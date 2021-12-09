BROOKLYN
If history has been any indication, the Anamosa girls’ wrestling team was going to have a big day competing at a huge BGM tournament in Brooklyn Friday, Dec. 3.
Why?
The Raider girls, since their inception into the sport three years ago, have proved extremely competitive in tournament environments, and with an experienced squad taking to the mat, Anamosa did it again scoring two champions and three runner-ups at the 28-team event.
“I was proud of everyone for the way they went out and battled all night long,” said first-year Raider girls’ wrestling coach Dave Jenkins, as Addy Appelhans and Ava Scranton came through with crowns for the Anamosa team while Leah Sleep, Bree Brophy and Emily Watters all scored runner-up finishes.
“We had seven girls wrestling and five were second-place or higher, which says a lot about the talent we have on this team. The two girls who weren’t first or second also wrestled extremely well and have nothing to hang their heads about. We’re off to a solid start to the season and we’re only going to keep getting better.”
Appelhans was impressive in winning her title in pod 37 as after opening with an 11-2 loss against Charles City’s Miracle Kolheim, she rallied to pin Vinton’s Lexi Goodell (3:25) and the finished with a 2:44 fall over WACO’s Heaven Steege.
“Addy had a fantastic tournament,” Jenkins said. “She really had her duck-under going well and in her final match was trailing 6-0 before coming back and getting the pin.”
Scranton opened the tournament, and her 2021-22 season, with an extremely tough test against Charles City’s Elizabeth Oleson, but was able to battle her way to a 2-1 decision before completely dominating her final two bouts, taking 1:22 and two-second falls over Pleasantville’s Amy Kish and Waverly-Shell Rock’s Eva Heise, respectively, to win the pod 38 title.
“That Charles City girl was super tough but Ava came out calm and composed and just controlled the match,” Jenkins said. “From there on out it was all Ava and she wasn’t on the mat very long either.”
Sleep won two of her three bouts at the tournament picking up pin wins over Boone’s Lily Leininger (3:18) and Dubuque Senior’s Kennedy Stolk (1:29) in taking second in pod 32.
“Leah did a good job of keeping her cool in a very heated opening match,” Jenkins said. “Then not only did she win, but she was by fall.”
Brophy scored a 3:27 fall over Boone’s Isabella Hamilton to start her tournament before a pair of pin setbacks closed the night in pod 41.
“Bree looked really good and got her first win,” Jenkins said. “Her last match was a really good one too, against a really tough girl that ended with a close (4-2) loss.”
Watters also claimed two of her three bouts on the evening taking a 10-2 decision over English Valley’s Nevaeh Briggs to start the tournament before finishing with a 3:32 fall over Vinton’s Rachel Bane in pod 42.
“In both of Emily’s wins she controlled things the entire way and her only loss was in overtime (4-2),” Jenkins said. “Emily almost ended that match in regulation too, but just came up short at the end.”
Maggie Wagner scored a third-place finish in pod 39 posting a pin over Pleasantville’s Brynn Miller (3:58) in her three bouts on the evening while Parton was fourth in pod 35.
“Maggie had to come out and wrestle the No. 1 ranked and defending state champion (Charles City’s Lilly Luft) in her first match of the tournament,” Jenkins said. “There are only a handful of girls in the entire state who could go all three periods against a girl like her and Maggie showed she is one of them battling all match long in what ended as a 10-0 decision.
“Kinzy was so close in all three of her matches and really showed that she’s got a lot of potential. She’ll keep coming along this season, she’s going to win a lot of matches.”
The Anamosa girls opened their 2021-22 campaign at Central Elkader Tuesday, Nov. 30, where the Raiders battled in five duals opening with a 30-18 setback against Sumner-Fredericksburg.
Sleep (33-seconds), Wagner (1:15) and Watters (32-seconds) all came through with pin wins for the Anamosa girls while the Cougars scored three forfeit wins to allow them to pull away.
In a dual that saw just three bouts on the mat, Anamosa topped North Fayette Valley 12-6 with Wagner (33-seconds) and Watters (2:44) posting pin triumphs.
Sleep scored the lone Raider win against the host Warriors taking a 5:33 pin in what ended as an 18-6 dual defeat before Anamosa was edged 24-12 against East Buchanan as Wager (31-seconds) and Watters (4:48) scored the Raider wins against the Buccaneers.
The final dual of the evening saw Anamosa handed a 60-12 setback against a loaded Decorah team who fielded a nearly full roster of wrestlers. Wagner (28-seconds) and Watters (1:34) did it again for the Raiders coming through with pin wins.
“We were missing a few wrestlers to start our season, but everyone who went out there really wrestled hard,” Jenkins said. “We just added this meet the day before the event, so we didn’t have any time to do any scouting on any of our opponents, so we went in kind of blind but still it was a good season-opening effort. A good place to start from.”