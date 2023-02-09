CORALVILLE
In the first season of Anamosa High School girls’ wrestling, Emily Watters was the program’s first-ever state tournament place-winner taking eighth as a freshman after the wild event held at a jam-packed Waverly-Shell Rock High School back in 2020.
Fast forward to her senior season Thursday, Feb. 2, and Friday, Feb. 3, at a sold out Xtreme Arena in Coralville, and Watters is back among the very best wrestlers in the state of Iowa, placing sixth in the state after a marathon journey at 140-pounds.
Actually, she never left.
“Emily had a fantastic tournament in Coralville,” said Raider girls’ wrestling coach Jake Wulf, as Watters, ranked sixth in the state, not only posted a 5-3 record in eight high-pressure matches in the short two-day span, but also picked up her 100th career victory along the way.
“Emily is a competitor through and through and that’s sometimes hard to tell because she is so stoic before matches. But once she steps on the mat she’s ready to battle with anyone.”
Watters, needing four wins to reach the coveted 100, started that journey with a fast 1:47 fall over Missouri Valley’s Preslee Mass in the 140-pound first-round as all it took was a quick takedown and the Raider senior immediately put Mass on her back.
In the second-round against Centerville’s No. 2 ranked Sarah Lewis, Watters was handed a 1:18 pin defeat and needed to win out on Thursday to advance to Friday and keep her dreams of another state medal alive.
She would do exactly that.
“Emily hit some stuff at the state tournament that makes us coaches extremely sad,” Wulf said. “Sad only because this is her senior year and those techniques she has are starting to get very clean. College softball teams better be on the lookout because Emily doesn’t mess around.”
Watters closed her Thursday with clutch pin triumphs over Okoboji’s Avery Ballis (3:56) in the consolation second-round, career win No. 98, and then Mid-Prairie’s Grace Conway (3:37) in the consolation third-round, career win No. 99.
The triumphs kept Watters’ season alive and advanced the Raider senior to the a fourth-round consolation bout against Southwest Iowa’s Clara Sapienza, and once again it was Watters who dominated claiming a third straight pin win finishing off Sapienza in 4:50 that not only secured a berth on the medal stand, but was career victory No. 100.
But Watters was just getting started.
The Anamosa senior went out and wrestled one of the best matches of her career in a thrilling 12-8 decision over Mason City’s ninth-ranked Kyleigh James in the consolation fifth-round.
“The Mason City girl won our regional so I knew going in it would be a tough match again,” Watters said. “But before it started, Jon (coach Scranton) pulled me over and made me feel more confident. He always seems to know what to say to get me pumped up and ready to wrestle. All the pressure was on her and all I needed to do was just go out and wrestle my hardest.”
Through two periods Watters trailed 8-7 and needed a huge third period to advance up the medal stand.
She got it.
Watters posted a reversal and huge three-point nearfall to outscore James 5-0 in the third period and take the enormous four-point final.
“At the beginning of the season when matches got hard, I struggled to get through them,” Watters said. “I got better in that aspect as the year went on, and showed it in that match. I was able to finish. I knew I should have won my regional, and getting this win sure helped ease some of that pain.”
Watters wrapped the tournament with pin losses against Center Point-Urbana’s third-ranked Moorea Brown (1:21) in the consolation semifinal and finally against East Buchanan’s fifth-ranked Andelyn Cabalka (1:01) in the fifth-place bout.
“I accomplished everything I wanted with regards to my wrestling career,” said Watters, who will be playing collegiate softball at the next level. “Ava, Maggie and myself all stuck it through four years and it’s not just the wrestling part I’m going to miss, but hanging out with them and everyone on the team. It’s been so special. Mentally, I can say wrestling has really helped me with softball as well. I’m so glad I came out for this sport four years ago. It’s given me so much. I would tell any girl interested in wrestling to give it a try and stick it out. We’ve got a great program here at Anamosa and great coaches.”
Watters closes the 2022-23 campaign with a 46-12 overall record, setting a new program mark for wins in a single season.