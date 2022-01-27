CORALVILLE

After earning her way onto the coveted podium at the state tournament a year ago, Anamosa junior Maggie Wagner had her sights set on working her way right back there again while competing at the girls’ state wrestling tournament inside the Xtreme Arena in Coralville Friday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 22.

Ranked eighth in the state at 130-pounds, work is what Wagner always does as one of the fiercest competitors in the class, and her fast start Friday came as no surprise to anyone, especially her coach Dave Jenkins.

“Maggie did a great job of taking care of business in her first two matches,” he said. “She went right to work and had to impressive and quick pin wins, then had a tough draw against the sixth-ranked kid in the state right away in the third-round. That was a pretty tough draw for someone ranked eighth in the state, but she went out and fought the best she could.”

Wagner opened her tournament with a 1:09 pin win over Bettendorf’s Sylvia Tank before adding a 1:08 fall over Waukee’s

