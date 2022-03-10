ANAMOSA
Though their numbers were down this season compared to the previous two, the momentum the Anamosa girls’ wrestling program continues to generate has seemed to only steady increase, and the 2021-22 performance only helped with that perception as the Raiders once again had another solid state tournament showing during what was an outstanding regular season run as well.
“Overall, a great season,” said first-year Anamosa girls’ wrestling coach Dave Jenkins, who also announced this would be the last with the program. “I know the girls are planning on taking that next step next season and they’ll have a great senior class of girls to lead the way. I know they’re looking at going to a few team camps during the summer, too. These girls were really fun to watch and great to coach, and I know with all the work they’re going to put in between now and next season that they’ll all be able to take that next step as a program.”
The Raider girls, without a senior on the roster this past season, return soon-to-be seniors Maggie Wagner (25-11 record), Emily Watters (23-7), Ava Scranton (21-8), Emily Meyer (6-22 and Kinzy Parton (4-21) while teammates Addy Appelhans (15-6), Bree Brophy (8-15), Leah Sleep (6-3) and Kaylee Meier (5-8) also are expected back in 2022-23.
That 2022-23 season will look a little different than the previous three the Anamosa program has been a big part of, as girls’ wrestling is now a sanctioned sport with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union.
“We’ve been hoping for this for a while now, so to see it actually happen for high school girls’ wrestling is really exciting,” said Scranton, who herself had another big state tournament performance for the Raiders this past January in Coralville, earning a spot on the podium placing sixth at 125-pounds.
“The sport just seems to be earning more and more credit across the state and Anamosa has been super-supportive from the very start. Next year will have a different look with girls wrestling being a sanctioned sport, but it’s something we’re all excited to be a part of.”
Even with Jenkins stepping away from the program next winter, he will still be their biggest fan.
“I really enjoyed my experience with the program this past year and I know the girls have their best days still ahead of them,” he said. “I’ll be watching and cheering the girls on every chance I get. They return their entire roster and hopefully will add some talented middle school girls too that should only make them that much better, and deeper.
“One thing I do know though, Anamosa girls’ wrestling is going to be fun to watch.”