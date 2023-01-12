ANAMOSA
The gym at Anamosa High School was packed with wrestlers Saturday, Jan. 7, as the Raider girls hosted their annual tournament welcoming some of the top programs and best wrestlers in the area.
And once again, Anamosa showed they too belong in that elite category, even while shaking off some holiday rust.
“Our girls battled all day and I am very proud of the effort that they showed on Saturday,” said Anamosa girls’ wrestling coach Jake Wulf, as his team scored an impressive 164 points on the day to secure third-place at the 17-team event.
“It was very apparent however, that we had a few weeks off from competing. Us coaches can push the girls as hard as we can in practice over the break, but there is nothing that will prepare athletes to wrestle a match like an actual competition match. We still have the time and mentality that we need to make the necessary improvements before regionals. And from what I can tell, the girls are hungry and ready to fight for their place at state.”
The Anamosa Invitational could have been considered a mini-state tournament with all of the talent in the gym on Saturday, as four different Raider girls reached championship bouts with one winning a title.
Second-ranked Adison Musser.
Musser continued her phenomenal run, starting 2023 like she ended 2022, with more powerful and precision wrestling, claiming the championship at 115-pounds as the North Cedar junior and Anamosa wrestler was her dominant self all day long.
Musser opened with pin wins over Midland’s Alyssa Eckhardt (29-seconds) and Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Madison Larsen (1:55) before being tested in the finals against Pleasant Valley’s third-ranked Caitlin Reiter, but it was Musser making all the big moves when she needed them coming out with a thrilling 9-6 decision.
Emily Fritz (100-pounds), Ava Scranton (120) and Maggie Wagner (135) all made finals appearances as well for the Raider team before coming up just short in the title tilts.
Fritz, in the round-robin 100-pound class, was extremely impressive picking up pin wins over Vinton-Shellsburg’s Paige Clemensen (2:41), Cedar Falls’ Annabelle Rohert (2:21) and Iowa City High’s Hadassah Wolcott (1:24) to reach what would basically be considered the championship bout against Cedar Falls’ Natalie Blake where the Raider freshman was handed a 1:12 pin setback, her lone loss on the day.
“Emily is my Wrestler of the Meet,” Wulf said. “She’s worked her tail off in every match she’s had. You can’t count Emily out of any match until the final whistle is blown because she just keeps fighting no matter what the score is.
“Emily had a couple of ‘comeback’ matches where she was down a couple points on Saturday and came back to take the win just because she was gritty.”
Scranton opened her tournament with a fast 1:03 fall over Cedar Falls’ Mia Ahrendsen before coming through with a gutsy 3-1 decision over Linn-Mar’s Ally Jelinek in the 120 semifinals. In the finals against Pleasant Valley’s No. 2 ranked Abigail Meyer, the Raider senior was handed a 1:04 pin loss to take second in the bracket.
Wagner, as she’s been all winter long as the seventh-ranked wrestler at 135, was dominant in her first two bouts pinning Linn-Mar’s Cecilia Hartley (38-seconds) and Solon’s Olivia Bonnema (1:16) to advance to the 135-pound championship match against Independence’s second-ranked Dakota Whitman, who handed the Anamosa senior a 1:34 pin defeat.
Addy Appelhans (125), Isabella Taylor (155) and Kaylee Meier (235) all scored fourth-place performances for the Anamosa team.
Appelhans rolled through her first two opponents taking impressive wins over Vinton-Shellsburg’s Eryca Martin (46-seconds) and Linn-Mar’s Reese Roberts (29-seconds) before being handed a 1:19 pin setback against Cedar Falls’ Apryl Halsor in the 125-pound semifinal round. Appehlans quickly rebounded to pin Mount Vernon’s Audrey Tucker (2:53) before closing her tournament with a 3:35 pin loss at the hands of Roberts, daughter of former Anamosa athletic director Derek Roberts.
Taylor, a Monticello student and Anamosa wrestler, was in a loaded 155-pound bracket opening with a 57-second pin setback against No. 2 ranked Teegan Sulentich, of Washington, before coming back to post falls over Iowa City High’s Molly Carlson (1:53) and Solon’s Audrey Howell (3:54). Against Cedar Falls’ fifth-ranked Lauren Nicholas, Taylor was handed a 1:01 pin loss before closing her day with a 1:22 setback at the hands of Vinton-Shellsburg’s Dakota Cornell.
Meier, wrestling for the first time this season, got into the win column quickly pinning Maquoketa’s Brienna Rixen (52-seconds) in her very first bout before finishing her tournament with three consecutive defeats at 235.
Emily Watters, another of Anamosa’s state-ranked stars (eighth at 140), placed fifth at her own home tournament going 2-2 on the day opening (1:26 fall over Independence’s Kenleigh Trumblee) and closing (53-second fall over Cedar Falls’ Madisen Theel) her tournament with triumphs.
Bree Brophy also scored a fifth-place performance for the Raider girls going 3-2 during her busy day at 130-pounds opening with a 7-2 triumph over Linn-Mar’s Asiya Hussein before adding pin victories against Pleasant Valley’s Julia Phillips (3:55) and Solon’s Mikayla Langenberg (1:38).
Kaitlyn Markey (140) and Hadley Frater (145) came through with seventh-place performances for the hosts, both going 3-2 on the day.
Markley was impressive starting her tournament with a fall over Mount Vernon’s Sarah Peterson (1:23) before finishing it the same way with routs over Solon’s Alexis Anderson (2:34) and Independence’s Kenleigh Trumblee (2:56).
Hadley followed the exact same course, starting with a 23-second fall over Cedar Falls’ Daniela Palomares before closing with pins against Linn-Mar’s Melena Garcia (55-seconds) and Independence’s Laura Trevino (6-seconds).
Leah Whitson also came through with a win on the mat for the Raider team at 135 on her way to placing eighth in the class, pinning Cedar Rapids Jefferson’s Theresa Gonpue in 3:35 while also being handed a medical forfeit over Mount Vernon’s Meika Neal.
Ryan Carlson added a win at 110 pinning Iowa City High’s Nina Yankey (2:29) in the consolation round while Elise Broghammer also took to the mat for the hosts wrestling at 125.
Cedar Falls claimed the Anamosa Invitational team title scoring 246 points to dominate the event while 10th-ranked Vinton-Shellsburg was runner-up scoring 168 points.
The Raiders defeated Linn-Mar (135), 10th-ranked Pleasant Valley (123 points), Cedar Rapids Jefferson (104), Solon (100), Independence (96.5), Iowa City High (88), Mount Vernon (78), Midland (43), Center Point-Urbana (32), Cuba City (28), Washington (28), Maquoketa (5), Central City (3) and Bettendorf (0).