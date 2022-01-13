ANAMOSA
It’s a tournament that the Anamosa girls’ wrestling program hopes can become an annual tradition just after the first of each year, and once again numerous top teams from all around the state showed up to perform in front of a jam-packed crowd inside the Raider gym Monday, Jan. 2.
“What a huge tournament and what a great night for Iowa high school girls’ wrestling,” said Anamosa girls’ wrestling coach Dave Jenkins, as his team crowned four champions at the tournament that featured an amazing 48 teams competing.
“It was a pretty good night for us, too. There were over 240 girls wrestling and we had four champs. All of our girls really went out and competed and put on a show in front of the home fans. It was a great night all the way around, and something I hope we can continue to host for years to come.”
Anamosa freshman Addy Appelhans as well as juniors Ava Scranton, Maggie Wagner and Emily Watters all claimed titles for the home team posting undefeated records on the night.
Appelhans, who has been so impressive in this her first season at the high school level, pinned her way to a title in the 114-115 division dominating Vinton-Shellsburg’s Anabelle Hernandez (33-seconds), West Liberty’s Addi Beaver (40-seconds) and Dubuque Wahlert’s Caroline Slaght (55-seconds).
Scranton did the same in the 127-130 class opening with a 10-0 decision over Mid-Prairie’s Grace Conway before finishing with falls over Iowa City High’s Ani Wedemeyer (56-seconds) and Solon’s Olivia Bonnema (2:00).
Wagner, like Appelhans, walked off the mat each time with pin wins in her 132-142 class starting her tournament with a 46-second fall over Dubuque Wahlert’s Bailey Welu before closing with wins over Vinton-Shellsburg’s Grace Sutton (21-seconds) and Clayton Ridge’s Rebecca Schumann (1:25).
Watters tallied a 3-0 mark on the night coming through with a hard-fought 3-0 decision over Charles City’s Katelyn Miller to get her tournament started before adding a 36-second pin win against Clayton Ridge’s Emma Fredrick. Watters finished her perfect night with a 7-0 decision over Central DeWitt’s Courtney Kramer.
The Anamosa girls had a pair of runner-up performances from junior Kinzy Parton (106-109 class) and sophomore Kaylee Meier (213-222) with Meier coming through with a 2:59 pin win over Western Dubuque’s Adrianna Shephard.
Bree Brophy was third in the 144-145 division going 1-2 on the night.
The Raider girls were back on the mat, this time in Solon Thursday, Jan. 6, where Scranton hit the mat twice posting a pair of victories topping Cheyenne Mulford (1:34) and Bella Feaker (7-3).
Watters added a fall over Addison Burden (37-seconds) while Wagner came through with a 1:18 pin triumph over Olivia Bonnema.
“Maggie has really become a lot more aggressive in the last week, and it’s showing with her results,” Jenkins said. “Bree had a really tough match against a very good Solon girl (Bonnema) and just about pulled off the win in a one-point final (5-4).
The busy week came to an end for the Anamosa girls at Central Elkader Friday, Jan. 7, where the Raiders scored sixth against a 25-team tournament field.
“Emily and Maggie were in the same bracket and Emily made it all the way to the championship match,” Jenkins said. “Maggie had a big tournament too going 4-1 on the night. Emily Meyer and Bree made it to the finals for us too.”
Meyer defeated North Crawford’s Daric Jelinek with a fall before also pinning Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Hannah Meier in a mere 1:17 to reach the 113B division finals where she was handed a 2:43 pin setback against Charles City’s Alexis Ver Meer.
Watters, in the 132 class, pinned Dubuque Wahlert’s Abigail McDermott in a mere 12-seconds to get her tournament started before adding 4-1 and 9-2 decisions over New Hampton/Turkey Valley’s Bailey Cox and Charles City’s Elizabeth Oleson, respectively.
In the final against defending state champion Lilly Luft, of Charles City, Watters was handed a 1:21 defeat.
Brophy, in the 132B class, rolled to wins over Holmen’s Madeline Eggerichs (22-10) and North Fayette Valley’s Claire Koester (5:28) before being handed an 8-4 setback in the finals against Cresco’s Payton Ruppert.
Wagner opened her evening with a 48-second pin win against Waukon’s Ava Bossom before being handed a 4:25 pin loss, her only one of the night to Independence’s Dakota Whitman.
Wagner closed her tournament with wins over Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Kenzlei Steffen (1:42), Eau Claire North’s Syndi Schindler (3:50) and New Hampton/Turkey Valley’s Bailey Cox (2:47) to finish fifth in the class.
Meier scored sixth in the 285 class while Parton was sixth in the 120B division.