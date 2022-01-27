CORALVILLE
As one of the most successful state tournament wrestlers to ever wear an Anamosa uniform, Raider junior Emily Watters knows the pressures that comes with competing against the very best the sport has to offer.
As a freshman Watters earned her way onto the podium in 2020, and in 2021 as a sophomore she missed a second straight spot there by a mere match.
Friday, Jan. 21, on the mat inside Xtreme Arena in Coralville, Watters had some unfinished business to complete, and early on went about doing what she normally does on the mat.
Dominate.
Watters, ranked sixth in the state at 135-pounds, opened her state tournament against Clear Lake’s Emma Pingel and the Raider junior wasted no time in rolling to an impressive 1:07 pin win advancing her to a second-round match-up against North Scott’s Vivian Peterson.
The result?
Another big win, as Watters claimed a 3:47 fall.
“I started the tournament exactly the way I hoped I would,” said Watters after the 2-0 start.
“I just didn’t end it the way I had hoped I would. My first match was good, but then after my second match I weighed in four-pounds light and I don’t know if that had something to do with me not being able to finish off the overtime third-round match. For some reason I just didn’t feel as strong in that one, and in the end, it cost me. I should have won that match. It should have never even gone to overtime.”
Against West Des Moines Valley’s Jazmyn Knutson in the third-round, Watters was handed a bitter 7-5 overtime defeat.
Watters opened the match with a quick first period takedown and added another in the second period to take a 4-3 lead. In the third period, trailing 5-4 Watters was able to score a late escape to force overtime before Knutson scored the takedown in the extra session to end the match.
“Emily had a good state tournament and honestly, was an inch away from being in the quarter-finals,” said Raider girls’ wrestling coach Dave Jenkins, as Watters went 2-2 overall at the tournament wrestling at 135-pounds, and for a second straight season just missed a spot on the podium.
“In the third-round she couldn’t quite get the points she needed at the end and lost a tough overtime match we all thought she deserved to win. Then she had to come back a half hour later in the consolation round and just didn’t have the legs to finish that match. All-in-all though, another great season for Emily. The kid is tough as they come and she has a bright future ahead of her in the sport of wrestling.”
Watters had her tournament come to a close with a fourth-round consolation 5:34 pin setback against Vinton-Shellsburg’s Rachel Bane.
“My goal was the podium, and I didn’t get there,” Watters said. “That’s disappointing. Coming into state ranked sixth, I felt like I wasn’t able to do anything with it, but I do feel like I wrestled better this year than in my three years here. I had to overcome some things and was mentally stronger than I was in the past, now I’m going to get to work in the off-season and make sure my senior season is exactly what I want it to be, and that means ending on the podium next year at the state tournament.”
Watters closes her 2021-22 campaign with a 23-7 overall record.