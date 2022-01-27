As first-time wrestlers with the successful Anamosa girls’ program, junior Kinzey Parton and freshman Bree Brophy had a lot to learn heading into the 2021-22 campaign.
Needless to say, Raider girls’ head coach Dave Jenkins was happy with the progress both of the girls made during the entire journey, wrapping with state tournament performances inside Xtreme Arena in Coralville Friday, Jan. 21.
“There’s a lot of pressure that comes with wrestling at the state tournament and it’s something you have to experience to really understand,” Jenkins said. “Both Kinzey and Bree had good learning experiences here at state, and will be the better for it when they make it back here again. We have some definite off-season plans for both of them, because there is some real talent there. They just need the tools to reach that potential.”
Parton was handed a pair of pin setbacks in her 120-pound state tournament bracket opening with a 36-second fall against Crestwood’s Chyann Bullerman-Yu before having her tournament come to a close with a 26-second pin loss against Algona’s Jenna Stohr.
Brophy was also handed two pin defeats at 130-pounds, starting her tournament with a 5:19 loss to Osage’s Annaliese Arciniega before Pella’s Elizabeth Thomas ended the season for the Raider freshman with a 2:00 fall.
“I’ve been impressed with the way Bree was really starting to come into her own with some really solid wrestling,” Jenkins said. “From the start of the year to now, it’s been night and day and I know she and Kinzey are excited to come back and take that next step next season.”
Brophy wrapped her 2021-22 campaign with an 8-15 overall record while Parton was 4-21.
“We were hoping to have a couple of more girls wrestling at state for us this year too, but we had some really bad timing with Emily Meyer and Kaylee Meier,” Jenkins said. “I really feel for those kids, to work so hard and to come up just short of wrestling at state is a tough pill to swallow.”
An illness knocked Meier out of the tournament while Meyer suffered a separated shoulder at practice the day before the state event.