heart in and thankfully didn’t have it broken. I just kept thinking through each and every match that I wasn’t ready to be done yet, and if I didn’t leave absolutely everything out on the mat each and every time, I’d regret it for the rest of my life.
“I can leave now with no regrets.”
For Scranton, the growth of the girls’ program over the last four years has been paramount over everything.
“I’m so proud of how far we’ve come since our first year as freshmen,” she said. “And I’m just blessed to have been a part of this. So humbling, for all the seniors, how far we’ve come. We’re one of the top teams in the state and that’s something to be very proud of.”
Scranton, as well as Wagner and Watters, would all like to see that success continue, too.
“There are so many benefits to going out for wrestling,” Scranton said. “It’s given me the opportunity to meet so many people I otherwise wouldn’t have and learned lessons I probably wouldn’t have ever learned. The wrestling team is my family and it’s made me who I am today.”
For Wulf, the journey with the seniors, and the entire team this season has been something special.
“I have been so lucky to have such an awesome group of girls for my first season as a head coach,” he said. “The seniors, Ava, Maggie and Emily, have been fantastic leaders to the younger girls and are truly pioneers of the program. I personally am very sad that I didn’t get more time around that group and that they are all moving on next season.
“Ava, Maggie and Emily battled through adversity all season and they found a ton of success. These seniors also created the Anamosa girls’ wrestling program from the ground up. They have created a history for Anamosa and girls wrestling forever, and they should be incredibly proud of the athletes and young women they are.”