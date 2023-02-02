DECORAH
It’s been a dream season for the Anamosa girls’ wrestling program so far this winter.
The Raiders have accomplished just about everything they hoped they would, including being state-ranked as a team (eighth) and have an impressive four girls (Adison Musser, Ava Scranton, Maggie Wagner and Emily Watters) all ranked in the top-10 individually, with several others right on the cusp as well.
So, when the Anamosa girls walked into their Super Regional state qualifier tournament on the Luther College campus in Decorah Friday, Jan. 27, the Raiders weren’t the least bit intimidated by their surroundings and took a businesslike approach to the pressure-filled event where the top-4 from each weight class earned trips to state.
The results were what Anamosa fans have been used to all season long.
A huge success.
“We got seven of our 10 wrestlers through the regional, which I think is great,” said Raider girls’ wrestling coach Jake Wulf, as Emily Fritz (100-pounds), Musser (115), Scranton (120), Addy Appelhans (125), Wagner (135), Watters (140) and Hadley Frater (145) all continued their 2022-23 campaigns and advanced to wrestle at the state tournament at Coralville’s Xtreme Arena Thursday, Feb. 2, and Friday, Feb. 3.
“I was really hoping to get everyone through to Coralville, but I knew that would be a tall task considering 20 were teams battling for only four spots at each weight class. It’s tough for the girls who didn’t quite get there, but luckily, they are all underclassmen and still have time to accomplish that goal.”
Of the seven Raiders earning their way through regionals and on to the state level, one, Musser, did it by winning an individual championship.
“There’s not much to say about Musser that you don’t already know if you’ve seen her wrestle,” said Wulf, as Musser, ranked second in the state, absolutely dominated her 115-pound class winning the title with three fast falls.
“We asked her to step out of her comfort zone and be more active with her shots on her feet. Throughout the season she has really opened up and picked up the attack rate, which I think is something that is really going to help her make a run at the state tournament. It’s not easy for someone who has wrestled for so long to change their style, but she has done a great job being receptive to our coaching.”
Musser, a North Cedar junior and the top seed in her bracket, received a double-bye to the quarterfinal round where she opened with a 52-second pin over Oelwein’s Bailee Craun before adding a 2:41 fall overt Mason City’s Kamina Munson in the semifinals.
In the championship it was more of the same from Musser, who stuck Waterloo East’s fourth-ranked Libby Stocks to the mat in a mere 1:04.
Anamosa had three other girls reach the finals at their respective weight classes as well in Fritz, Appelhans and Frater.
While all three fell just short of titles, each finished second in their brackets and punched tickets to state.
Fritz opened her tournament with back-to-back falls over Waterloo East’s Armani Jones (57-seconds) and Western Dubuque’s Grace Murphy (5:16) before being handed a 1:59 pin loss against North Central’s Mariah Michels in the 100-pound finals.
Appelhans was also dominant on her road to the championship pinning North Butler-Clarksville’s Ceanna Capper (26-seconds), Oelwein’s Jaylynn Craun (1:29) and West Fork’s Autumn Stonecypher (5:39). In the 125 finals the Raider sophomore was handed a 1:50 pin setback against Bellevue’s Adessa Leibfried.
Frater needed just two bouts to reach the finals at 145, defeating West Fork’s Jenny Ramirez (4:30) and Mason City’s Kallie Gibbons (1-0) before being handed a 44-second pin loss at the hands of Decorah’s Lauren Luzum in the championship bout.
Scranton, Wagner and Watters all scored third-place finishes at the event.
Scranton, ranked sixth in the state, started her day with a 4:38 fall over West Delaware’s Anna O’Rear in the 120 quarterfinal round before being handed a 5-2 loss against AP-GC’s eighth-ranked Grace Storjohann in the semis.
Scranton would battle back to make sure her career closed with another state tournament appearance, pinning Mason City’s Kate Kotta (3:32) in the all-important consolation semifinal before adding a 2:35 fall over O’Rear in the third-place bout.
Wagner, ranked eighth in the state, wrestling for the first time since dealing with knee problems the past couple of weeks, was stunned in her opening match of the tournament being handed a 2:54 pin loss at the hands of North Fayette Valley’s Leslie Graves.
But the Anamosa senior was not to be denied, bouncing back by pinning her way to the state tournament with consecutive falls over North Central’s Trinity Roush (1:27), Union-LaPorte City’s Ava Mehlert (47-seconds), Denver’s Tyanna Teetzen (2:21) and in the third-place bout Wagner exacted her revenge against Graves posting a huge 3:55 fall to close the tournament.
The victory over Mehlert was the 100th of Wagner’s brilliant career, joining Scranton as the only Anamosa girls to have reached the amazing mark.
Watters, ranked sixth in the state, took the same path as Scranton in earning a state tournament berth at 140, opening with a 1:45 fall over AP-GC’s Ella Luebbers before being handed a 5:56 pin loss against Decorah’s eighth-ranked McKenzie Tollefson in the semifinal round.
Watters responded to the defeat like a champion pinning Bellevue’s Ryanne Dunne in the consolation semifinal before battling to a huge 1-0 decision over Western Dubuque’s Sarah Roling in the third-place bout.
Anamosa just missed adding an eighth wrestler to the state list as Bree Brophy finished fifth at 130-pounds, wrestling six times at the Super Regional going 3-3 overall.
Brophy, after posting an impressive 18-5 major decision over North Central’s Lily Wilson in the her opening match of the day, was handed a 31-pin loss at the hands of West Delaware’s eighth-ranked Kylee Shoop in the quarterfinal round.
Brophy posted huge back-to-back triumphs pinning Union-LaPorte City’s Josie Bergmeier (3:11) and Denver’s Chloe Bloker (5:29), but needing a win in the consolation semifinals against Mason City’s Alexis Hoeft, the talented Raider sophomore saw her state dreams dashed being handed a tough 48-second pin setback. Brophy would close the tournament on a high note however, pinning North Fayette Valley’s Braelyn Meyer in 5:10 to end her season.
Isabella Taylor, a Monticello freshman wrestling for Anamosa at 155, went 2-2 on the day picking up falls over Mason City’s Jayda LaSalle (1:32) and Tripoli’s Isabella Harken (1:34) while Ryan Carlson was 0-2 at 110-pounds for the Anamosa girls.
“There were only a few matches that we wish we had back due to getting caught or being a little flat, but overall, I think the girls wrestled well and definitely had a ton of fight in them all day long,” Wulf said. “I personally was expecting the girls to have success on Friday, but it’s really nice to see it come to fruition for them.
“They have worked tirelessly all season and have done everything us coaches have asked of them. All of the girls should be very proud of their accomplishments on Friday and throughout the season, but the job isn’t done and we’re looking forward to Coralville.”
The outstanding performances from the Raider girls allowed the team to pile up an impressive 191 points, finishing second on the day to host and fifth-ranked Decorah (266 points). Anamosa defeated Mason City (163 points), Western Dubuque (141), West Delaware (121), West Fork (120), North Central (99), AP-GC (97), North Fayette Valley (83), Bellevue (72), Oelwein (65), Cascade (64), Tripoli (64), MFL Mar-Mac (61), Union-LaPorte City (56), Waterloo West (51), Denver (50), Nashua-Plainfield (31), Waterloo East (28) and North Butler-Clarksville (21).