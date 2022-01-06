Members of the Anamosa girls’ golf team, left to right, Maddie Nemmers, Ava Hinrichsen, Kennedy Ward, Head Coach Tammy Seeley, Lexah Miller, Kylie Chapman and Cecilia Venenga pose with their state tournament trophy following their appearance in Marshalltown last May. The Raiders, making their first state showing since 1977, placed 10th against the class 2A field.
Anamosa’s Colton Borst leads the field in the class 2A 4x800 race at the state meet in Des Moines last May. The team, with Shea Keister, Drew Pate and Tristan Weers, won their heat and scored fifth overall at the event inside Drake Stadium coming through with a time of 8:21.79.
Anamosa’s Ava Claussen-Tubbs had an outstanding track and field run in 2021, here competing at the state level in the class 2A 800-meter run where she placed second in her heat and 12th overall coming through with a 2:22.87 clocking inside Drake Stadium last May.
Midland’s Jaden Gatts soared in the class 1A state high jump event at Drake Stadium in Des Moines flying 5-feet, 2-inches last May to medal for the Eagle team placing fourth overall against the loaded field.
Springville’s Nia Howard burst onto the scene as one of the top sprinters in all of class 1A in 2021. Howard ran all the way to the state meet in the 200 and 400 meter dash events for Orioles taking second in the open 400 finishing with a blistering personal-record time of 59.94-seconds.
Springville’s Luke Menster takes the baton from teammate Noah Brady during class 1A state distance medley relay action in Des Moines last May. With teammates Dylan DeMean and Alex Koppes, the team medaled placing eighth in the class.
Springville’s Savannah Nealman, right, gets set to place the baton into the hand of teammate Morgan Nachazel during their class 1A state sprint medley relay event in Des Moines last May. With teammates Kennady Breitfelder and Nia Howard the foursome medaled scoring eighth-place points after posting a time of 1:53.56.
Anamosa’s Austin Wickham chips to the first pin during boys’ golf action at the Fawn Creek Country Club. The Raiders had a mostly varsity inexperienced team though it did show improvement before an end at sectionals.
Anamosa’s Robert Weaver blasts a kick towards an opponent goal during the Raider boys’ 1-13 campaign this past spring. The one triumph however was over rival Monticello as the Raiders were able to keep the traveling trophy, ‘The Ball.’
Anamosa’s Addy Rogers (7) celebrates with teammate Claire Brown after scoring a goal during a 2021 home match. Rogers was second on the team scoring six goals while adding four assists during a 5-12 campaign that included a solid 4-1 mark against River Valley Conference competition.
Midland’s Cale Crist lines up a putt during class 1A sectional golf action on the Eagles’ own Little Bear County Club last May. Midland advanced to districts after firing a 362 team score with Crist adding a team-best card of 87 at the 18-hole tournament.
Midland’s Anna Bartels had a huge freshman campaign for the Eagle girls’ track team helping the distance medley relay reach the state level in 2021 as one of the top 1A middle distance runners in the area.
Anamosa’s Maddie Nemmers led a resurgent Raider girls’ golf team to the program’s first state tournament berth since 1983, and third appearance in school history (along with the 1977 team).
Anamosa’s Nolan McLean spins in the discus ring while competing at the state meet in Des Moines last May. McLean, one of the top throwers in Raider history, placed 19th in the rainy 2A event.
Maddie Fischer became one of the rare Anamosa freshman state qualifiers in the discus and was one of just two at the state level in Des Moines last May in class 2A.
Sage Hoyt surprised many, maybe even himself with a state meet berth in the class 2A high jump for the Anamosa boys’ track and field team last spring.
Anamosa goalie Jaiden Neuhaus makes a spectacular save during the Raiders’ regional playoff contest at Dubuque Wahlert this past spring.
Sweet-swinging Tommy Hagensick fires the golf ball to the green for the Springville boys’ golf team during class 1A sectional action in Wyoming last spring.