ANAMOSA
He arrived in Anamosa in the fall of 2003 just three years out of college taking a job as the Physical Education teacher at Strawberry Hill Elementary School.
Flash-forward 19 years and Jack Leighty leaves this school district as one of the most successful and influential leaders of his time, having coached four sports (basketball, volleyball, track and baseball) at varying levels from high school to middle school.
But when he walked off the field at the Raider baseball banquet July 19, his final official Anamosa function as the team’s longtime assistant coach had been completed.
Leighty started a new job as the secondary school principal (grades 7-12) within the Lisbon School District Monday, Aug. 1.
His time in Anamosa is over.
But what a wild and amazing journey it was, and little did Leighty know it when he started way back in 2003, but he would go on to become the winningest girls’ basketball coach in Anamosa High School history leaving a lasting legacy within the district that will be felt for years to come.
“I’m pretty confident I can leave Anamosa satisfied with what I accomplished in my time there,” said Leighty, who won 144 games with the Raider girls’ basketball team in 15 years of coaching and three times led the program to within a win of the state tournament (2005, 2010 and 2018) reaching regional championship games.
“I’ve been at Anamosa for 19 years in some capacity as a teacher or a coach and I’ve been so lucky to have made so many great relationships over the years, made life-long friends and accomplished things that I know I’ll never forget. Now it’s time to start making new memories in Lisbon and I’m excited about the journey ahead there and what’s going to come.”
The journey in Anamosa began in 2003 a year before he started coaching a loaded Raider girls’ basketball team already coming off a Tri-Rivers Conference championship under then coach Scot Moenck.
Leighty’s actual first varsity head coaching job came in Cascade in 2003-2004, and when Moenck shocked many by resigning just weeks after the title-winning run, a first-ever for the program, Leighty jumped at the chance to teach and coach in Anamosa.
“As amazing as that 2004-2005 team was, winning another conference championship and reaching the regional championship game against Davenport Assumption, it didn’t start off really smoothly,” said Leighty, as his career started with two losses (to Cedar Rapids Xavier and Waterloo West) in the first three games before going on a mind-boggling 21-game winning streak.
“I walked into a pretty good situation there that first year. I just didn’t want to mess it up. That group of kids had so much talent (Lucie Lueken, Audra Ketelsen, Kelly Lerch, Saira Morgan and Traci Dirks, just to name a few) and played so well together. They had size and athleticism, they could do it all.”
It didn’t take very long for one of the initial ‘iron-5’ to warm up to her new coach.
“I loved Coach Moenck and was mad when he left the program back in ‘04,” said Traci (Dirks) Worcester, a sophomore during Leighty’s first campaign in Anamosa.
“It was going to be hard for me to accept and get to know, love and trust whoever they were going to bring in. But it didn’t take me long to trust Coach Leighty. We knew right away we had a good one who cared about us and was going to push us and make all of us the best possible basketball players we could be. That’s what we wanted. That’s what we needed, and we had a great season. One of the best in school history.”
Leighty’s first campaign in Anamosa ended with a tough 63-42 loss in the regional final against Davenport Assumption as the team went 22-3 overall and a perfect 16-0 in the Tri-Rivers Conference, the program’s second straight league championship.
“Coach Leighty was an amazing role model and positive influence on all of us,” Worcester said. “He taught me to never give up and that nothing is given. You had to work for your spot with him. There were no participation trophy. He just wanted our best each and every game. That’s it. If we gave that to him, he was satisfied, no matter the outcome of the game. But if we didn’t, he made sure we knew it, and we all respected that, too. As much as sometimes we didn’t want to hear it. He just wanted to bring out our best, and did whatever it took to get that from us.”
Leighty also appreciated what Dirks was able to do for him as a new coach.
“Traci bridged the gap from Scot to me that first year,” he said. “And I’ve never forgotten that. Once we got rolling everything just fell into place.”
Anamosa spent two more seasons in the Tri-Rivers Conference before making the jump to the loaded WaMaC Conference in 2007-2008.
Most Raider athletic programs struggled with the difficult transition in competition. Leighty’s, however, relished the chance to play elite competition on an almost nightly basis.
And the records proved it.
“I loved competing in the WaMaC,” Leighty said. “I really think playing that kind of tough competition made everyone better, and brought better focus and those first few years and last few years we had a lot of success.”
In just their second season (2008-2009) as members of the WaMaC, the Raider girls were third in the league finishing with a 14-4 conference record and reached the regional semi-final where they dropped a 51-46 final at Marion.
The very next year Leighty would lead Anamosa back to another regional championship game once again coming up short against Marion in a hard-fought 50-42 decision with Kayla Sanborn, Jackie Engelbart, Lauren Buck, Kellie Vaughn and Tristan Camp leading the way.
“That was the year Jackie broke her finger during the regular season and had to sit on the bench next to me the rest of the way,” Leighty said. “She wound up being a great assistant coach and really gave me a lot of good input, especially in that regional final. But when she broke down into tears once that game ended, wrapping her high school career, that really got to me. We all grew together that year. So special, and the years that have passed since only make it more special.”
After five seasons of struggles, record-wise, a turnaround began in 2015-16 with a young corps of athletes led by Sydney Volkenant, Hannah Houska, Sophie Wilt, Taylor Zumbach and Taylor Hinz.
Though a life-altering change did occur in 2014 when he and his wife Kori married.
In 2017-18 the Raiders were WaMaC Conference East division champions (15-3) and were once again a win away from a state tournament berth playing Crestwood in a regional final.
“Every team during the course of my basketball coaching career at Anamosa was different, but one thing I always took pride in was how hard we always played, no matter what the scoreboard said,” Leighty said. “I can live with losing when kids are trying and working hard and doing the right things.”
There wasn’t much losing in 2017-18 as the team went 19-5 during a dream conference title-winning campaign that came to a close with a tough 77-45 setback against Crestwood in the regional championship game.
“Coach Leighty always made sure we knew that champions were made in the off-season,” said Zumbach, a junior on that WaMaC title-winning team that winter.
“We had to lift, get shots up on our own and he always talked about team over individual. What I liked most about him was no matter what kind of player you were, the best on the team or the worst, you always had to deal with the consequences when you didn’t work as hard as he wanted. He taught us to leave the attitudes at the door and not allow the drama of the day to enter the gym. One team, one dream.
“I always respected his ability to change the line-up when attitudes weren’t what he wanted. He never hesitated about that either. He always let the play dictate the time on the floor and not attitudes.”
Leighty’s final season as girls’ basketball coach at Anamosa would be that very next winter, as his career ended in West Union against North Fayette Valley in a regional quarter-final on Feb. 9, 2019.
Zumbach, a senior playing her last game, was on the floor that night as well.
“I’ve taken so many life-lessons from my high school basketball career into college,” she said. “One of the big ones Coach Leighty taught me was timeliness. If you were late, no matter the reason, you would run. Another one was team is important and everyone has to do their part. Everything is reflective of the teamwork and that has always stuck with me.”
While Leighty may have ended his record girls’ basketball run at Anamosa that year, as well as his teaching career in the school district, he wasn’t done coaching Raider sports.
Or with his own education.
Leighty had already been working as a sophomore baseball coach even before resigning his girls’ basketball position and then made a move to the varsity level as head coach Bryan McCray’s main baseball assistant in 2017.
“Jack has been a rock for the program the last six years,” said McCray, who is also leaving the baseball program having accepted a teaching position at Clear Creek-Amana High School in Tiffin. “He helped us transition into a successful program. Six years ago when I took over, I was immature and had little knowledge of how to lead a program. I had the baseball knowledge, but that is only a small part of coaching. Sports knowledge is a prerequisite, but more than everything, coaching is about relationships and Jack has a special talent for forming positive relationships with young adults. He had experience doing that from his time working with the women’s basketball program, a program he led with integrity and had success when others around him didn’t. He has always done things the right way and for the right reasons.
“More than a co-worker, Jack has been the closest friend I have had during my time in Anamosa. He could have easily left the baseball program when it was at its lowest, but he stuck around and committed to helping us rebuild. He did a lot of the dirty work that other people didn’t want to do. He took on all the field work and took pride in doing so. When we first moved to the new field, it was nowhere near the shape that it us today. That is a testament to all the work he put in.”
Leighty also began working on a Masters degree in School Administration at Drake University in 2019 and took a job within the Linn-Mar School District that fall as well.
Leighty completed his Masters work in 2020.
“I’m going to miss watching film and putting together a game plan like I did for so many years in all the sports that I coached over the years,” said Leighty, who coached eighth-grade volleyball, freshman volleyball, assistant boys track, assistant varsity football, middle school girls track as well as sophomore baseball, assistant varsity baseball and varsity girls’ basketball during his long and successful run in Anamosa.
“I guess now I’ll just continue to do that but on a different level as principal at Lisbon.”
McCray is confident he’ll have continued success.
“I cannot say enough good things about Jack and what hew has done not only for me, but the baseball program,” he said. “All of the professional success he has come upon is not by accident. People have recognized the pride he takes in his work as well as the competence he has in his profession and everything he does.
“He will be sorely missed by the Anamosa community.”