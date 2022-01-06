Anamosa’s, right to left, Grace Lubben, Lexi Bright, Emily Watters, Delaney Frater and Joslin Banowetz celebrate after receiving their state tournament banner following a colossal 4-1 victory over Crestwood in a class 3A regional final this past July. The state berth was the first for the program in 25 years.
Anamosa’s, right to left, Grace Lubben, Lexi Bright, Emily Watters, Delaney Frater and Joslin Banowetz celebrate after receiving their state tournament banner following a colossal 4-1 victory over Crestwood in a class 3A regional final this past July. The state berth was the first for the program in 25 years.
Anamosa’s Grace Lubben watches the ball jump off her bat in Fort Dodge this past July as the Raider senior turned in a sensational summer hitting a team-best .529 with 49 runs scored, 54 hits, seven doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 54 runs batted in and stole 35 bases completing one of the most amazing all-around campaigns in school history.
Anamosa’s Emily Watters did it all for the Raider softball team in 2021, not only hitting .504 with 62 runs scored and 27 stolen bases, but in the pitchers’ circle was simply amazing logging a 0.86 earned run average striking out 331 batters in just 162.2 innings.
Anamosa baseball coach Bryan McCray, right, got used to doing this a lot this past summer, congratulating Raiders rounding third base after hitting home runs. Anamosa finished with a school-record 22 of them in 2021, including Nolan McLean who heads home after one of his seven blasts.
Anamosa’s Eli Lehrman makes an acrobatic grab at first base recording an out for the Raider defense this past summer. Lehrman not only had an outstanding season in the field, but led an talented Anamosa pitching staff with a 1.45 earned run average posting a 5-2 record on the mound logging 38.2 innings.
Anamosa’s Jake Jess watches the baseball explode off his bat during one of the Raiders’ 20 wins this past summer, the most the program has seen in more than 15 years.
Springville senior pitcher Libby Moore was the heart and soul of the Oriole softball team this past summer helping the program to a 23-13 overall record not only throwing 145.2 innings in the circle with 128 strikeouts but also hit .367 with a team-high 42 RBIs.
Midland’s Rashelle Cole delivers a pitch during one of her 101.2 innings in the circle for the 7-30 Eagles who showed vast improvement this past summer.
Springville catcher Grace Matus looks back a runner at first base during class 1A regional playoff action this past July. Matus, a phenomenal all-around athlete, hit .379 this past summer with a team-best 44 runs scored and 22 stolen bases.
Midland’s Gracie Harrington rounds second base and slams on the breaks after ripping a double this past summer. Harrington had a big 2021 season not only hitting .274, but also helped guide the pitching corps with her work behind the plate as the team’s catcher.
Zain Sauer was phenomenal for the Midland baseball team this past summer posting team-best numbers with his .563 batting average, 25 runs scored and 12 doubles for the 8-13 Eagles who finished fifth in the Tri-Rivers Conference East division with a 7-11 mark.
Midland’s Carson Hunter winds up and gets ready to throw a pitch during an Eagle baseball victory this past summer.
Springville’s Nick Olivas throws out an Alburnett runner during class 1A district action this past July. Olivas gave the Orioles a big season from the mound as well as the field logging a team-best 3.37 earned run average in 27 innings pitched.
Springville’s Bryce Wilson lays into a pitch on his way to hitting .267 this past summer for an Oriole program that posted a 5-18 overall record including 5-15 in Tri-Rivers Conference play.
Anamosa’s Joslin Banowetz throws out a batter from her shortstop position helping the Raiders to another River Valley Conference North division championship this past summer finishing with an 18-1 mark in league play.
Anamosa’s Mya Ludwig gets low to grab a throw at first base during state tournament action in Fort Dodge this past July. Ludwig helped the Raiders to a 32-11 overall record and River Valley Conference North division title.
Anamosa’s Dilynn VanMeter rips into a pitch during one of the Raiders’ 18 River Valley Conference victories this last summer.
Springville’s Savannah Nealman connects perfectly with the softball ripping one of her 39 hits helping the Orioles through one of the program’s best summers in years.
Midland’s Matt Sauer takes a look at an opposing defender from his knees after ending up on second base this past summer.
Midland’s Gracie Franzen watches the softball jump off the bat this past summer. Franzen, just a sophomore, was one of an entire roster of underclassmen to take the field for the Eagles in 2021.
Springville’s Hannah March lays down a bunt during a Oriole Tri-Rivers Conference win, one of their 15 on the summer good enough to finish fourth in the league’s West division.
Midland’s Aaron Bixler connects for one of his 19 hits this past summer helping the Eagle baseball team to an 8-13 overall record.