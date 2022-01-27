Anamosa junior Maggie Wagner, top, got her state wrestling tournament off to an outstanding start Friday, Jan. 21, pinning Bettendorf’s Sylvia Tank in a mere 1:09 during 130-pound first-round action inside Xtreme Arena in Coralville. Wagner, ranked eighth at 130-pounds, just missed making the podium finishing with a 3-2 overall record at the two-day tournament.
Anamosa junior Maggie Wagner, top, ranked eighth in the state, takes down Waukee’s Jenna Jones, daughter of Raider athletic director Bret Jones, and rolls her to her back during 130-pound action from the state wrestling tournament at Xtreme Arena in Coralville Friday, Jan. 21.
Daryl Schepanski • Staff Photo
After earning her way onto the coveted podium at the state tournament a year ago, Anamosa junior Maggie Wagner had her sights set on working her way right back there again while competing at the girls’ state wrestling tournament inside the Xtreme Arena in Coralville Friday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 22.
Ranked eighth in the state at 130-pounds, work is what Wagner always does as one of the fiercest competitors in the class, and her fast start Friday came as no surprise to anyone, especially her coach Dave Jenkins.
“Maggie did a great job of taking care of business in her first two matches,” he said. “She went right to work and had to impressive and quick pin wins, then had a tough draw against the sixth-ranked kid in the state right away in the third-round. That was a pretty tough draw for someone ranked eighth in the state, but she went out and fought the best she could.”
Wagner opened her tournament with a 1:09 pin win over Bettendorf’s Sylvia Tank before adding a 1:08 fall over Waukee’s