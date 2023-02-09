Anamosa girls’ wrestling coaches Jon Scranton and Jake Wulf, right, greet Raider sophomore Hadley Frater after her final 145-pound state tournament match in the second-round consolation against Gilbert’s Alex Harswick Thursday, Feb. at Xtreme Arena in Coralville.
Anamosa sophomore Hadley Frater takes control of Western Iowa’s Marlee Pittet after taking her down during their 145-pound state tournament first-round consolation bout at Xtreme Arena in Coralville Thursday, Feb. 2.
Anamosa sophomore Hadley Frater rides Western Iowa’s Marlee Pittet on her way to rolling to a 4:35 pin win for the Raiders during 145-pound state tournament first-round consolation action Thursday, Feb. 2.
Anamosa’s Hadley Frater starts turning Western Iowa’s Marlee Pittet to her back as the Raider sophomore posted a big 4:35 pin win at 145-pound during first-round consolation action at the state tournament inside Xtreme Arena in Coralville Thursday, Feb. 2.
Anamosa sophomore Hadley Frater works for points against Western Iowa’s Marlee Pittet during first-round consolation action at the state tournament in Coralville Thursday, Feb. 2. Frater posted an impressive 4:35 fall to advance at the event.
As a first-year wrestling participant, Anamosa sophomore Hadley Frater didn’t come into the 2022-23 campaign with any preset notions of making it all the way to the state tournament, not to mention earn a spot on the podium among the best wrestlers in the best wrestlers in the state of Iowa.
Those 2023-24 goals might look a little bit different however, after the success Frater was able to carve out for herself this past winter, which, yes, not only included a spot at the coveted state tournament at Xtreme Arena in Coralville Thursday, Feb. 2, but also included a win.
“Hadley’s offense on her feet turned a corner the last couple weeks of the season,” said Raider girls’ wrestling coach Jake Wulf, as Frater posted a 1-2 record wrestling at 145-pounds.
“She has started to be more aggressive with her attacks which is exactly what she needed. Those attacks got her to the state tournament and led her to a dominant win at the state tournament. As a first-year wrestler, it’s been a fantastic season for Hadley. She went to the extra workouts, stayed late after practice and just worked hard all season. If she keeps this up, she will be someone to be afraid of next year.”
Frater opened her state journey against a familiar foe in Decorah’s Lauren Luzum, who handed the Raider sophomore a 1:20 pin setback.
“This was the girl who I lost to at regionals (in the 145-pounds finals), so I was nervous coming in,” said Frater, who was taken down at the 1:09 mark of the first period before Luzum, who would go on to earn a spot on the podium placing sixth at 145, finished off the move with the fall.
“My coaches had me prepared for everything I was going to face, she was just a tough wrestler.”
Frater, in her first-round consolation, quickly reversed her fortunes coming through with an impressive 4:35 fall over Western Iowa’s Marlee Pittet in a match the Raider sophomore dominated from the start.
“I took advantage of the chances I had to make moves and was aggressive and did what my coaches told me to do,” Frater said. “I think I even surprised myself a bit getting that win at the state tournament.”
Frater scored two takedowns as well as an escape in the first period alone against Pittet before adding a second period takedown as well. Frater opened the third period with a reversal she quickly used to end the match with the pin.
Frater saw her run come to a close in the second-round consolation bout later that day, dropping a 1:10 pin setback at the hands of Gilbert’s Alex Harswick.
“This one was do or die, just like the last one,” Frater said. “I felt like I did the best that I could against her, but I sure wish I could have done better and kept on going. Wrestling at the state tournament was such an amazing experience, and one I didn’t want to end.”
Frater closes her 2022-23 campaign with a 29-20 overall record.
“Overall, I satisfied with everything I was able to accomplish this season and here at the state tournament,” she said. “The success I was able to have this year makes me want to have even more next year and I’m ready to put in the work. I want to come back and be even better next season and there’s only one way that’s going to happen. Work.”