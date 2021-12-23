IOWA CITY
It’s a strategy that has paid big dividends for the Anamosa girls’ wrestling program over the last couple of years, and head coach Dave Jenkins is counting on it working again this winter.
Tough, challenging early season scheduling leading to major success come the end of the campaign, and more than that, at state tournament time where the Raider girls have shined bright on the sport’s biggest stage.
“That’s why we’re doing what we’re doing right now,” said Jenkins, who took his team to compete in yet another loaded event, this one at Iowa City High Monday, Dec. 13, where some of the best wrestlers in the state got together, as well as more than 25 teams from all around the state.
“We wrestled some very tough competition at the City High tournament, which is pretty much what we’ve been doing all season long. Wrestling tough competition is only going to make these girls better down the road, and that’s what we’re looking at. Down the road. We want to be wrestling our best come state tournament time and while we may not be getting all the wins we want right at the moment, the experience of wrestling this kind of competition is going to pay off in January.”
Jenkins brought eight wrestlers with him to Iowa City, where Kaylee Meier led the way scoring a third-place finish winning both of her matches on the evening opening with a quick and very impressive 57-second pin over Western Dubuque’s Adrianna Shephard.
“Kaylee has more wins already this season than she did all of last year,” Jenkins said. “She’s just gaining more and more confidence each and every time she gets on the mat and looked really good at City High taking care of business with a couple of pins.”
Meier wrapped up her perfect night with a 3:31 fall over West Liberty’s Crystal Ledezma in the G-28 division.
Anamosa’s Emily Meyer, Kinzy Parton, Ava Scranton, Bree Brophy, Addy Appelhans, Maggie Wagner and Emily Watters all scored fourth-place finishes for the Raider girls at their respective weight classes.
Appelhans went a perfect 2-0 opening with an extremely quick 15-second fall over West Liberty’s Addi Beaver before adding a 1:05 pin win against Dubuque Wahlert’s Caroline Slaght in the G-13 division.
“Addy is just wrestling phenomenal right now,” Jenkins said. “She’s taking her game to an entirely new level and I’m really excited about what the future holds for her. And by future, I mean this year’s state tournament. I think she’s another one who could really get some wins there with the way she’s wrestling right now, and she’s only going to get better in the next month.”
Watters also finished with a perfect night opening with a 1:31 pin win over Western Dubuque’s Addison Steffen before controlling Williamsburg’s Phoenix Gryp with a 9-0 major decision in the G-16 class.
Parton added a win for the Raider team posting a 12-2 major decision over Iowa City High’s Natalia Flack in going 1-1 on the night as did Brophy who defeated Iowa City Regina’s Alex Spores in a 10-5 final.
Scranton and Wagner both tallied 0-2 marks on the night, but Jenkins wasn’t the least bit unhappy with the performances from his pair of star juniors.
“Ava and Maggie didn’t get any wins Monday night, but they were taking on some of the best wrestlers in the state,” Jenkins said. “And not only taking them on, giving them all they could ask for. Yes, they were a couple of losses but both of those girls are going to be better wrestlers for the experience. That I am very confident in saying. In fact, if and when Ava and Maggie wrestler those same girls again this season, I wouldn’t be the least bit surprised to see the outcomes reversed.”
Scranton was edged in tight 5-2 and 2-1 decisions against North Cedar’s Adison Musser and Williamsburg’s Rylee Vercande while Wagner was handed a 6-5 loss against Independence’s Dakota Whitman before being handed a 2:50 setback against North Cedar’s state-ranked Ashlynn Miller.
The tough challenges continued at a loaded Wilton tournament Saturday, Dec. 18, where Appelhans scored a championship in class 13.
Appelhans was completely dominant rolling to pin wins over Bettendorf’s Brooklyn Rashid (1:23), West Liberty’s Addi Beaver (58-seconds) and Mid-Prairie’s Emil Harmston (6:00).
Scranton, Wagner and Meier all came through with runner-up showings in their respective classes with Scranton going 2-1 on the day coming through with wins over Williamsburg’s Riann Holt (3:11) and Bettendorf’s Izzi Giza (3:25) in her three bouts on the day.
Wagner, after dropping her opening match, finished with wins over MFL-Mar Mac’s Mackenzie Bachman (1:21) and Williamsburg’s Phoenix Gryp (7-1).
Meier wrestled twice opening with a 6-1 decision over West Liberty’s Crystal Ledezma before being handed a pin setback in her final bout.
Meyer and Brophy both scored third-place showings each picking up one victory at the tournament with Meyer taking a 6-5 decision over Dubuque Senior’s Kenedy Stolk while Brophy pinned Pleasant Valley’s Carmer Faidley (1:43).
“Ava’s only loss was against Mid-Prairie’s Bronwyn Brenneman, ranked fourth in the state, who she battled right down to the end before Ava got caught and pinned,” Jenkins said. “She was right there with a chance to win too. She doesn’t back down from any challenge, and she’s had a lot of them already this season.
“Emily avenged a loss to the Dubuque Senior girl on Monday and really looked good doing it too.”