Over the past couple of years, the Anamosa girls’ wrestling program has been used to the pressures that come with competing at the elite levels.
They’ve met pretty much all of those challenges, too, turning in outstanding performances when they’ve need them the most.
Tuesday, Dec. 7, the Raiders got another taste of competing at that elite-type level taking part in an absolutely loaded Waverly-Shell Rock Invitational.
This time however, the news wasn’t all good.
“This was just about what it would be like to compete at the state tournament,” said Anamosa girls’ wrestling coach David Jenkins, as his team lost one of their young stars in Leah Sleep who went down with a dislocated elbow in her 113-pound semi-final match.
“The talent at this tournament was just incredible, and while we’ve got some girls on this team who have been through competing at this level, we’ve got some new ones too who haven’t and it was quite the experience. Our thoughts however were all with Leah, who had to be taken to the hospital in Waverly with her season most likely over. That was tough to watch because Leah was wrestling so well and being this was her first year out for wrestling, was having so much success too.”
Sleep, Ava Scranton and Bree Brophy led the Anamosa girls all posting fourth-place finishes in their respective weight classes, though one class saw three Raiders all competing.
“That was tough for Maggie (Wagner), Ava and Emily (Watters) to all be in the same bracket (132A),” Jenkins said. “A bracket that also included the Luft girl from Charles City who’s pretty much considered the best wrestler in that class.”
Sleep opened her tournament with pin wins over Osage’s Emma Evans (3:19) and Charles City’s Alexis Van Meer (3:01) before having her night, and her season ended with the dislocated elbow at the 1:01 mark of her match against Cedar Falls’ Becca Nicholson.
Scranton also got her tournament off in grand style at 132 rolling to a 15-0 technical fall rout over Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Kenzlei Steffen before taking down Hew Hampton/Turkey Valley’s Bailey Cox (12-4) in the quarter-final round. Against Luft, from Charles City, the Raider junior was handed a tough 3:06 pin setback before ending her tournament with a narrow 5-4 defeat at the hands of Center Point-Urbana’s Moorea Brown in the third-place match.
“Ava wrestled up a weight and went out and did what she usually does, battle all night long,” Jenkins said. “Bree wrestled really well and did a great job coming back and getting into that third-place match.”
Brophy opened her evening in the 132-pound B division with a 3:35 quarter-final pin win over North Fayette Valley’s Claire Koester before being handed a 3:53 loss against Denver’s Chloe Bloker in the semi-finals. Brophy bounced back to top Boone’s Isabella Hamilton 9-3 before having her tournament come to a close with an 11-4 loss against Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Ella Pitz.
Watters scored a fifth-place showing in the 132-pound A class picking up wins over Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Kenzeli Steffen (11-0), teammate Maggie Wagner (5-1) and finally over Crestwood’s Tierney Perkins (9-5) in the fifth-place bout.
Wagner, Addy Appelhans and Emily Meyer all came through with seventh-place finishes for the Raider team in the 132A, 126B and 113B divisions, respectively. Wagner picked up three wins on the night opening with a 2:00 fall over Osage’s Sydney Mueller before claiming a 5-0 decision in the second-round consolation against Charles City’s Elizabeth Oleson. In the seventh-placed bout Wagner would not be denied claiming a 2:59 fall over Independence’s Dakota Whitman.
Appelhans tallied wins over Tripoli’s Marissa Null (7-2) and in the seventh-place match edged Clear Creek-Amana’s Haley Descourouex (11-7).
Meyer picked up her win in the seventh-place bout taking a 9-7 decision over Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Ava Hesse.
Kinzey Parton also competed at the tournament for the Anamosa team in the 120B division tallying an 0-2 record on the evening.