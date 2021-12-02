ANAMOSA
When the sport of girls’ wrestling was first offered to high schools all across the state of Iowa two years ago, it didn’t take the Raiders long to get a team put together.
What that team was going to look like? No one knew.
Now, three years in, it’s safe to say that Anamosa is home to one of the top girls’ programs in the state, and the pollsters from IAWrestle whole-heartedly agree.
The Raider girls enter the 2021-22 campaign as the sixth-ranked team in the state, regardless of class, and also boast three state-ranked individuals in juniors Ava Scranton, Maggie Wagner and Emily Watters.
“The strength of this team will be from its junior leaders,” said first-year Anamosa girls’ wrestling coach Dave Jenkins. “Ava, Emily and Maggie, as well as team chemistry, have been a strength and will continue to be. The juniors are a great group of girls on and off the mat. Those girls are the reason I wanted to coach this program. Having them in the weight room all summer and seeing their work ethic, I don’t see how anyone wouldn’t want to coach those girls.
“They are also an extremely close-knit group. Even with them being so close, they have welcomed the new wrestlers with open arms and truly want to see them be successful. I can see this in the way the juniors help coach and teach the new girls at practice.”
Scranton and Wagner wrestled their way onto the state podium in Coralville last winter placing fifth and seventh, respectively, while Watters, a state place-winner from 2019-20, just missed making it back-to-back medal-winning performances for the program who for the second straight season (and there’s only been two) placed among the state’s top-10 at ninth after scoring eighth the year before.
Scranton led all Raiders a year ago winning 26 matches while Wagner had her arm raised an impressive 24 times. Watters posted 12 wins during the 2020-21 season while fellow returning letter winner Kaylee Meier was 3-9.
“I am extremely excited to see our experienced girls (Scranton, Wagner, Watters and Meier) get out there and wrestle some competition from other schools,” Jenkins said. “They have been putting in a ton of work throughout the off-season and I am excited for them to get to experience the pay-off for the time they have invested.
“I am also excited to continue to see the growth of our newcomers Addy Appelhans, Emily Meier, Leah Sleep, Bree Brophy and Kinzie Parton. They have only been around a couple of weeks and we have already seen so much improvement with them.”
With so much attention already being drawn to the program, could there be pressure to try and reach such lofty goals.
Jenkins doesn’t think so.
“We have extremely high goals and expectations for all our returners,” he said. “I fully expect all of them will not only be on the podium in January, but that each of them will be on the upper half of the podium.
“I think we also have a couple of other first-year wrestlers who could turn some heads throughout the season as well. From a team standpoint, we hope to be in the mix at the state tournament and bring home some team hardware as well.”
The one thing Jenkins would like his program to add?
Numbers.
“We could definitely use some more,” he said. “We currently have a few girls who are just coming to practices and giving wrestling a try. They are doing fantastic, but if we could get a few more girls wrestling at meets and at different weights, I think we could really make some noise from a team standpoint.”
As the Anamosa program enters its third season, Jenkins is trying his best to keep the girls focused on the task at hand.
Winning.
“Although it’s not something we need to improve, much of the girls’ success will boil down to blocking out the noise,” Jenkins said. “Right now, there is a lot of buzz and excitement around our junior class. The girls just need to continue to focus on becoming the best version of themselves each day at practice and make sure they are giving championship effort that aligns with their goals.
“I don’t see this being an issue, as the girls are extremely focused and some of the most self-driven athletes I have ever been around.”