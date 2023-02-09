Anamosa freshman Emily Fritz shows off her athletic skills arching out of a pin against Colfax-Mingo’s 10th-ranked Lily Webster during third-round consolation action at the state tournament inside Xtreme Arena Thursday, Feb. 2.
Anamosa freshman Emily Fritz has her hand raised after rolling to a 21-5 technical fall rout over East Sac County’s Olivya Mack during 100-pound first-round state tournament action Thursday, Feb. 2, in Coralville.
Anamosa freshman Emily Fritz takes down East Sac County’s Olivya Mack during their 100-pound state tournament first-round bout inside Xtreme Arena Thursday, Feb. 2. Fritz got the event off to a sensational start for the Raider team posting a 21-5 technical fall victory.
Anamosa freshman Emily Fritz puts East Sac County’s Olivya Mack onto the mat during their 100-pound state tournament first-round bout in Coralville Thursday, Feb. 2, a match Fritz dominated taking a 21-5 technical fall final.
As the first of seven Anamosa wrestlers taking the mat at the first-ever sanctioned girls’ wrestling tournament at Xtreme Arena in Coralville Thursday, Feb. 2, Anamosa freshman Emily Fritz had a lot of pressure placed squarely on her shoulders.
Not from any of her coaches or teammates, but from herself.
Fritz sorely wanted to set a positive tone for the tournament, and the team in her 100-pound first-round bout against East Sac County’s Olivya Mack.
Wow, did she more than accomplish that feat.
“Emily went out of her way to prove she belonged on the mat in Coralville by showing absolutely no quit,” said Raider girls’ wrestling coach Jake Wulf, as Fritz rolled to an impressive and dominating 21-5 technical fall rout that ended just as the third period horn sounded.
“Over the course of the season Emily has grown into one of the most aggressive wrestlers on the team and is one of those kids who doesn’t care about the scoreboard, she just keeps trying to score until the last whistle is blown. Emily will end up being dangerous next year if she keeps up the work she’s putting in.”
Fritz was phenomenal from the opening whistle too, scoring a quick takedown a mere 30-seconds into the match before adding a three-point nearfall taking a 5-0 lead through one period of play.
After a reversal, two-point nearfall, two takedowns and an escape in the second period, Fritz led 14-4 heading into the third before a three-point nearfall right as the final whistle blew ended the 16-point rout.
“My first match was big and I really wanted to be able to go out there and get a win to start our state tournament the right way,” Fritz said. “But as big as that one was, my favorite match from the meet was against the Tipton girl.”
Fritz faced Waukon’s fifth-ranked Mia Kurth (who would go on to place third at state in the class) in the 100-pound second-round and batttled into the second period before being handed a 2:38 pin loss, but when the Raider freshman faced Tipton’s Koda Fogg in a second-round consolation bout, she was back to her aggressive ways scoring a second period takedown and finishing it with the fall.
“I was able to take her down in the second period and took advantage of the situation and got the pin,” Fritz said. “She took me down in the first period, but I wanted to make sure that wasn’t going to happen again.”
It didn’t. The triumph moved the Raider freshman to the third-round consolations Thursday night where Fritz saw her state tournament run come to a close with a 3:50 pin setback against Colfax-Mingo’s 10th-ranked Lily Webster.
“I was a little emotional and sad after the loss, but being that I’m just a freshman, making here to state is something that I’m pretty proud of,” said Fritz, who finished with a 24-13 overall record this winter. “I was shocked I was able to make it through regionals and get here to begin with. I wasn’t really worried about whatever was going to happen at regionals because I never expected I’d make it through anyway. I just went out and wrestled and let whatever happened, happen.”