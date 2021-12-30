Anamosa junior Ava Scranton, top, gets set to turn Solon’s Cheyenne Mulford to her back and finish off an impressive 1:37 pin win for the Raider girls Tuesday, Dec. 21, who wrestled on the home mat for the first time this season.
Anamosa’s Emily Meyer, right, looks to escape from Solon’s Addison Schlote before coming through with a victory for the Raider girls wrestling on the home mat for the first time this season Tuesday, Dec. 21.
Anamosa’s Maggie Wagner, top, takes Postville’s Jayden Rankin to the mat on as the Raider junior rolled to a 1:22 pin win in front of the home fans Tuesday, Dec. 21.
After traveling all over eastern and even central Iowa to find bouts, the Anamosa girls’ wrestling team hit the home mat for the first time Tuesday, Dec. 21, and in front of a big crowd did what they usually do.
Turn in spectacular performances.
“We had another good night of wrestling as both Solon and Postville had some girls for us to wrestle,” said Raider girls’ wrestling coach Dave Jenkins.
“In round one Emily Meyer had one match and it was a tight one. Unfortunately, when Emily returned the girl (Solon’s Addison Scholte) to the mat at the of the second period the girl hurt her elbow and had to injury default. Emily got the win, but not the way she wanted to.”
Ava Scranton and Maggie Wagner added to the Raider success both posting first-round wins.
“Ava and Maggie looked really good,” Jenkins said. “They both won by pin and looked really good in the process.”
Scranton pinned Scholte in a mere 1:37 before Wagner did the same to Solon’s Cheyenne Mulford in 3:54.
“Maggie wrestled again in the second round and hit a fireman’s carry and was able to finish it off and pin the girl,” said Jenkins as she topped Postville’s Jayden Rankin with a 1:22 fall.
“Maggie had a great night of wrestling.”
The third round saw just one bout, but it was a big one from Addy Appelhans.
“Addy wrestled her best match of the season and was able to score some points and put together some really nice moves,” Jenkins said. “It was a back-and-forth match and Addy got the pin at the end of the second period.”
Appelhans, with the second period clock running out stuck Mulford in 3:54.
“That was probably Addy’s toughest match of the season, and a great win,” Jenkins said. “She’s wrestling really, really well right now.”