Members of the Springville volleyball team hoist their state tournament runner-up trophy in Cedar Rapids last November after coming up just short of a title dropping a four-set match against top-ranked Burlington-Notre Dame in the class 1A finals, the first-ever trip to the state championship match for the program.
Springville’s Nia Howard, here setting the volleyball during class 1A state volleyball championship game action in Cedar Rapids this past November, was phenomenal in 2021 leading the team setting a school-record 920 assists guiding the program to a 35-5 overall record that included Tri-Rivers Conference regular season (7-0) and tournament titles. Howard was a first-team all-state pick following the 2021 campaign.
Anamosa’s Shea Keister battled through numerous obstacles to work his way back to the state cross country meet this past fall for the Raider program, his second consecutive berth in his three seasons with the program.
Anamosa’s Drew Pate made in back-to-back state cross country appearance with teammate Shea Keister in 2021 and will take his game to Clarke College in Dubuque where he will continue his running career.
Anamosa quarterback Grahm Humpal had one of the most remarkable individual campaigns in school history not only rushing for 1,108 yards and scoring seven touchdowns on the ground, but the senior also threw for another 1,046 with 11 more touchdowns becoming quite possibly the only Anamosa football player to ever record 1,000 yards on the ground and 1,000 yards through the air.
Anamosa’s Sam Wilt (9), here closing in on a Monticello football player during another Cowbell thriller with the Panthers, earned All-State honors for the Raiders during a 1-7 campaign overall and 1-4 mark in class 2A district 5 play.
Midland quarterback Caden Ballou, in his first season as the Eagle signal-caller, had a big campaign not only throwing for 786 yards and nine touchdowns, but rushed for another 347 and six more scores for the 3-6 Eagles who just missed another playoff berth.
Anamosa’s Joslin Banowetz, left, and Reise Neuhaus keep the net blocked during River Valley Conference pool play action in Wilton this past fall. The Raiders were 3-8 in North division action while logging a 13-19 mark overall.
Anamosa’s Cecilia Venenga, right, and teammate Maddie Nemmers celebrate a point in front of a big student section this past fall. The Raiders had plenty of support not only from their fellow students in 2021, but also the community who appreciated their outstanding and exciting brand of play.
Springville’s Luke Menster did it all once again for an Oriole football team who earned a playoff berth after finishing with a 3-3 class 8-player district 5 record and were 4-5 overall in 2021. Menster earned all-state honors for a second straight season leading all Springville receivers with 52 receptions for 846 yards and 16 touchdowns on offense while also making a team-high 74 tackles on defense.
Midland’s, left to right, Allison Paulsen, Isabelle Ricketts, Elizabeth Soper, Gracie Harrington and Emma Tracy enjoy a point during their 2021 season-opener in Anamosa last August. The Eagles finished with a 4-31 overall record that included a 1-5 mark in Tri-Rivers Conference East division play.
Anamosa’s Devin Brophy uses his athletic ability to make a spectacular catch during the Raiders’ non-district contest against Cascade this past fall. Brophy led all Anamosa receivers making 46 catches for 531 yards with five going for touchdowns.
Springville’s Molly Stamp was one of numerous weapons the Orioles had at their disposal in 2021, as the program had a phenomenal run ending with a 35-5 overall record, Tri-Rivers Conference regular season and tournament title as well as another state tournament berth.
Midland’s Zain Sauer follows the bouncing ball and scoops up a kick-off for the Eagles this past fall. Sauer led Midland rushing for 464 yards and scored eight touchdowns during a 3-6 campaign in 2021.
Anamosa’s Seth Countryman burst into the scene this past fall running all the way to the state cross country meet as a mere freshman, a rare accomplishment in Raider history.
Central City’s Ashley Flansburg, in her first season out for cross country, earned a state meet berth and proved one of the top runners in all of class 2A all fall long in 2021.
Springville seventh grader Addison Merritt (holding medal) was unbeaten against all middle school girls in 2021 and claimed a coveted individual state title this past fall.
Springville’s Evan Robertson realized the potential he always knew he had earning a state cross country berth in 2021.
Anamosa’s Ava Claussen-Tubbs was one of several athletic options the Raider volleyball team had at the net in 2021 coming through with 119 kills during a 13-19 campaign.
Midland’s Bailie Uppena gets set to serve the volleyball for the Eagle team who posted a 4-31 record this past fall.
Springville quarterback Dylan DeMean (1) proudly hoists the Tractor Bowl trophy after the Orioles claimed a wild 48-44 victory in Central City this past October.
The area lost two of their own and Springville football decals honored former Oriole Andrew Lorimer (AL) and Midland’s Lincoln Gravel (50) who both tragically lost their lives in 2021.
Anamosa football fans celebrate with the Raider team following a thrilling 16-14 victory over visiting Tipton this past fall, keeping the coveted traveling trophy in Anamosa.
Midland’s Cayden Miller, left, takes a hand-off from quarterback Caden Ballou during one of the Eagles’ three wins this past fall, all coming in class 8-player district 5 action.
Midland’s Jon Thomsen hauls on a long scoring pass play for the Eagles this past season. Thomsen tallied nine receptions for 95 yards in 2021.
Midland’s Trenton Rickels closed a solid running career in Wyoming just missing another state cross country berth in 2021.
Members of the Midland football team sing the school song with their fans following a win over Calamus-Wheatland this past fall.