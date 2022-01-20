CEDAR FALLS
What the Anamosa girls’ wrestling team thought was the beginning of a very busy week ahead of the pressure-filled state tournament coming up Friday, Jan. 21, and Saturday, Jan. 22, in Coralville, instead turned into a one-meet week Monday, Jan. 10, in Cedar Falls.
Like all of the Raiders’ other tournaments this season, it was loaded with talented teams, and Anamosa more than made their presence felt with Ava Scranton winning a championship in the G-13 division.
Scranton battled her way to a pair of hard-fought victories against a pair of tough opponents before pinning Crestwood’s Chyann Bullerman-Yu in the finals with a 3:27 fall.
Scranton opened her tournament with a 6-4 overtime victory over Hew Hampton/Turkey Valley’s Bailey Cox before coming through with another huge triumph over Waverly-Shell Rock’s Lilly Slough working her way to a 5-3 decision in the semi-final round.
While Scranton won the lone title at the tournament for the Anamosa team, the Raiders had plenty of other high-quality performances, led by second-place finishes for Bree Brophy and Maggie Wagner as well as third-place efforts from Emily Meyer, Kenzie Parton and Kaylee Meier.
Emily Watters added a fourth-place showing in a loaded G-16 division.
Brophy claimed victories over Vinton-Shellsburg’s Kiley Fiser (12-2) and Osage’s Rhi Youmans (8-3) before being handed a 2:13 pin setback against Union-LaPorte City’s Ava Mehlert in the G-15 division finals.
Wagner opened her night with a 2:50 pin loss at the hands of Waverly-Shell Rock’s Kailey Hervol before bouncing back to win her final two bouts, both by fall and both in impressive fashion cruising past Sumner-Frederickburg’s Ella Pitz (2:54) and Ames’ Maegan Schoppe (55-seconds) to take second in the G-19 class.
Meyer pinned Independence’s Ella Kennett in a mere 1:57 to get her tournament started in the G-4 division before being handed a pair of setbacks while Parton also went 1-2 on the evening coming through with a 2:31 fall over Ames’ Abigail Oldham in the second-round of the G-11 class.
Meier received a bye in the second round of the G-32 class after being handed setbacks in the first and third rounds of the tournament, the first coming after a hard-fought 1-0 battle with Crestwood’s Addison Hershberger.
Watters posted a 4-0 decision over Osage’s Jacy Kreiner in the opening round of the G-16 division, but was handed tough 2:54 and 2:49 pin losses against Ames’ Alexis Winkey and Fort Dodge’s Alexis Ross to close out her tournament.
Anamosa was unable to attend a scheduled meet in Independence Thursday, Jan. 13, and Saturday, Jan. 15, another tournament back at Independence was cancelled due to the snow storm Friday, Jan. 14.