ANAMOSA
They were freshmen when Anamosa started a girls’ wrestling program back in 2019-20, and have been the faces of the sport ever since.
Monday, Jan. 9, seniors Ava Scranton, Maggie Wagner and Emily Watters wrestled on their home mat for the final time, and like they have done for four absolutely amazing seasons, they gave fans one last glimpse of greatness.
“Monday was Senior Night in Anamosa and we couldn’t have scripted a better night for our team if we tried,” said Raider girls’ wrestling coach Jake Wulf, as his team not only rolled to a perfect 3-0 dual record, but his three seniors walked off the mat in style.
“We beat Central Elkader, Solon and Linn-Mar going 23-3 in matches wrestled on the night. Our seniors, Ava, Maggie and Emily were all undefeated on the evening, too. Our seniors have been an incredible asset to this program and probably the most influential people for girls wrestling in Anamosa.”
In the Raiders’ 51-6 rout over Central Elkader, the dual saw two of the top wrestlers in Iowa battle it out at 115-pounds as Anamosa’s second-ranked Adison Musser pinned eighth-ranked Reese Berns in 3:11 while Addy Appelhans (15-13), Bree Brophy (32-seconds) and Wagner (50-seconds) all posted wins on the mat.
Watters, Scranton, Hadley Frater, Emily Fritz and Ryan Carlson were all handed fortfeit wins in dual.
Anamosa added a 48-24 triumph over Linn-Mar with the hosts winning eight of the nine bouts on the mat.
Scranton (2:52), Wagner (8-3), Watters (3-0), Fritz (2:59), Musser (46-seconds), Appelhans (19-seconds), Brophy (3:39) and Frater (3:40) all picked up victories while teammate Isabella Taylor received a forfeit for the Raider girls.
Anamosa cruised to a 51-24 decision over a quality Solon team with Wagner (1:04), Watters (57-seconds), Taylor (16-12), Musser (1:12) and Brophy (2:28) all scoring wins on the mat while teammates Scranton, Fritz and Appelhans all were handed forfeit triumphs.
The Raiders made their way to Cascade Thursday, Jan. 12, and against a field of 11 teams scored 168 points to finish second overall at the tournament with Musser and Scranton winning the lone championships on the evening while Appelhans, Wagner and Watters also reached the finals.
“I felt like we came out a little flat at Cascade in our first couple of matches, but overall ended the night in second-place behind Cedar Falls (who had 31 girls compared to Anamosa’s 13),” Wulf said. “I think we wrestled well for the most part, but we lost in a couple of positions that we need to work on over our break before the regional.”
Musser had a huge night, knocking off West Liberty’s 10th-ranked Silvia Garcia-Vasquez in the 115-pound championship battling her way to a 5-1 decision before rolling to pins over Waterloo West’s Kammie Hoeck (1:44) and Cedar Falls’ Jasmine Oleson (52-seconds) in her first two bouts.
Scranton wasn’t the least bit tested on her way to winning the championship at 120, pinning Cedar Falls’ Mia Ahrendsen (57-seconds), West Liberty’s Katherine Barten (57-seconds) and in the finals, crushed Cedar Falls’ Destiny Hoeppner (3:51).
Appelhans took second at 125 reaching the finals after wins over Waterloo West’s Elizabeth Roberts (1:00) and Bellevue’s Adessa Leibfried (5:19) before being handed a 1:10 pin setback at the hands of Cedar Falls’ Apryl Halsor.
Wagner, ranked seventh in the state at 135, reached the finals after a 1:51 fall over Cedar Falls’ Lana Schafer, but in the championship was handed a 2:53 pin loss against Cedar Falls’ Lainey Schreck.
Watters, ranked eighth at 140, pinned her way to the championship round as well picking up triumphs over Cedar Falls’ Maya Swarts (1:00) and West Liberty’s Vivian Candona (51-seconds) before a 3:05 pin setback at the hands of East Buchanan’s seventh-ranked Andelyn Cabalka ended the run.
Fritz posted a pair of falls (1:31 and 1:19) on her way to placing third at 100 while Carlson (110-pounds), Frater (145) and Taylor (155) all scored fourth.
Elise Broghammer (125) and Brophy (130) were both fifth each going 3-2 on the busy night while Kaitlyn Markley also competed for the team wrestling at 140 where she also picked up a victory.
Cedar Falls dominated the team standings scoring 269 points while Anamosa defeated East Buchanan (168), West Liberty (119), Tipton (83), Midland (43), Bellevue (40), Cascade (35), Waterloo West (23), West Branch (18) and Maquoketa (4).
The loaded week came to a close in Oelwein Saturday, Jan. 14, taking fourth against a huge 26-team field scoring an impressive 214 points.
“The girls wrestled extremely well and handled the long day very well,” said Wulf, as Scranton posted an individual championship at 120 while Broghammer added another crown in the 125B division.
“We faced some adversity including the long day, losing matches that we should have won and being banged up, but the girls fought all day long and ended up finding quite a bit of success.”
Scranton cruised to the title tilt at 120 with four straight falls (49-seconds, 1:56, 3:41 and 3:25) before battling her way to an impressive 7-4 decision over MFL-Mar Mac’s seventh-ranked Kadence Pope in the finals.
Broghammer opened her way in the ‘B’ division with a 9-7 loss, but rallied to post three consecutive falls (3:30, 4:53 and 3:53).
Watters also advanced to the finals at 140 cruising to a trio of pin routs (35-seconds, 1:02 and 1:35) before being handed a 35-second pin setback against East Buchanan’s seventh-ranked Andelyn Cabalka in the championship bracket. Watters closed with a 3:25 fall over New Hampton’s Keira Myers in her final bout.
Appelhans was also impressive, reaching the championship match at 125 with four falls (51-seconds, 3:24, 56-seconds and 1:10) before dropping a 16-1 technical fall final against Center Point-Urbana’s fourth-ranked Lyni Gusick.
Fritz (100) and Musser (115) both came through with third-place performances at the meet with Musser being handed her first loss of the season, a 5:06 pin setback against Osage’s top-ranked Jalynn Goodale to start her day, but the Raider wrestler and North Cedar junior ended it with a huge 35-second pin win over Osage’s 10th-ranked Maddie Swensen to end the tournament with four consecutive triumphs.
Fritz went 3-2 on the day that included a bout against Osage’s top-ranked Gable Hemann that ended as a 15-second pin defeat.
Wagner was fourth at 135 starting her day with a trio of triumphs before ending with back-to-back setbacks as was Taylor at 155, going 2-3 at the event.
Brophy was in a loaded 130-pound bracket wrestling two state-ranked girls (West Delaware’s ninth-ranked Kylee Schoop and East Buchanan’s fourth-ranked Destiny Krum) among her five bouts going 3-2 on the day with her lone losses coming to those two talented opponents.
Frater made the podium placing sixth at 145 winning her final two bouts after three consecutive losses to start her day.
Carlson scored fourth in the 110 B division picking up a fall among her four total matches while Leah Whitson was second in the 135B division going an impressive 4-1 against the field.
The day also saw Scranton and Wagner add to their impressive career win totals, as both now sit at 98 triumphs entering the final two tournaments of the regular season.
Osage scored 252 points to edge runner-up East Buchanan (250) for the Oelwein tournament team title.