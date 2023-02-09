CORALVILLE
With fellow classmates Ava Scranton and Emily Watters, Anamosa senior Maggie Wagner has been one of the faces of the Raider girls’ wrestling program since its inception four years ago.
The three superstars have helped Anamosa ascend to a stature as one of the top programs in all of Iowa high school wrestling, something the team proved all winter long being ranked in the top-10 as well as finishing ninth at state scoring 68.5 points during the Raiders’ journey through Xtreme Arena in Coralville Thursday, Feb. 2, and Friday Feb. 3.
While Wagner wasn’t on the mat as often as she hoped she would be at state, wrestling just three times as a nagging knee issue limited some of her abilities, but she was still able to pound out a win at 135-pounds wrapping one of the greatest Anamosa careers ever.
“Maggie wrestled great all tournament, and all season, but unfortunately just got caught a couple of times which knocked her out of the tournament earlier than we would have liked.
“The adversity Maggie has overcome in the last couple of weeks of the season has been nothing short of incredible. The way she handles tough situations and works through them shows that she is going to do incredible things in life. Although she didn’t come away with a state medal, she has accomplished things for herself and the program, and that is greater than any medal could display.”
Wagner, ranked eighth at 135-pounds, opened her tournament with a tough 1:57 pin setback against West Lyon’s Eliana Kooi in a first-round bout before battling back to post a 2:38 fall over Humboldt’s Claire Weydert in the pressure-filled win-or-go-home first-round consolation.
“That first-round match kind of surprised me,” Wagner said. “I got caught at the end of the first period and all of a sudden it was over. That shocked me, and I wasn’t going to allow it to happen again in my next match.”
Wagner didn’t allow Weydert a single point and when the Raider senior posted a takedown early in the second period, she finished it off with the fall.
“At state it’s just about taking one match at a time to stay alive,” Wagner said. “I wasn’t able to stay alive as long as I hoped.”
Wagner saw her season come to a close with a 5:04 pin loss at the hands of Urbandale’s Ella Anliker, a match the Raider senior was winning (5-4) until the late fall.
“I’m really disappointed,” said Wagner, a state place-winner herself back in 2021 taking seventh on the medal stand. “I wanted to do so much better than I did here at state. While I’m sad I had my career end like this, to watch the Anamosa girls’ wrestling program grow over the last four years to the point it is now, has been crazy. And it makes me extremely proud to have been a part of that.
“That’s the bigger picture. I don’t want this state tournament to determine my last four years here at Anamosa for me, and this year has been the most fun of all. I’ve bonded with all of my teammates and to be able to wrestle with my best friends is just priceless to me. It’s been so much fun every single day. Times I’ll never forget.”
Wagner, along with Scranton and Watters, all topped the 100 career win plateau as Wagner wrapped her 2022-23 campaign with a phenomenal 39-10 overall record.